Milwaukee Preservation Alliance Seeks New Leader
Executive director Jeremy Ebersole leaving the city's leading historic preservation group.
Milwaukee’s leading preservation advocacy organization, the Milwaukee Preservation Alliance, is looking for a new full-time, executive director as it approaches its 20th year of operation.
The current executive director, Jeremy Ebersole, is relocating back to Vermont with his family after two years at the helm.
The new executive director will be just the third in the organization’s history. The board of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created the position in 2019 as part of opening an office in the restored building at 1100-1110 S. 5th St.
“The ideal candidate will have a strong background in historic preservation and nonprofit leadership, a commitment to MPA’s mission, and a passion for the people and places that make Milwaukee so special. Diverse candidates are encouraged to apply,” said MPA in an email announcing the opening.
MPA aims to make preservation mainstream by promoting the economic, cultural and historical value created by Milwaukee’s historic built environment. The executive director is expected to serve as a spokesperson and strategist for the organization in addition to executive oversight functions.
Ebersole has helped elevate the organization’s visibility, repeatedly appearing at public hearings to advocate for the preservation of specific buildings, suggest ways to economically preserve buildings or champion the economic and environmental benefits of revitalizing historic buildings.
A public job listing says the starting compensation range is $60,000 to $65,000 annually, plus a $650 monthly healthcare stipend. Applications are due Sept. 30.
The membership-supported organization is part of the National Preservation Partners Network.
