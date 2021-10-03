The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Foxconn Picks Ohio Over Wisconsin
Company will buy former GM factory to build electric vehicles.
Oct 1st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Now Serving: Big Trouble At Pizza Man
Leaky pipes and staff walkout. Plus: a Lebanese popup, Dino’s returns, and goodbye Los Paisa.
Sep 27th, 2021 by Michael Holloway
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Officials Celebrate Tent City Replacement
Joint effort by city, county, state and MMSD worthy of national emulation?
Sep 28th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Murphy’s Law: Kleefisch Tries To Ape Trump
And the results are, ah, pretty weird.
Sep 27th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy
5. Central Waters Opening Church Brewery
On October 16. Dairyland will open restaurant alongside brewery in onetime church.
Sep 29th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Johnson Financial Group Shows Off High-Rise Office
Racine company aims to make a statement in Milwaukee with Cathedral Place offices.
Sep 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Plan Commission Okays East Side Project
But with conditions. Former Saints Peter and Paul building could be redeveloped in many ways.
Sep 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
8. City Hall: It’s Johnson Vs. Dimitrijevic On Mask Mandate
Health commissioner and alderwoman at odds over whether city should have mask mandate.
Sep 30th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Murphy’s Law: How Tax-Exempt Property Hurts The City
Your tax bill would be lower — much lower — without all those tax exemptions.
Sep 29th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy
10. New Bar For Former Pabst Brewery
Amped will offer team building by day, private karaoke suites by night.
Sep 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
5. Ron Johnson Votes Against Funding the Government
Sep 30th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
8. Wisconsin Herd Names Chaisson Allen as Head Coach
Tony Bollier promoted to become Herd’s new General Manager and Arte Culver promoted to Assistant General Manager role
Sep 23rd, 2021 by Wisconsin Herd
10. Doors Open to include several 6th District locations
Sep 24th, 2021 by Ald. Milele Coggs
