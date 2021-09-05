The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. What’s It Worth: Harley-Davidson Founder’s Home For Sale
Washington Heights home of William S. Harley on market for first time in 45 years
Aug 31st, 2021 by Michael Horne
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: $80 Million Sports Center Planned For Site Along Interstate 43
The Opportunity Center would be open to all, open in 2025.
Aug 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Consulting Team Announced for New Downtown Plan
The plan is intended to guide development through 2040.
Aug 31st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
4. MKE Listing: Beautiful East Side Home
Features gorgeous hardwood floors, Schonbek chandeliers and sconces and a grand Cyril Colnik staircase.
Sep 2nd, 2021 by Urban Milwaukee
5. City Hall: Where Have All The City Workers Gone?
They’ve abandoned the South Side in droves since residency requirement was lifted.
Sep 3rd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
6. MKE Listing: Beautiful Cream City Brick Condo
Features wood ceilings, a spacious kitchen with large counters, stainless appliances and custom cabinets
Sep 1st, 2021 by Urban Milwaukee
7. City Hall: Census Data Shows Changing Milwaukee Demographics
Fewer white residents citywide, but shrinking population totals in many majority-Black neighborhoods.
Sep 3rd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Murphy’s Law: How The City Lost the Medical Center
New mental health center on near West Side of city a change from decades of hospitals moving to Wauwatosa.
Sep 2nd, 2021 by Bruce Murphy
9. Now Serving: New Upscale Shorewood Restaurant, New Vegan Cafe
Plus: Mistral closes and Tess chef leaves to start “Mad Mexican’ pop-up restaurant.
Aug 30th, 2021 by Michael Holloway
10. MKE Listing: Must-see Downtown Condo
Features plank floors, a modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, and a large balcony
Aug 31st, 2021 by Urban Milwaukee
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
4. Brewers Tap Takeover: Rickie Weeks On Deck
Sep 3rd, 2021 by Milwaukee Brewers
5. City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update
Vaccination rates continue to slowly increase at a rate of approximately 0.5% each week
Aug 27th, 2021 by City of Milwaukee Health Department
7. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Elects New Trustees, Board Officers
Aug 23rd, 2021 by Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
8. Unspeakable violence leaves one child dead, another injured
Statement of Alderman Khalif J. Rainey August 30, 2021
Aug 30th, 2021 by Ald. Khalif Rainey
