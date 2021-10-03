Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places in September.

By - Oct 3rd, 2021 01:54 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Rev. Nicholas Santos, S.J., Ph.D. elected to Marquette Board of Trustees

Rev. Nicholas Santos, S.J., Ph.D. elected to Marquette Board of Trustees

 

Sep 30th, 2021 by Marquette University

Marquette educational policy professor receives Way Klingler Early Career Award

Marquette educational policy professor receives Way Klingler Early Career Award

Dr. derria byrd is the recipient of a 2021 Way Klingler Early Career Award.

Sep 28th, 2021 by Marquette University

Marquette professor of management honored with Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award

Marquette professor of management honored with Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award

Dr. Jennica Webster is the recipient of a 2021 Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award.

Sep 27th, 2021 by Marquette University

Wisconsin Herd Names Chaisson Allen as Head Coach

Wisconsin Herd Names Chaisson Allen as Head Coach

Tony Bollier promoted to become Herd’s new General Manager and Arte Culver promoted to Assistant General Manager role

Sep 23rd, 2021 by Wisconsin Herd

Milwaukee Public Museum Announces New Vice President of Finance and Operations

Milwaukee Public Museum Announces New Vice President of Finance and Operations

Lue Hang to lead the finance and operations team and continue momentum towards Wisconsin’s 21st Century Natural History Museum

Sep 23rd, 2021 by Milwaukee Public Museum

Construction Business Group Names Joseph L. Davis, Sr. As New Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Development Director

Construction Business Group Names Joseph L. Davis, Sr. As New Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Development Director

 

Sep 22nd, 2021 by Construction Business Group

Marquette biological science professor receives $950,000 NSF grant

Marquette biological science professor receives $950,000 NSF grant

Dr. Anita Manogaran has been awarded a $950,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to address fundamental questions about how cells respond to and manage misfolded and aggregating proteins.

Sep 20th, 2021 by Marquette University

MUPD assistant chief honored with Excellence in University Service Award

MUPD assistant chief honored with Excellence in University Service Award

Jeff Kranz is the recipient of a 2021 Excellence in University Service Award.

Sep 17th, 2021 by Marquette University

Milwaukee Bucks Name Lisa Byington as Television Play-By-Play Announcer

Milwaukee Bucks Name Lisa Byington as Television Play-By-Play Announcer

First female full-time television play-by-play broadcaster for a major men’s professional sports team

Sep 15th, 2021 by Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Native Maricha Harris to lead Amani’s Dominican Center

Milwaukee Native Maricha Harris to lead Amani’s Dominican Center

 

Sep 15th, 2021 by Dominican Center

88Nine Radio Milwaukee Names Business Administration Professional Cheryl Bennett As Station’s General Manager

88Nine Radio Milwaukee Names Business Administration Professional Cheryl Bennett As Station’s General Manager

Bennett Brings Over 28 Years’ Experience in Finance, Administration and HR

Sep 13th, 2021 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee

Second Generation Takes Creative Helm at 45-years-strong Independent Agency Laughlin Constable

Second Generation Takes Creative Helm at 45-years-strong Independent Agency Laughlin Constable

Jon Laughlin and Pat Laughlin were named Co-Chief Creative Officers of Laughlin Constable.

Sep 10th, 2021 by Laughlin Constable

15 High Schoolers Accepted into Milwaukee Rep’s PTI program for the 2021/22 Season

15 High Schoolers Accepted into Milwaukee Rep’s PTI program for the 2021/22 Season

 

Sep 10th, 2021 by Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Dr. Kristin Haglund named next Rev. John P. Raynor, S.J. Endowed Chair

Dr. Kristin Haglund named next Rev. John P. Raynor, S.J. Endowed Chair

 

Sep 9th, 2021 by Marquette University

Nicole Safar to Helm Law Forward

Nicole Safar to Helm Law Forward

As Redistricting Debate Heats Up, Key Player Hires First Full Time Executive Director

Sep 9th, 2021 by Law Forward

Dr. John Swallow, President of Carthage College, to Serve as Chair of the Higher Education Regional Alliance

Dr. John Swallow, President of Carthage College, to Serve as Chair of the Higher Education Regional Alliance

 

Sep 9th, 2021 by Higher Education Regional Alliance

Milwaukee County Elections Director Julietta Henry Selected to Advisory Board of the Election Official Legal Defense Network

Milwaukee County Elections Director Julietta Henry Selected to Advisory Board of the Election Official Legal Defense Network

 

Sep 8th, 2021 by George Christenson

Greg Engle Named Acting Administrator of Wisconsin Emergency Management

Greg Engle Named Acting Administrator of Wisconsin Emergency Management

 

Sep 3rd, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs

VISIT Milwaukee Director of Event Experience Brittany Korth is a 2021 Connect Association 40 Under 40 Honoree

VISIT Milwaukee Director of Event Experience Brittany Korth is a 2021 Connect Association 40 Under 40 Honoree

 

Sep 3rd, 2021 by Visit Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Appoints Anne Sayers as Secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism

Gov. Evers Appoints Anne Sayers as Secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism

 

Sep 2nd, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

Categories: People

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us