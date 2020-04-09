Be amazed at this spacious, updated unit at Marine Terminal Lofts in the sought after Historic Third Ward. Kitchen boasts custom cabinets with lighting, granite counters, high end stainless appliances including wine fridge and breakfast bar. Open concept floor plan with large living room with three way gas fireplace, dining room and bonus living area. Walls of windows gives an abundance of natural light. Master bedroom with plenty of closet space and master bathroom with dual vanity sinks, and custom walk-in shower. Second bedroom has its own full bathroom, perfect for guests. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated half bathroom. Two indoor parking spaces included. Take a stroll along the riverwalk, or walk to all that the Third Ward has to offer.

The Breakdown

Address: 311 E. Erie St., #305

Size: 2,053 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Total Rooms: 7

Year Built: 2006

Price: $650,000

Taxes: $14,737

Fees: $390/Month

Parking: 2 Indoor Spaces

Walk Score: 88

MLS#: 1684156

