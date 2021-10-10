The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Is Abele Abandoning Shorewood Mansion Plans?
Building permit expired in 2020. Meanwhile, the former county executive plans renovations to his other mansion.
Oct 5th, 2021 by Michael Horne
2. Johnson Says Overwhelmed Hospitals Not a ‘Massive Crisis’
The senator also criticized the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.
Oct 9th, 2021 by Rob Mentzer
3. Critical Race Theory, Spending Fuel Mequon-Thiensville School Board Recall
Four board members face recall elections.
Oct 4th, 2021 by Michael Horne
4. Plats and Parcels: Johnson Controls Complex Sold, Redevelopment Planned
Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Oct 3rd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Friday Photos: Bay View Development Subtly Increases Density Of Area
Two new buildings are more in line with historic neighborhood development pattern than most new construction.
Oct 1st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Selling Building at 76th and Capitol
Multi-tenant office building available for $75,000.
Oct 6th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Foxconn Picks Ohio Over Wisconsin
Company will buy former GM factory to build electric vehicles.
Oct 1st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
8. City Hall: City Could Issue Citations For Failing To Disconnect Downspouts
But focus will be on hiring contractors to complete work, keep stormwater out of Deep Tunnel.
Oct 7th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Milwaukee Athletic Club Reopening in December
MAC Residences adds 54 apartments to building, along with restaurants and event space.
Oct 5th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Friday Photos: Work Nears Completion on New Brady Street Building
Two-story building replaces vacant lot.
Oct 8th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
3. Public’s help needed to bring justice in shooting that left three dead
Statement of Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs October 8, 2021
Oct 8th, 2021 by Ald. Milele Coggs
4. Gov. Evers, Sen. Baldwin, and Mayor Nickels Announce Final Designation of the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary
The governor joined federal, state, and local leaders to celebrate designation in Manitowoc
Oct 9th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers
7. AG Kaul Warns Citizens of Dangerous Vigilante Activity
October 6, 2021
Oct 6th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
9. Unfathomable gun violence shakes the community
Statement of Alderman Khalif J. Rainey and Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II
Oct 4th, 2021 by Ald. Khalif Rainey and Ald. Russell W. Stamper, II
