New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places in September.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Marquette educational policy professor receives Way Klingler Early Career Award
Dr. derria byrd is the recipient of a 2021 Way Klingler Early Career Award.
Sep 28th, 2021 by Marquette University
Marquette professor of management honored with Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award
Dr. Jennica Webster is the recipient of a 2021 Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award.
Sep 27th, 2021 by Marquette University
Wisconsin Herd Names Chaisson Allen as Head Coach
Tony Bollier promoted to become Herd’s new General Manager and Arte Culver promoted to Assistant General Manager role
Sep 23rd, 2021 by Wisconsin Herd
Milwaukee Public Museum Announces New Vice President of Finance and Operations
Lue Hang to lead the finance and operations team and continue momentum towards Wisconsin’s 21st Century Natural History Museum
Sep 23rd, 2021 by Milwaukee Public Museum
Marquette biological science professor receives $950,000 NSF grant
Dr. Anita Manogaran has been awarded a $950,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to address fundamental questions about how cells respond to and manage misfolded and aggregating proteins.
Sep 20th, 2021 by Marquette University
MUPD assistant chief honored with Excellence in University Service Award
Jeff Kranz is the recipient of a 2021 Excellence in University Service Award.
Sep 17th, 2021 by Marquette University
Milwaukee Bucks Name Lisa Byington as Television Play-By-Play Announcer
First female full-time television play-by-play broadcaster for a major men’s professional sports team
Sep 15th, 2021 by Milwaukee Bucks
88Nine Radio Milwaukee Names Business Administration Professional Cheryl Bennett As Station’s General Manager
Bennett Brings Over 28 Years’ Experience in Finance, Administration and HR
Sep 13th, 2021 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee
Second Generation Takes Creative Helm at 45-years-strong Independent Agency Laughlin Constable
Jon Laughlin and Pat Laughlin were named Co-Chief Creative Officers of Laughlin Constable.
Sep 10th, 2021 by Laughlin Constable
Nicole Safar to Helm Law Forward
As Redistricting Debate Heats Up, Key Player Hires First Full Time Executive Director
Sep 9th, 2021 by Law Forward