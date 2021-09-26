Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Sep 26th, 2021 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Op Ed: Did I-94 End Milwaukee’s Population Growth?

1. Op Ed: Did I-94 End Milwaukee’s Population Growth?

City’s population has declined since 1960s while Waukesha County kept growing.

Sep 22nd, 2021 by David Jasenski

Eyes on Milwaukee: Paddy’s Pub For Sale For Redevelopment

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Paddy’s Pub For Sale For Redevelopment

Owners of Irish bar retiring. Big corner lot with several buildings could be redeveloped.

Sep 22nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

What To Blame For Summerfest Attendance Decline?

3. What To Blame For Summerfest Attendance Decline?

Attendance drops 43%, but reasons why abound.

Sep 23rd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: New Plan To Save Former Schlitz Tavern

4. Plats and Parcels: New Plan To Save Former Schlitz Tavern

Plus: Marion Corp. will employ up to 90 people at Northwest Side manufacturing plant.

Sep 19th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: New MLK Library Plan Razes Theater, Raises 93 Apartments

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: New MLK Library Plan Razes Theater, Raises 93 Apartments

New 17,000 square foot library and two-story live-work units on N. MLK Jr. Dr.

Sep 20th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Catholic School Could Become Apartments, Hotel or Arts Collective

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Catholic School Could Become Apartments, Hotel or Arts Collective

Or maybe something else. Neighbors hear proposal for former St. Peter St. Paul School on East Side.

Sep 22nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

How Will Local Schools Handle Afghan Children?

7. How Will Local Schools Handle Afghan Children?

MPS, local educators have experience with refugees. But it’s not a simple undertaking.

Sep 21st, 2021 by Terry Falk

MKE County: Parks Wants ‘Emergency’ Designation For Oak Leaf Sinkhole

8. MKE County: Parks Wants ‘Emergency’ Designation For Oak Leaf Sinkhole

Needs emergency authorization to quickly repair bike trail sinkhole and prevent flooding.

Sep 22nd, 2021 by Graham Kilmer

What’s It Worth?: Prospect Ave. Building Built By Lumber Baron

9. What’s It Worth?: Prospect Ave. Building Built By Lumber Baron

Now owned by PR man Carl Mueller, selling converted mansion for $1.5 million.

Sep 23rd, 2021 by Michael Horne

Dining: Buffalo Boss Opening New Restaurant

10. Dining: Buffalo Boss Opening New Restaurant

Wings-focused restaurant will open first standalone location on 27th St.

Sep 17th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Ryan Braun Announces Retirement; Brewers Set Sept. 26 Date for Ceremony to Honor Former MVP

1. Ryan Braun Announces Retirement; Brewers Set Sept. 26 Date for Ceremony to Honor Former MVP

 

Sep 14th, 2021 by Milwaukee Brewers

10-digit dialing coming to 414 area code in Wisconsin

2. 10-digit dialing coming to 414 area code in Wisconsin

Requirement effective Oct. 24, 2021

Sep 17th, 2021 by TDS Telecom

Jury Finds Milwaukee Man Guilty of Four Counts of Armed Robbery

3. Jury Finds Milwaukee Man Guilty of Four Counts of Armed Robbery

September 21, 2021

Sep 21st, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

Democrats Suspend Debt Ceiling to Pay for their $3.5 Trillion Tax & Spend Spree

4. Democrats Suspend Debt Ceiling to Pay for their $3.5 Trillion Tax & Spend Spree

 

Sep 22nd, 2021 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

Brian Barkow Files Candidacy for Milwaukee County Sheriff

5. Brian Barkow Files Candidacy for Milwaukee County Sheriff

 

Sep 21st, 2021 by Brian Barkow

Milwaukee Native Maricha Harris to lead Amani’s Dominican Center

6. Milwaukee Native Maricha Harris to lead Amani’s Dominican Center

 

Sep 15th, 2021 by Dominican Center

Milwaukee Police Department Statement Regarding Collins’ Settlement Agreement Third Annual Report

7. Milwaukee Police Department Statement Regarding Collins’ Settlement Agreement Third Annual Report

 

Sep 23rd, 2021 by Milwaukee Police Department

Doors Open to include several 6th District locations

8. Doors Open to include several 6th District locations

 

Sep 24th, 2021 by Ald. Milele Coggs

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

9. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Supervisor Sumner Applauds Oak Leaf Trail Sinkhole Emergency Declaration

10. Supervisor Sumner Applauds Oak Leaf Trail Sinkhole Emergency Declaration

 

Sep 23rd, 2021 by Sup. Liz Sumner

