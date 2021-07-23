Doors Open Milwaukee Returning In-Person

The annual event returns in September. Step inside more than 100 Milwaukee landmarks, for free.

One of Milwaukee’s most popular citywide events will again be in-person for its 11th annual installment.

Doors Open Milwaukee will take place September 25th and 26th. The 2020 event was an entirely virtual affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is free to attend and features guided or self-guided tours of a wide variety of buildings, letting visitors see inside areas that are often off-limits. Attendees of the family-friendly event are effectively given a key to more than 100 buildings.

Past events have included access to the top of the US Bank Center, the Common Council chambers at Milwaukee City Hall, Fiserv Forum and Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons.

But the event isn’t exclusively about Downtown. In 2019, all 11 of our “must see” buildings were located outside the city center. They included the Model Railroad Club of Milwaukee, North Milwaukee Arthaus and Schuster Mansion Bed & Breakfast.

The event has featured a rotating list of neighborhoods, offering the ability to see a number of neighborhood landmarks during a single visit.

A detailed schedule and building list are set to be announced on August 16th. A virtual component, which will run through October 3rd, is planned.

The donor-supported event is hosted by Historic Milwaukee Inc. Members of the nonprofit have access to ticketed tours that take place during the weekend event.

Did you miss the 2020 event? Want to know what you’re getting into in 2021? The Historic Milwaukee website still offers some of the virtual tours from last year’s event.

