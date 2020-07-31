Live in the sought after Historic Third Ward at Harbor Front Condominiums. This condo features an open-floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors and wood beamed ceilings. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and breakfast bar with a second sink. Enjoy the spacious living room with access to your oversized private deck with river and city views. Have a front row seat for the fireworks and the Hoan Bridge lighting! Large bedroom with walk-in closet and bathroom with custom tiled walk-in shower. In unit laundry. One indoor parking space and one storage unit included. Enjoy the buildings amenities: clubhouse, fitness center and heated outdoor pool all overlooking the river. Take a stroll on the boardwalk or walk to dining, boutiques and entertainment!

The Breakdown

Address: 601 E. Erie St., #512

Size: 880 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Total Rooms: 3

Year Built: 2005,

Price: $347,500

Taxes: $7,931

Fees: $435/Month

Parking: One indoor parking space

Walk Score: 43

MLS#: 1701787

