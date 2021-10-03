New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places in September.

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Wisconsin Herd Names Chaisson Allen as Head Coach Tony Bollier promoted to become Herd’s new General Manager and Arte Culver promoted to Assistant General Manager role Sep 23rd, 2021 by Wisconsin Herd