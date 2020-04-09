Desirable Third Ward Condo
Features hardwood floors, an abundance of natural light, custom cabinets and granite counters
Be amazed at this spacious, updated unit at Marine Terminal Lofts in the sought after Historic Third Ward. Kitchen boasts custom cabinets with lighting, granite counters, high end stainless appliances including wine fridge and breakfast bar. Open concept floor plan with large living room with three way gas fireplace, dining room and bonus living area. Walls of windows gives an abundance of natural light. Master bedroom with plenty of closet space and master bathroom with dual vanity sinks, and custom walk-in shower. Second bedroom has its own full bathroom, perfect for guests. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated half bathroom. Two indoor parking spaces included. Take a stroll along the riverwalk, or walk to all that the Third Ward has to offer.
The Breakdown
- Address: 311 E. Erie St., #305
- Size: 2,053 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Total Rooms: 7
- Year Built: 2006
- Price: $650,000
- Taxes: $14,737
- Fees: $390/Month
- Parking: 2 Indoor Spaces
- Walk Score: 88
- MLS#: 1684156
