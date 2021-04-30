Evers Makes New Appointments to UW Board of Regents

Three new appointees rebalance board away from Walker appointees.

Gov. Tony Evers has announced three appointments to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents.

They include:

Prevea Health CEO Dr. Ashok Rai

UW-Stevens Point student Brianna Tucker

John Miller, who joined the board in February on an interim basis.

The Friday appointments by the Democratic governor mark a shift for the Board of Regents. Between 2015 and February 2021, the board was mostly made up of appointees of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

A total of 18 people serve on the board, nine now appointed by Evers and seven appointed by Walker. Two seats are reserved for Wisconsin’s superintendent of schools and the chair of the Wisconsin Technical College System Board.

Rai has been president and CEO of Prevea Health since 2009 and is a practicing physician at Woodside Lutheran Nursing Home in Green Bay. Rai earned his bachelors degree from UW-Milwaukee and his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Tucker is in her first year at UW-Stevens Point studying political science and Spanish. She is an honors student, and is a member of the Latino Student Alliance and the campuses Student Government Association.

Miller was first appointed to the Board of Regents in February after Regent José Delgado died. Evers had already said he was planning to re-appoint Miller to a seven-year term. According to his regent bio, Miller is the founder of Milwaukee-based venture capital fund Arenberg Holdings, which he sold in 2014.

In a statement, UW Board of Regents president Drew Petersen welcomed Evers’ appointments to the board.

“I have enjoyed getting to know Regent Miller in recent weeks and look forward to working with Ms. Tucker,” said Petersen. “Dr. Rai has been an important community leader in the Green Bay area and an invaluable partner in establishing vaccination sites at our campuses. We have critical work before us in advancing the UW System.”

Regents serve seven-year terms. Student regents serve two-year terms.

Editor’s note: Wisconsin Public Radio is a service of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.

