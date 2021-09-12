The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Milwaukee Finds Its Original City Flag
1953 flag design found in City Clerk archives.
Sep 9th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Former Grand Theater For Sale
Plan to create community theater, gathering space canceled because of pandemic.
Sep 9th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Plan Aims To Create 32,000 New Black and Latino Homeowners
Coalition of city and four foundations seeks $135 million investment in 10 years.
Sep 8th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Back in the News: State Imprisons More People Than Any Nation
Wisconsin ranks 24th among states but is more punitive than every nation in the world.
Sep 8th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy
5. City Hall: Ald. Chantia Lewis Charged With Defrauding City, Campaign of $21,000
City official and US Senate candidate faces four felony charges, up to 10 years in jail.
Sep 7th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
6. What’s It Worth: Harley-Davidson Founder’s Home For Sale
Washington Heights home of William S. Harley on market for first time in 45 years
Aug 31st, 2021 by Michael Horne
7. Friday Photos: Demolition Underway For East Town Apartments
Contractor making quick work of former restaurant.
Sep 10th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
8. City Hall: Alderman’s Plan To Pitch A Tent Triggers Late Night Trash Cleanup
Ald. Ashanti Hamilton claims even a dead body wasn’t enough to get a garbage cleanup in Garden Homes neighborhood.
Sep 9th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Court Watch: Court Upholds Milwaukee Cop’s Firing
Erik A. Andrade was fired for racist and demeaning social media posts.
Sep 6th, 2021 by Gretchen Schuldt
10. Plats and Parcels: Senior Housing Planned For Former Perlick Factory
Plus: A big week of real estate news.
Sep 5th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
4. City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update
Sep 3rd, 2021 by City of Milwaukee Health Department
6. State expects $319 million windfall, but MKE not allowed to raise a dime
Statement of Common Council President Cavalier Johnson September 7, 2021
Sep 7th, 2021 by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson
7. Frank & Larry’s Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club to Open Seven Days a Week
Sep 10th, 2021 by Lowlands Group
8. Statement of Common Council President Cavalier Johnson
September 7, 2021
Sep 7th, 2021 by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson
10. Gov. Evers, DHS Announce Deputy Secretary Willems Van Dijk to Retire
Governor thanks Deputy Secretary Willems Van Dijk for years of service to the state, welcomes Deb Standridge to new role
Sep 3rd, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers
