The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Mansion’s Garage Will Be Constructed Using Secret Cache of Sandstone
Nunemaker finds building materials buried in his new yard.
Oct 11th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction Starts on Biggest Port Project In More Than 60 Years
Milwaukee project intended to make Wisconsin export hub for ethanol byproduct.
Oct 13th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Redeveloped 37th Street School Opens
Affordable apartments available for seniors, with neighborhood resident serving as developer.
Oct 13th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Johnson Says Overwhelmed Hospitals Not a ‘Massive Crisis’
The senator also criticized the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.
Oct 9th, 2021 by Rob Mentzer
5. Plats and Parcels: ManpowerGroup HQ Sold Again
Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Oct 10th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Century City’s First New Building is Fully Leased
Five tenants fill warehouse.
Oct 12th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: State Selling Milwaukee DNR Office
Property occupies prominent corner in Bronzeville.
Oct 12th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Data Wonk: Why is Milwaukee’s Murder Rate Increasing?
Systemic problems, the COVID-19 pandemic and policing failures appear to be responsible.
Oct 13th, 2021 by Bruce Thompson
9. Catalytic Converter Thefts Prompt State Legislation
New bill would require ID and proof of ownership upon sale.
Oct 11th, 2021 by Diane Bezucha
10. Now Serving: Space Time Coffee Opening in Dubbel Dutch Hotel
Plus: a taco and a mac n’ cheese restaurant are opening in the same location, and a new Mediterranean restaurant joins the Mayfair Collection.
Oct 11th, 2021 by Michael Holloway
Press Releases
4. Public’s help needed to bring justice in shooting that left three dead
Statement of Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs October 8, 2021
Oct 8th, 2021 by Ald. Milele Coggs
5. Gov. Evers, Sen. Baldwin, and Mayor Nickels Announce Final Designation of the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary
The governor joined federal, state, and local leaders to celebrate designation in Manitowoc
Oct 9th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers
6. Cashless not working at AmFam Field
Oct 10th, 2021 by Drinks In The Seats Political Action Committee
7. Taste of the Gateway – Dining Days starts October 14th
Oct 12th, 2021 by Ald. Scott Spiker
8. Attorney General Kaul Statement on Election “Investigation” by Former Supreme Court Justice Gableman
October 11, 2021
Oct 11th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
