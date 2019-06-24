Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I’m an Associate Attorney with Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C., where I have the privilege to work on intellectually stimulating matters relating to commercial business transactions. I absolutely love working on matters that have noticeable, positive impacts on not only our clients, who are primarily local, privately held businesses but also, in turn, have noticeable, positive impacts on our daily lives in Wisconsin.

What is something that is missing from our community that you would love to see implemented?

Well, the Deer District has really had a positive impact on my neighborhood. Being that we’re talking about Milwaukee, which gets a bit chilly in the winter months, it’s probably not too surprising that we have a shortage of year-round public spaces. Nonetheless, with all the development going on lately, we’re likely to see more. If not, treat this as my request for more such spaces in Milwaukee’s suggestion box.

What is your biggest hope for this city?

I hope this current development boom that we’re experiencing continues for a long time. Not only are we seeing a significant rise in downtown density, but it’s also been fantastic to see Milwaukee, in particular, attracting so much new business and investment. I ardently hope that this is a rising tide that continues for a long time, lifts all Milwaukeeans and continues to ripple out of Milwaukee proper throughout the greater Milwaukee area.

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

It starts with a quick workout, some quiet time at the office to tie up loose ends and a late Saturday brunch with my wife. Then, we’d walk down to the lake for an afternoon of reading, meandering and/or napping, dinner later downtown and, depending on the time of year, a night with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Bucks and/or Brewers or, better yet, a combination, if we can manage to squeeze them all in. Sunday: Rinse, repeat.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

My wife and I live in the Westown neighborhood, and it is certainly an exciting time to be here. Notwithstanding my short commute to work, the easy access to downtown and its surrounding neighborhoods, including a plethora of performance venues and smorgasbord of bars and restaurants nearby, the Deer District has really energized my neighborhood.