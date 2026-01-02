The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. State Audit Finds $896 Million WisDOT Error
Department of Transportation overvalued infrastructure assets.
Dec 29th, 2025 by Erik Gunn
2. Bowling Alley Reopens Under New Ownership
Still Bob-E after all these years.
Dec 29th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
3. Third Ward Restaurant Sets Closing Date
Bavette La Boucherie to host final service in mid-January.
Dec 31st, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
4. Restaurant Petitions For Traffic Calming
Temple Goddess seeks more safety after string of Farwell Ave. incidents.
Dec 29th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
5. Airport Hotel Sold at Auction
Former Four Points by Sheraton encountered financial difficulties.
Dec 25th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Nightclub Proposed For South Side
Former restaurateur plans Mojito’s Night Club on National Avenue.
Dec 24th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
7. Mandela Barnes Is Democratic Front-Runner In Governor’s Race
The field is large. The key issue may be electability.
Dec 31st, 2025 by Christa Dutton / NOTUS and Jade Lozada / NOTUS, Wisconsin Watch
8. Zoo Adding Brick Oven Pizza Restaurant
The Crust and Copper to open in 2026 just north of harbor seal aquarium.
Dec 30th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
9. Brewers Weigh In On Parking Lot Development Proposal
Final study estimates possible tax revenue — if Brewers agree to it.
Dec 30th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Developers Plan 1,100 Affordable Apartments in Milwaukee
South side, north side, from high rise to single family, developers have lots of ideas. What will state fund?
Dec 26th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
3. Potawatomi Throwing Milwaukee’s Biggest New Year’s Eve Party
Dec 29th, 2025 by Potawatomi Casino Hotel
4. Guard Zaide Lowery Departs Mens Basketball Program
Junior appeared in 73 career games for MU
Dec 28th, 2025 by Marquette Athletics
8. Milwaukee Bucks Launch Ticket Promotions for 2025-26 Season
Family Night, presented by Sprite and King’s Hawaiian®, Bucks Night Out and Toast to Gameday packages available now
Oct 10th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks
9. Transit Plus Riders Join WisGo in 2026
Paratransit Riders Invited to Attend Open House Events in January
Dec 30th, 2025 by Milwaukee County Transit System
10. Milwaukee Police Investigate Two Shootings
Dec 29th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department
