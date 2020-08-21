After the DNC, What’s Next?

We're betting on Milwaukee's future, so should you.

The Democratic National Convention was supposed to bring 50,000 visitors and $200 million in spending to Milwaukee.

That didn’t happen, so what comes next for Milwaukee?

It would be easy to spend the next four years complaining about how the COVID-19 pandemic stole the city’s moment in the sun.

We won’t do that, nor should you.

Milwaukee’s 600,000 residents were here long before the DNC and they’ll be here long after. We’re redoubling our focus on telling their stories.

With your support we’re looking to grow our boots-on-the-ground coverage. Whether it’s covering the proceedings at City Hall, a new art gallery on Mitchell Street or a new carryout restaurant in Washington Park, we’ll be there.

We’re committed to covering community leaders working to better their neighborhoods and protesters advocating for social justice. We’re committed to covering the arts, especially as many of the city’s institutions face challenges because of the pandemic.

What comes next for Milwaukee is anyone’s guess. But since the Great Recession and our founding, we’ve noticed a wave of civic pride and a can-do attitude emerge in the Cream City.

That includes your support for our coverage. Your membership dollars go directly to paying reporters to cover the city you love.

Simply put, more members means more stories about the people making things happen.

Help us tell Milwaukee’s story. Help us tell your story. Become a member.

