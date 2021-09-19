Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Sep 19th, 2021 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Transportation: Plan Offers Alternative To Expanded I-94

1. Transportation: Plan Offers Alternative To Expanded I-94

Groups back repairing freeway, second BRT line, possible commuter rail, other projects.

Sep 14th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Developer Credits Streetcar As Factor In Building Tower

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Developer Credits Streetcar As Factor In Building Tower

32-story tower on Water Street a “prime example” of transit-oriented development.

Sep 14th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Taverns: Your Chance To Howl At The Moon

3. Taverns: Your Chance To Howl At The Moon

That’s the name of bar featuring dueling pianos coming to Old World Third St.

Sep 13th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: Railroad Merger is a Win for Milwaukee, Southeastern Wisconsin

4. Transportation: Railroad Merger is a Win for Milwaukee, Southeastern Wisconsin

The Port of Milwaukee could again become intermodal shipping hub, now with direct access to Mexico.

Sep 17th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

WurstBar MKE Will Open On Brady Street

5. WurstBar MKE Will Open On Brady Street

German-themed beer, wine, cocktails and sausages, and German sports viewings.

Sep 14th, 2021 by Annie Mattea

Murphy’s Law: How Kleefisch Failed On Foxconn

6. Murphy’s Law: How Kleefisch Failed On Foxconn

As Lt. Governor she recruited the Taiwanese company and failed to protect taxpayers.

Sep 13th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy

City Hall: Turmoil, Toxic Work Environment at City Attorney’s Office

7. City Hall: Turmoil, Toxic Work Environment at City Attorney’s Office

Resignation forms cite ethical violations, poor treatment of women & more by Tearman Spencer.

Sep 15th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Saga Of The Domes Continues

8. MKE County: Saga Of The Domes Continues

Years after task force report and consultant analysis, county officials finally reviewing the options.

Sep 15th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer

Here’s Help If You Lost Pandemic Unemployment Benefits

9. Here’s Help If You Lost Pandemic Unemployment Benefits

State and local resources to get help, find jobs.

Sep 12th, 2021 by Matt Martinez

Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks, NCG Break Ground on Deer District Hotel

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks, NCG Break Ground on Deer District Hotel

“The Trade” will be a Marriott hotel with an entire floor intended for NBA players.

Sep 17th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

For Ron Johnson, Prolonging the Pandemic is Just Another Day at the Office

1. For Ron Johnson, Prolonging the Pandemic is Just Another Day at the Office

 

Sep 14th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Johnson Brags About Changing 2017 Tax Bill To Benefit Himself and His Biggest Donors, Tax Cut He Opposed for Wisconsin Families Continues to Have Positive Impact

2. Johnson Brags About Changing 2017 Tax Bill To Benefit Himself and His Biggest Donors, Tax Cut He Opposed for Wisconsin Families Continues to Have Positive Impact

 

Sep 15th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Wisconsin Parents to Ron Johnson: Stop Putting Our Kids’ Lives at Risk

3. Wisconsin Parents to Ron Johnson: Stop Putting Our Kids’ Lives at Risk

 

Sep 8th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

10-digit dialing coming to 414 area code in Wisconsin

4. 10-digit dialing coming to 414 area code in Wisconsin

Requirement effective Oct. 24, 2021

Sep 17th, 2021 by TDS Telecom

Supervisor Taylor Calls for Reentry Initiative at the House of Correction

5. Supervisor Taylor Calls for Reentry Initiative at the House of Correction

 

Sep 14th, 2021 by Sup. Sequanna Taylor

City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update

6. City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update

 

Sep 10th, 2021 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

Ryan Braun Announces Retirement; Brewers Set Sept. 26 Date for Ceremony to Honor Former MVP

7. Ryan Braun Announces Retirement; Brewers Set Sept. 26 Date for Ceremony to Honor Former MVP

 

Sep 14th, 2021 by Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Health Department excusing inaction with insufficient data, right-wing talking points

8. Milwaukee Health Department excusing inaction with insufficient data, right-wing talking points

MTEA renews call for citywide indoor mask requirement, other increased protections

Sep 16th, 2021 by Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

9. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Second Generation Takes Creative Helm at 45-years-strong Independent Agency Laughlin Constable

10. Second Generation Takes Creative Helm at 45-years-strong Independent Agency Laughlin Constable

 

Sep 10th, 2021 by Laughlin Constable

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us