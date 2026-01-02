Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jan 2nd, 2026 12:03 pm

1. State Audit Finds $896 Million WisDOT Error

Department of Transportation overvalued infrastructure assets.

Dec 29th, 2025 by Erik Gunn

2. Bowling Alley Reopens Under New Ownership

Still Bob-E after all these years.

Dec 29th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

3. Third Ward Restaurant Sets Closing Date

Bavette La Boucherie to host final service in mid-January.

Dec 31st, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

4. Restaurant Petitions For Traffic Calming

Temple Goddess seeks more safety after string of Farwell Ave. incidents.

Dec 29th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

5. Airport Hotel Sold at Auction

Former Four Points by Sheraton encountered financial difficulties.

Dec 25th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

6. Nightclub Proposed For South Side

Former restaurateur plans Mojito’s Night Club on National Avenue.

Dec 24th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

7. Mandela Barnes Is Democratic Front-Runner In Governor’s Race

The field is large. The key issue may be electability.

Dec 31st, 2025 by Christa Dutton / NOTUS and Jade Lozada / NOTUS, Wisconsin Watch

8. Zoo Adding Brick Oven Pizza Restaurant

The Crust and Copper to open in 2026 just north of harbor seal aquarium.

Dec 30th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

9. Brewers Weigh In On Parking Lot Development Proposal

Final study estimates possible tax revenue — if Brewers agree to it.

Dec 30th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

10. Developers Plan 1,100 Affordable Apartments in Milwaukee

South side, north side, from high rise to single family, developers have lots of ideas. What will state fund?

Dec 26th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Milwaukee Bucks to Host Bango’s Ballin’ New Year’s Eve on Wednesday, Dec. 31 vs. Washington Wizards

 

Dec 22nd, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks

2. Historic Milwaukee Landmark Reopens as “Bob-E-Lanes Still” Under New Local Ownership

 

Dec 26th, 2025 by Press Release

3. Potawatomi Throwing Milwaukee’s Biggest New Year’s Eve Party

 

Dec 29th, 2025 by Potawatomi Casino Hotel

4. Guard Zaide Lowery Departs Mens Basketball Program

Junior appeared in 73 career games for MU

Dec 28th, 2025 by Marquette Athletics

5. Milwaukee Christmas Morning Fire Spotlights Critical Fire Safety Transparency Issue

 

Dec 25th, 2025 by Ald. Peter Burgelis

6. Gov. Evers, Wheda Award $2 Million in Grant Funds for Housing Assistance to Wisconsins Most Vulnerable Populations

 

Dec 26th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

7. Milwaukee Police Seek Suspect in Fatal Shooting on N. 59th Street

 

Dec 29th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

8. Milwaukee Bucks Launch Ticket Promotions for 2025-26 Season

Family Night, presented by Sprite and King’s Hawaiian®, Bucks Night Out and Toast to Gameday packages available now

Oct 10th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks

9. Transit Plus Riders Join WisGo in 2026

Paratransit Riders Invited to Attend Open House Events in January

Dec 30th, 2025 by Milwaukee County Transit System

10. Milwaukee Police Investigate Two Shootings

 

Dec 29th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

