The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Op Ed: Did I-94 End Milwaukee’s Population Growth?
City’s population has declined since 1960s while Waukesha County kept growing.
Sep 22nd, 2021 by David Jasenski
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Paddy’s Pub For Sale For Redevelopment
Owners of Irish bar retiring. Big corner lot with several buildings could be redeveloped.
Sep 22nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
3. What To Blame For Summerfest Attendance Decline?
Attendance drops 43%, but reasons why abound.
Sep 23rd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Plats and Parcels: New Plan To Save Former Schlitz Tavern
Plus: Marion Corp. will employ up to 90 people at Northwest Side manufacturing plant.
Sep 19th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: New MLK Library Plan Razes Theater, Raises 93 Apartments
New 17,000 square foot library and two-story live-work units on N. MLK Jr. Dr.
Sep 20th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Catholic School Could Become Apartments, Hotel or Arts Collective
Or maybe something else. Neighbors hear proposal for former St. Peter St. Paul School on East Side.
Sep 22nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
7. How Will Local Schools Handle Afghan Children?
MPS, local educators have experience with refugees. But it’s not a simple undertaking.
Sep 21st, 2021 by Terry Falk
8. MKE County: Parks Wants ‘Emergency’ Designation For Oak Leaf Sinkhole
Needs emergency authorization to quickly repair bike trail sinkhole and prevent flooding.
Sep 22nd, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
9. What’s It Worth?: Prospect Ave. Building Built By Lumber Baron
Now owned by PR man Carl Mueller, selling converted mansion for $1.5 million.
Sep 23rd, 2021 by Michael Horne
10. Dining: Buffalo Boss Opening New Restaurant
Wings-focused restaurant will open first standalone location on 27th St.
Sep 17th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. 10-digit dialing coming to 414 area code in Wisconsin
Requirement effective Oct. 24, 2021
Sep 17th, 2021 by TDS Telecom
3. Jury Finds Milwaukee Man Guilty of Four Counts of Armed Robbery
September 21, 2021
Sep 21st, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
5. Brian Barkow Files Candidacy for Milwaukee County Sheriff
Sep 21st, 2021 by Brian Barkow
6. Milwaukee Native Maricha Harris to lead Amani’s Dominican Center
Sep 15th, 2021 by Dominican Center
8. Doors Open to include several 6th District locations
Sep 24th, 2021 by Ald. Milele Coggs
10. Supervisor Sumner Applauds Oak Leaf Trail Sinkhole Emergency Declaration
Sep 23rd, 2021 by Sup. Liz Sumner
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsSep 19th, 2021 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsSep 12th, 2021 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsSep 5th, 2021 by Urban Milwaukee