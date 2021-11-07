New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
LGBTQ Nation names Michail Takach “2021 Hometown Hero”
National award celebrates community activism and advancement
Oct 29th, 2021 by Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project
Marquette nursing professor named American Academy of Nursing Fellow
Dr. Norah Johnson, associate professor in Marquette University’s College of Nursing, was named a Fellow for the American Academy of Nursing.
Oct 28th, 2021 by Marquette University
Kids from Wisconsin Growth Trajectory – Appointment of New Position
Kids from Wisconsin is pleased to announce the hiring of Tina Weiss as Director of Development.
Oct 28th, 2021 by Kids From Wisconsin
Jeff Yabuki Appointed Chair of Milwaukee Art Museum Board of Trustees
Milwaukee Business and Civic Leader to lead the Board of Trustees.
Oct 28th, 2021 by Milwaukee Art Museum
Ryan Companies Hires Eric Nordeen as Vice President of Development
22-year development and capital markets veteran to drive firm’s expansion in Milwaukee, Madison, Wis., and Southeast Wisconsin
Oct 28th, 2021 by Ryan Companies
Compass Expands Into Lake Country With No. 1 Agent
JJ Hausmann joins Compass as founding Lake Country agent
Oct 28th, 2021 by Compass
K9 Bane and Detective Holly McManus Named 2021 First Responders of the Year
St. Francis Police Department’s first canine officer and his handler honored at Capitol ceremony
Oct 27th, 2021 by State Rep. Christine Sinicki
Sheboygan native Honored as BizTimes Notable Woman in Insurance
West Bend Mutual Insurance’s Heather Dunn recognized for outstanding leadership
Oct 27th, 2021 by West Bend Mutual Insurance Company
Gerron Jordan Named Live Desk Anchor of “WISN 12 News This Morning”
Midwestern native joins WISN 12 News on weekday mornings
Oct 27th, 2021 by WISN 12
Public radio innovator Tarik Moody hired as Program Director for Radio Milwaukee’s New Urban Alternative Channel
Moody’s “Rhythm Lab Radio” program has pioneered the Urban Alternative format nationally
Oct 25th, 2021 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee
Marquette Business dean honored for leadership by ACG Wisconsin
Tim Hanley was named the recipient of the 2021 Leadership Award by the Association for Corporate Growth – Wisconsin Chapter.
Oct 14th, 2021 by Marquette University
Ampersand Marketing Welcomes Christy Gerharz as New Employee
Oct 12th, 2021 by Ampersand
AACCW CEO Ossie Kendrix Jr. receives Herb Kohl Champion Award
Safe & Sound salutes Kendrix’s visionary leadership as a champion for change
Oct 12th, 2021 by African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin
Milwaukee business & community leader appointed to AARP Wisconsin’s top volunteer leadership council
AARP Wisconsin today announces the appointment of Terrence R. Moore of Milwaukee to its Executive Council.
Oct 11th, 2021 by AARP Wisconsin
St. Francis Children’s Center Honors Four Community Leaders at Annual Leading Lights Awards Banquet
Dr.John R. Raymond, Sr., of the Medical College of Wisconsin will receive the Humanitarian Award.
Oct 9th, 2021 by St. Francis Children’s Center
New Managing Director to Lead Focus on Energy®
Lisa Stefanik brings comprehensive energy policy experience in return to program
Oct 8th, 2021 by Focus on Energy
The Water Council Strategically Expands Board of Directors
Lafayette L. Crump, Milwaukee commissioner of city development; Robert J. Pagano Jr., president and CEO of Boston-based Watts Water Technologies; and Emilio Tenuta, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer at St. Paul, Minn.-based Ecolab, will join the board effective immediately.
Oct 7th, 2021 by The Water Council
Marquette University physical therapy professor receives $1.9 million NIH High-Risk, High-Reward Research grant
Dr. Jacob J. Capin has been awarded a $1.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health High-Risk, High-Reward Research program.
Oct 5th, 2021 by Marquette University
DHS Announces the Hire of the Director of the Office of Health Equity
Dr. Michelle Robinson to serve as the first director of the newly formed office
Oct 5th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Health Services
Regents announce University Staff Excellence Awards for 2021
Brenda Cullin, Academic Department Associate/Office Manager, Department of Economics, UW-Milwaukee.
Oct 4th, 2021 by University of Wisconsin System
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.