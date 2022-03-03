New Youth Detention Facility Clears State Budget Committee
$42 million for a state facility to replace Lincoln Hills passes Joint Finance Committee.
A replacement for the Lincoln Hill School for Boys — which has had a long and troubled history — has passed the Legislature’s budget committee. The legislation would allow around $42 million in borrowing on the state’s part to fund a new facility.
Funding for a replacement for the Lincoln County-based facility passed both chambers of the Legislature unanimously last month, but an amendment made in the Assembly required the measure to go through the Joint Committee on Finance.
State Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, read a statement during the hearing from state Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma. Felzkowski is the author of the bill and a member of the committee, but was not present for the vote.
“I want to especially thank the brave correction officers, teachers and nurses working at Lincoln Hills who engaged with us both throughout the budget process and through committee hearings on this,” Felzkowski said in the statement. “This bill would not have gotten to this point without your dedication.”
The Assembly’s amendment to the bill also requires approval from a local governing body wherever the state decides to build the replacement facility.
Because the Assembly changed the bill, the adjusted version of the legislation still needs to pass the Senate again before it heads for Gov. Tony Evers‘ desk.
Evers signaled his support for the measure in a tweet last week.
Evers later moved back that deadline to July 2021. Despite continued concerns regarding the state of the prison, the lack of a ready replacement means the facility remains open.
Evers’ Department of Corrections had called for building a new facility in Outagamie County, but in 2020, GOP lawmakers held back spending on the replacement while approving funding for other youth facilities throughout the state.
The Senate voted last month to approve the Lincoln Hills replacement funding. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, initially said the measure passing his chamber was unlikely, but he relented after pushback from fellow party members, including former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.
Listen to the WPR report here.
Lincoln Hills replacement funding passes Legislature’s budget committee was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
More about the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake
- New Youth Detention Facility Clears State Budget Committee - Christine Hatfield - Mar 3rd, 2022
- Assembly Approves Funds for Lincoln Hills Replacement - Shawn Johnson - Feb 25th, 2022
- Senate Votes 33-0 To Fund Youth Prison - Shawn Johnson - Feb 23rd, 2022
- Will Lincoln Hills Youth Prison Finally Close? - Isiah Holmes - Feb 9th, 2022
- MKE County: Warning Lights Flashing on Youth Justice? - Graham Kilmer - Dec 15th, 2021
- Still No Facility To Replace State’s Youth Prisons - Edgar Mendez - Oct 21st, 2021
- MKE County: County Wants Zero Youth in State Juvenile Prisons - Graham Kilmer - May 26th, 2021
- Report Finds Improvements in Youth Prisons - Isiah Holmes - Apr 21st, 2021
- New Therapy Used at Lincoln Hills - Rob Mentzer - Apr 20th, 2021
- Evers Proposes $45.8 Million for Milwaukee Juvenile Facility - Gretchen Schuldt - Mar 1st, 2021
Read more about Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake here