Milwaukee Public Museum Will Host Underwater Exploration Exhibit
New exhibit will be based upon the science fiction novel, "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea."
The Milwaukee Public Museum will be offering an underwater exploration and adventure based exhibit beginning Oct. 15.
“Voyage to the Deep” is based on Jules Verne’s classic science fiction novel “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.” The exhibit is designed for kids aged 2-10.
Visitors are able to engage with the fantasy of the novel, explore Verne’s imaginary world and real-life wonders of the ocean.
Exhibit features include a kid-sized submarine, a shark’s belly, a big slide, a kelp forest and Atlantis. Many of the exhibits are highly interactive and family friendly.
The exhibit will be open during regular MPM hours, Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on MPM’s website. Tickets are $22 for adults and teenagers, $18 for seniors and college students and $16 for kids aged 4-13. Admission is free for children under 4. The exhibit will run until January 9, 2022. Masks are required.
