The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Sep 12th, 2021 07:00 am

Milwaukee Finds Its Original City Flag

1. Milwaukee Finds Its Original City Flag

1953 flag design found in City Clerk archives.

Sep 9th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Former Grand Theater For Sale

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Former Grand Theater For Sale

Plan to create community theater, gathering space canceled because of pandemic.

Sep 9th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Plan Aims To Create 32,000 New Black and Latino Homeowners

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Plan Aims To Create 32,000 New Black and Latino Homeowners

Coalition of city and four foundations seeks $135 million investment in 10 years.

Sep 8th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: State Imprisons More People Than Any Nation

4. Back in the News: State Imprisons More People Than Any Nation

Wisconsin ranks 24th among states but is more punitive than every nation in the world.

Sep 8th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy

City Hall: Ald. Chantia Lewis Charged With Defrauding City, Campaign of $21,000

5. City Hall: Ald. Chantia Lewis Charged With Defrauding City, Campaign of $21,000

City official and US Senate candidate faces four felony charges, up to 10 years in jail.

Sep 7th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

What’s It Worth: Harley-Davidson Founder’s Home For Sale

6. What’s It Worth: Harley-Davidson Founder’s Home For Sale

Washington Heights home of William S. Harley on market for first time in 45 years

Aug 31st, 2021 by Michael Horne

Friday Photos: Demolition Underway For East Town Apartments

7. Friday Photos: Demolition Underway For East Town Apartments

Contractor making quick work of former restaurant.

Sep 10th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: Alderman’s Plan To Pitch A Tent Triggers Late Night Trash Cleanup

8. City Hall: Alderman’s Plan To Pitch A Tent Triggers Late Night Trash Cleanup

Ald. Ashanti Hamilton claims even a dead body wasn’t enough to get a garbage cleanup in Garden Homes neighborhood.

Sep 9th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Court Watch: Court Upholds Milwaukee Cop’s Firing

9. Court Watch: Court Upholds Milwaukee Cop’s Firing

Erik A. Andrade was fired for racist and demeaning social media posts.

Sep 6th, 2021 by Gretchen Schuldt

Plats and Parcels: Senior Housing Planned For Former Perlick Factory

10. Plats and Parcels: Senior Housing Planned For Former Perlick Factory

Plus: A big week of real estate news.

Sep 5th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Wisconsin Parents to Ron Johnson: Stop Putting Our Kids’ Lives at Risk

1. Wisconsin Parents to Ron Johnson: Stop Putting Our Kids’ Lives at Risk

 

Sep 8th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Rebecca Kleefisch Ditches Pretend Nonprofit At Final Hour, Surprising No One

2. Rebecca Kleefisch Ditches Pretend Nonprofit At Final Hour, Surprising No One

 

Sep 3rd, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Chantia Lewis, Alderwoman for Milwaukee’s 9th District and candidate for U.S. Senate made the following statement upon notification of the District Attorney filing of criminal charges for campaign compliance issues.

3. Chantia Lewis, Alderwoman for Milwaukee’s 9th District and candidate for U.S. Senate made the following statement upon notification of the District Attorney filing of criminal charges for campaign compliance issues.

 

Sep 7th, 2021 by Ald. Chantia Lewis

City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update

4. City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update

 

Sep 3rd, 2021 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

Logsdon Calls for More Funding for Law Enforcement in Wake of Franklin Carjacking

5. Logsdon Calls for More Funding for Law Enforcement in Wake of Franklin Carjacking

 

Sep 3rd, 2021 by Sup. Patti Logsdon

State expects $319 million windfall, but MKE not allowed to raise a dime

6. State expects $319 million windfall, but MKE not allowed to raise a dime

Statement of Common Council President Cavalier Johnson September 7, 2021

Sep 7th, 2021 by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson

Frank & Larry’s Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club to Open Seven Days a Week

7. Frank & Larry’s Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club to Open Seven Days a Week

 

Sep 10th, 2021 by Lowlands Group

Statement of Common Council President Cavalier Johnson

8. Statement of Common Council President Cavalier Johnson

September 7, 2021

Sep 7th, 2021 by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

9. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Gov. Evers, DHS Announce Deputy Secretary Willems Van Dijk to Retire

10. Gov. Evers, DHS Announce Deputy Secretary Willems Van Dijk to Retire

Governor thanks Deputy Secretary Willems Van Dijk for years of service to the state, welcomes Deb Standridge to new role

Sep 3rd, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

