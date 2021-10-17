Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Oct 17th, 2021 01:24 pm

Most popular articles in the past week.

Eyes on Milwaukee: Mansion’s Garage Will Be Constructed Using Secret Cache of Sandstone

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Mansion’s Garage Will Be Constructed Using Secret Cache of Sandstone

Nunemaker finds building materials buried in his new yard.

Oct 11th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction Starts on Biggest Port Project In More Than 60 Years

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction Starts on Biggest Port Project In More Than 60 Years

Milwaukee project intended to make Wisconsin export hub for ethanol byproduct.

Oct 13th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Redeveloped 37th Street School Opens

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Redeveloped 37th Street School Opens

Affordable apartments available for seniors, with neighborhood resident serving as developer.

Oct 13th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Johnson Says Overwhelmed Hospitals Not a ‘Massive Crisis’

4. Johnson Says Overwhelmed Hospitals Not a ‘Massive Crisis’

The senator also criticized the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.

Oct 9th, 2021 by Rob Mentzer

Plats and Parcels: ManpowerGroup HQ Sold Again

5. Plats and Parcels: ManpowerGroup HQ Sold Again

Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Oct 10th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Century City’s First New Building is Fully Leased

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Century City’s First New Building is Fully Leased

Five tenants fill warehouse.

Oct 12th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: State Selling Milwaukee DNR Office

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: State Selling Milwaukee DNR Office

Property occupies prominent corner in Bronzeville.

Oct 12th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Data Wonk: Why is Milwaukee’s Murder Rate Increasing?

8. Data Wonk: Why is Milwaukee’s Murder Rate Increasing?

Systemic problems, the COVID-19 pandemic and policing failures appear to be responsible.

Oct 13th, 2021 by Bruce Thompson

Catalytic Converter Thefts Prompt State Legislation

9. Catalytic Converter Thefts Prompt State Legislation

New bill would require ID and proof of ownership upon sale.

Oct 11th, 2021 by Diane Bezucha

Now Serving: Space Time Coffee Opening in Dubbel Dutch Hotel

10. Now Serving: Space Time Coffee Opening in Dubbel Dutch Hotel

Plus: a taco and a mac n’ cheese restaurant are opening in the same location, and a new Mediterranean restaurant joins the Mayfair Collection.

Oct 11th, 2021 by Michael Holloway

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Multimillionaire Ron Johnson Still Ducking Questions on How He Paid Just $2,105 in 2017 State Income Tax

1. Multimillionaire Ron Johnson Still Ducking Questions on How He Paid Just $2,105 in 2017 State Income Tax

 

Oct 13th, 2021 by American Bridge 21st Century

Wisconsinites Call Out Ron Johnson For Abandoning Them, Enriching Himself and His Biggest Donors

2. Wisconsinites Call Out Ron Johnson For Abandoning Them, Enriching Himself and His Biggest Donors

 

Oct 14th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Rebecca Kleefisch Won’t Rule Out Overturning Election Results as Governor

3. Rebecca Kleefisch Won’t Rule Out Overturning Election Results as Governor

 

Oct 8th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Public’s help needed to bring justice in shooting that left three dead

4. Public’s help needed to bring justice in shooting that left three dead

Statement of Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs October 8, 2021

Oct 8th, 2021 by Ald. Milele Coggs

Gov. Evers, Sen. Baldwin, and Mayor Nickels Announce Final Designation of the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary

5. Gov. Evers, Sen. Baldwin, and Mayor Nickels Announce Final Designation of the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary

The governor joined federal, state, and local leaders to celebrate designation in Manitowoc

Oct 9th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

Cashless not working at AmFam Field

6. Cashless not working at AmFam Field

 

Oct 10th, 2021 by Drinks In The Seats Political Action Committee

Taste of the Gateway – Dining Days starts October 14th

7. Taste of the Gateway – Dining Days starts October 14th

 

Oct 12th, 2021 by Ald. Scott Spiker

Attorney General Kaul Statement on Election “Investigation” by Former Supreme Court Justice Gableman

8. Attorney General Kaul Statement on Election “Investigation” by Former Supreme Court Justice Gableman

October 11, 2021

Oct 11th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

Tax Paying Wisconsinites Blast Ron Johnson for Latest Tax Scandal

9. Tax Paying Wisconsinites Blast Ron Johnson for Latest Tax Scandal

 

Oct 6th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Dodge, Duck, Dip, Dive and Dodge: Ron Johnson’s Tax Scandals Front and Center

10. Dodge, Duck, Dip, Dive and Dodge: Ron Johnson’s Tax Scandals Front and Center

 

Oct 12th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us