On Thursday, February 6, Ray Parker Jr. will be performing at the Northern Lights Theater, located at Potawatomi Bingo & Casino. It’s a show that’s sure to entertain, so the Urban Milwaukee staff figured a few of our members would like to attend. With that in mind we are offering 5 pairs of tickets to our current members on a first come first served basis.

Ray Parker Jr., is known both for his work with the band Raydio, and for the hit song that he released as a soloist, “Ghostbusters”, which hit number one on the Billboard™ charts in the summer of 1984. Tickets to this lively show are normally $60, but our members are able to grab a pair of tickets for free by clicking here, but only while supplies last.

These tickets are available for pick-up ONLY at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N Milwaukee St. Pick them up Monday through Friday anytime from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Not yet a member of Urban Milwaukee?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today. Once you’ve become a member, you can follow this link to claim your tickets.

Enjoy the cozy atmosphere of the intimate Northern Lights Theater, with “world-class sound systems and personal service you can’t beat”, as the Potawatomi website promises. Ray Parker Jr. will perform on February 6 starting at 8 p.m. For more information on the Northern Lights Theater click here. To get your tickets to this concert click here.