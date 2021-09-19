The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Transportation: Plan Offers Alternative To Expanded I-94
Groups back repairing freeway, second BRT line, possible commuter rail, other projects.
Sep 14th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Developer Credits Streetcar As Factor In Building Tower
32-story tower on Water Street a “prime example” of transit-oriented development.
Sep 14th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Taverns: Your Chance To Howl At The Moon
That’s the name of bar featuring dueling pianos coming to Old World Third St.
Sep 13th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Transportation: Railroad Merger is a Win for Milwaukee, Southeastern Wisconsin
The Port of Milwaukee could again become intermodal shipping hub, now with direct access to Mexico.
Sep 17th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
5. WurstBar MKE Will Open On Brady Street
German-themed beer, wine, cocktails and sausages, and German sports viewings.
Sep 14th, 2021 by Annie Mattea
6. Murphy’s Law: How Kleefisch Failed On Foxconn
As Lt. Governor she recruited the Taiwanese company and failed to protect taxpayers.
Sep 13th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy
7. City Hall: Turmoil, Toxic Work Environment at City Attorney’s Office
Resignation forms cite ethical violations, poor treatment of women & more by Tearman Spencer.
Sep 15th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
8. MKE County: Saga Of The Domes Continues
Years after task force report and consultant analysis, county officials finally reviewing the options.
Sep 15th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
9. Here’s Help If You Lost Pandemic Unemployment Benefits
State and local resources to get help, find jobs.
Sep 12th, 2021 by Matt Martinez
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks, NCG Break Ground on Deer District Hotel
“The Trade” will be a Marriott hotel with an entire floor intended for NBA players.
Sep 17th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
4. 10-digit dialing coming to 414 area code in Wisconsin
Requirement effective Oct. 24, 2021
Sep 17th, 2021 by TDS Telecom
6. City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update
Sep 10th, 2021 by City of Milwaukee Health Department
8. Milwaukee Health Department excusing inaction with insufficient data, right-wing talking points
MTEA renews call for citywide indoor mask requirement, other increased protections
Sep 16th, 2021 by Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsSep 12th, 2021 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsSep 5th, 2021 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 29th, 2021 by Urban Milwaukee