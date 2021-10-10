Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Oct 10th, 2021 11:27 am

1. Is Abele Abandoning Shorewood Mansion Plans?

Building permit expired in 2020. Meanwhile, the former county executive plans renovations to his other mansion.

Oct 5th, 2021 by Michael Horne

2. Johnson Says Overwhelmed Hospitals Not a ‘Massive Crisis’

The senator also criticized the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.

Oct 9th, 2021 by Rob Mentzer

3. Critical Race Theory, Spending Fuel Mequon-Thiensville School Board Recall

Four board members face recall elections.

Oct 4th, 2021 by Michael Horne

4. Plats and Parcels: Johnson Controls Complex Sold, Redevelopment Planned

Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Oct 3rd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

5. Friday Photos: Bay View Development Subtly Increases Density Of Area

Two new buildings are more in line with historic neighborhood development pattern than most new construction.

Oct 1st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Selling Building at 76th and Capitol

Multi-tenant office building available for $75,000.

Oct 6th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

7. Foxconn Picks Ohio Over Wisconsin

Company will buy former GM factory to build electric vehicles.

Oct 1st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

8. City Hall: City Could Issue Citations For Failing To Disconnect Downspouts

But focus will be on hiring contractors to complete work, keep stormwater out of Deep Tunnel.

Oct 7th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Milwaukee Athletic Club Reopening in December

MAC Residences adds 54 apartments to building, along with restaurants and event space.

Oct 5th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

10. Friday Photos: Work Nears Completion on New Brady Street Building

Two-story building replaces vacant lot.

Oct 8th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Jessica Katzenmeyer Announces Congressional Campaign in Wisconsin’s 5th District

 

Oct 4th, 2021 by Jessica Katzenmeyer

2. Tax Paying Wisconsinites Blast Ron Johnson for Latest Tax Scandal

 

Oct 6th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Public’s help needed to bring justice in shooting that left three dead

3. Public’s help needed to bring justice in shooting that left three dead

Statement of Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs October 8, 2021

Oct 8th, 2021 by Ald. Milele Coggs

Gov. Evers, Sen. Baldwin, and Mayor Nickels Announce Final Designation of the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary

4. Gov. Evers, Sen. Baldwin, and Mayor Nickels Announce Final Designation of the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary

The governor joined federal, state, and local leaders to celebrate designation in Manitowoc

Oct 9th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

5. Johnson Doubles Down on Opposition to FDA Approved Pfizer Vaccine as Cases Rise Across Wisconsin

 

Aug 31st, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

6. Rebecca Kleefisch Won’t Rule Out Overturning Election Results as Governor

 

Oct 8th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

AG Kaul Warns Citizens of Dangerous Vigilante Activity

7. AG Kaul Warns Citizens of Dangerous Vigilante Activity

October 6, 2021

Oct 6th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

8. Mike Van Someren Announces Candidacy for U.S. House In 5th Congressional District

 

Oct 1st, 2021 by Mike Van Someren

Unfathomable gun violence shakes the community

9. Unfathomable gun violence shakes the community

Statement of Alderman Khalif J. Rainey and Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II

Oct 4th, 2021 by Ald. Khalif Rainey and Ald. Russell W. Stamper, II

10. Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorneys Named in 2022 Best Lawyers in the Midwest Issue

 

Oct 6th, 2021 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

