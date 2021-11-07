The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Stamper Wants Rat Inspections Of Excavations
Could the city possibly check every construction project for rat infestations?
Nov 2nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Transportation: Van Buren Will Become Two Lane Street
New bike lanes and parallel parking added, as four lanes for cars reduced to two.
Nov 1st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
3. MKE Listing: Must-See Riverfront Townhome
Features a spacious living room, granite counters, custom cabinets, stainless appliances and a private boat slip.
Nov 2nd, 2021 by Urban Milwaukee
4. High Speed Rail for Milwaukee, Madison?
Cities identified in federal study as key links in expanded rail network in Midwest.
Oct 30th, 2021 by Diane Bezucha
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bay View Funeral Home Sold As Development Opportunity
Niemann/Suminski funeral home now owned by investment group led by Tim Olson.
Nov 4th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Transportation: FlixBus Buys Greyhound
German startup now among the biggest bus companies in US, with trips from Milwaukee.
Nov 2nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: 7 Milwaukee Affordable Housing Projects Win Funding
Federal Home Loan Bank grants will close financing gaps.
Nov 4th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
8. MKE County: KK River Oak Leaf Expansion Planned
Bike trail would run between S. 27th St. and S. 16th St. on the south side of the river.
Nov 2nd, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
9. Dining: Big Daddy’s BBQ Is Messy But Good
Tender, moist, smoky meats at Riverwest joint. But how about some napkins?
Oct 28th, 2021 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
10. Friday Photos: The Walker’s Point Swimming Pool
Mandel’s new apartment building will soon start to rise from large hole.
Nov 5th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
3. Veterans Day Parade Returns to the Streets of Milwaukee Celebrating Wisconsin Veterans and Families
The 2021 Wisconsin Veterans Day Celebration will include revival of the Veterans Day Parade followed by inaugural Veterans Day Festival
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce
4. Biden Vaccine Mandate is Overreach of Power
Nov 4th, 2021 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald
5. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
7. As SCOTUS Hears TX Abortion Case, Wisconsinites Are Reminded of Ron Johnson’s Anti-Choice Record
Johnson Previously Stated if an Individual Doesn’t Like the Abortion Law in Their State, They “Can Move”
Nov 1st, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
8. Hate Has No Place at City Hall
Statement of Alderman Scott Spiker November 2, 2021
Nov 2nd, 2021 by Ald. Scott Spiker
