The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Oct 3rd, 2021 09:38 am

Foxconn Picks Ohio Over Wisconsin

1. Foxconn Picks Ohio Over Wisconsin

Company will buy former GM factory to build electric vehicles.

Oct 1st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: Big Trouble At Pizza Man

2. Now Serving: Big Trouble At Pizza Man

Leaky pipes and staff walkout. Plus: a Lebanese popup, Dino’s returns, and goodbye Los Paisa.

Sep 27th, 2021 by Michael Holloway

Eyes on Milwaukee: Officials Celebrate Tent City Replacement

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Officials Celebrate Tent City Replacement

Joint effort by city, county, state and MMSD worthy of national emulation?

Sep 28th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Kleefisch Tries To Ape Trump

4. Murphy’s Law: Kleefisch Tries To Ape Trump

And the results are, ah, pretty weird.

Sep 27th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy

Central Waters Opening Church Brewery

5. Central Waters Opening Church Brewery

On October 16. Dairyland will open restaurant alongside brewery in onetime church.

Sep 29th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Johnson Financial Group Shows Off High-Rise Office

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Johnson Financial Group Shows Off High-Rise Office

Racine company aims to make a statement in Milwaukee with Cathedral Place offices.

Sep 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Plan Commission Okays East Side Project

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Plan Commission Okays East Side Project

But with conditions. Former Saints Peter and Paul building could be redeveloped in many ways.

Sep 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: It’s Johnson Vs. Dimitrijevic On Mask Mandate

8. City Hall: It’s Johnson Vs. Dimitrijevic On Mask Mandate

Health commissioner and alderwoman at odds over whether city should have mask mandate.

Sep 30th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: How Tax-Exempt Property Hurts The City

9. Murphy’s Law: How Tax-Exempt Property Hurts The City

Your tax bill would be lower — much lower — without all those tax exemptions.

Sep 29th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy

New Bar For Former Pabst Brewery

10. New Bar For Former Pabst Brewery

Amped will offer team building by day, private karaoke suites by night.

Sep 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Ron Johnson, GOP Lawmakers Completely Abandon Wisconsinites With Reckless Vote Against Raising the Debt Ceiling

1. Ron Johnson, GOP Lawmakers Completely Abandon Wisconsinites With Reckless Vote Against Raising the Debt Ceiling

 

Sep 28th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Grand opening for ‘Taste of Lindsay Heights’ taking place Saturday

2. Grand opening for ‘Taste of Lindsay Heights’ taking place Saturday

 

Sep 30th, 2021 by Ald. Russell Stamper, II

Ryan Braun Announces Retirement; Brewers Set Sept. 26 Date for Ceremony to Honor Former MVP

3. Ryan Braun Announces Retirement; Brewers Set Sept. 26 Date for Ceremony to Honor Former MVP

 

Sep 14th, 2021 by Milwaukee Brewers

Johnson Doubles Down on Opposition to FDA Approved Pfizer Vaccine as Cases Rise Across Wisconsin

4. Johnson Doubles Down on Opposition to FDA Approved Pfizer Vaccine as Cases Rise Across Wisconsin

 

Aug 31st, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Ron Johnson Votes Against Funding the Government

5. Ron Johnson Votes Against Funding the Government

 

Sep 30th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Mike Van Someren Announces Candidacy for U.S. House In 5th Congressional District

6. Mike Van Someren Announces Candidacy for U.S. House In 5th Congressional District

 

Oct 1st, 2021 by Mike Van Someren

Milwaukee Regional Medical Center Celebrates Completion of Wauwatosa’s Most Complete Street

7. Milwaukee Regional Medical Center Celebrates Completion of Wauwatosa’s Most Complete Street

 

Sep 27th, 2021 by Milwaukee Regional Medical Center

Wisconsin Herd Names Chaisson Allen as Head Coach

8. Wisconsin Herd Names Chaisson Allen as Head Coach

Tony Bollier promoted to become Herd’s new General Manager and Arte Culver promoted to Assistant General Manager role

Sep 23rd, 2021 by Wisconsin Herd

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

9. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Doors Open to include several 6th District locations

10. Doors Open to include several 6th District locations

 

Sep 24th, 2021 by Ald. Milele Coggs

