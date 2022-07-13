Urban Milwaukee members can get $8 of "Bastille bucks" to spend on food and beverages, while supplies last.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Bastille Days is back!

Milwaukeeans love the city’s French festival featuring live music, an international marketplace, chef demos and tastings, Parisian cuisine, entertainment, and a nighttime fun run. Bastille Days runs Thursday July 14, through Sunday July 17 in Cathedral Square Park.

Although Bastille Days is free and open to the public, we wanted to find a way to get Urban Milwaukee members a nice perk.

So, we have a stack of Bastille Bucks, which can be used as dollars towards food and beverages at participating restaurants during the festival. There is a long list of food and drink vendors at the festival, with plenty of cuisine types to choose from. And we want to treat our members to $8 worth of free food and/or beverages.

Click here to claim your 8 Bastille Bucks, while supplies last.

Not a Member?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks and freebies such as this one. By becoming a member, you not only help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, 755 N. Milwaukee St. (stop in, we are open!)

The ability to comment on articles

Completely ad-free content on our website and daily newsletter

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.