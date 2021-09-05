Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Sep 5th, 2021 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

What’s It Worth: Harley-Davidson Founder’s Home For Sale

1. What’s It Worth: Harley-Davidson Founder’s Home For Sale

Washington Heights home of William S. Harley on market for first time in 45 years

Aug 31st, 2021 by Michael Horne

Eyes on Milwaukee: $80 Million Sports Center Planned For Site Along Interstate 43

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: $80 Million Sports Center Planned For Site Along Interstate 43

The Opportunity Center would be open to all, open in 2025.

Aug 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Consulting Team Announced for New Downtown Plan

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Consulting Team Announced for New Downtown Plan

The plan is intended to guide development through 2040.

Aug 31st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE Listing: Beautiful East Side Home

4. MKE Listing: Beautiful East Side Home

Features gorgeous hardwood floors, Schonbek chandeliers and sconces and a grand Cyril Colnik staircase.

Sep 2nd, 2021 by Urban Milwaukee

City Hall: Where Have All The City Workers Gone?

5. City Hall: Where Have All The City Workers Gone?

They’ve abandoned the South Side in droves since residency requirement was lifted.

Sep 3rd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE Listing: Beautiful Cream City Brick Condo

6. MKE Listing: Beautiful Cream City Brick Condo

Features wood ceilings, a spacious kitchen with large counters, stainless appliances and custom cabinets

Sep 1st, 2021 by Urban Milwaukee

City Hall: Census Data Shows Changing Milwaukee Demographics

7. City Hall: Census Data Shows Changing Milwaukee Demographics

Fewer white residents citywide, but shrinking population totals in many majority-Black neighborhoods.

Sep 3rd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: How The City Lost the Medical Center

8. Murphy’s Law: How The City Lost the Medical Center

New mental health center on near West Side of city a change from decades of hospitals moving to Wauwatosa.

Sep 2nd, 2021 by Bruce Murphy

Now Serving: New Upscale Shorewood Restaurant, New Vegan Cafe

9. Now Serving: New Upscale Shorewood Restaurant, New Vegan Cafe

Plus: Mistral closes and Tess chef leaves to start “Mad Mexican’ pop-up restaurant.

Aug 30th, 2021 by Michael Holloway

MKE Listing: Must-see Downtown Condo

10. MKE Listing: Must-see Downtown Condo

Features plank floors, a modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, and a large balcony

Aug 31st, 2021 by Urban Milwaukee

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Johnson Doubles Down on Opposition to FDA Approved Pfizer Vaccine as Cases Rise Across Wisconsin

1. Johnson Doubles Down on Opposition to FDA Approved Pfizer Vaccine as Cases Rise Across Wisconsin

 

Aug 31st, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

State of Wisconsin to Receive $14 Million After Arbitration Panel Rules in Favor of State in Dispute with Cigarette Manufacturers

2. State of Wisconsin to Receive $14 Million After Arbitration Panel Rules in Favor of State in Dispute with Cigarette Manufacturers

September 2, 2021

Sep 2nd, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

Rebecca Kleefisch Ditches Pretend Nonprofit At Final Hour, Surprising No One

3. Rebecca Kleefisch Ditches Pretend Nonprofit At Final Hour, Surprising No One

 

Sep 3rd, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Brewers Tap Takeover: Rickie Weeks On Deck

4. Brewers Tap Takeover: Rickie Weeks On Deck

 

Sep 3rd, 2021 by Milwaukee Brewers

City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update

5. City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update

Vaccination rates continue to slowly increase at a rate of approximately 0.5% each week

Aug 27th, 2021 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

Gov. Evers Announces $25 Million Investment for Transit Services in Madison and Milwaukee

6. Gov. Evers Announces $25 Million Investment for Transit Services in Madison and Milwaukee

 

Aug 30th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Elects New Trustees, Board Officers

7. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Elects New Trustees, Board Officers

 

Aug 23rd, 2021 by Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Unspeakable violence leaves one child dead, another injured

8. Unspeakable violence leaves one child dead, another injured

Statement of Alderman Khalif J. Rainey August 30, 2021

Aug 30th, 2021 by Ald. Khalif Rainey

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

9. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Republicans have turned the Natural Resources Board into a political swamp

10. Republicans have turned the Natural Resources Board into a political swamp

 

Aug 31st, 2021 by State Sen. Tim Carpenter

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us