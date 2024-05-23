PianoArts Proudly Welcomes International Pianists to Participate in Competition Jury to Perform “Concert by the Masters” with MSO
Wisconsin Conservatory of Music: Pianists perform 45-minute solo recitals and 45-minute duo recitals with partners from the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Competition Jury performs concert with MSO musicians. Solo Recitals: Friday, May 31 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm, $15 all-day pass. Duo Recitals: Saturday, June 1 from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm, $15 all-day pass .”Concert by the Masters,” Monday June 3 at 7:30 pm • Tickets: $15 and $20
