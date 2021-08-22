The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Anti-Vaxxer GOP Senator Has COVID-19
Republican state Sen. André Jacque and some family members have tested positive.
Aug 17th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy
2. Johnson Didn’t Read Infrastructure Bill
Admits this on conservative TV show. One of 30 Republican senators who voted no.
Aug 17th, 2021 by Henry Redman
3. Wisconsin Avenue Night Market Returns Wednesday
Popular, free event back for first time since 2019.
Aug 16th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Cocktail Lounge Planned for Capitol Drive
The Luxury Lounge is planned for 807 E. Capitol Dr.
Aug 16th, 2021 by Angeline Terry
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Jeffers, MATC Celebrate Student Housing Complex
Ribbon cutting for new $29.1 million, 195 student bedroom complex, Westown Green.
Aug 17th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Plats and Parcels: Construction Ramping Up on Wisconsin Center Expansion
Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Aug 15th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Now Serving: Two New Breweries Opening in City
Plus: New bundt cake shop, new glow-in-the-dark restaurant and Deer District bar reopens.
Aug 16th, 2021 by Michael Holloway
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: MSOE Developing Park, New Welcome Center
To ‘strengthen our identity’ and ensure students have ‘ample green space,’ president says.
Aug 18th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Connaughton Pursuing Bigger Brewers Hill Project
Three Leaf expands proposed building, now needs historic commission approval.
Aug 19th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Friday Photos: The Community Takes Shape Within the Corridor
Largest private affordable housing project in state history transforming W. Center St.
Aug 20th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Sen. Larson statement on Sen. Jacque positive COVID-19 test
Aug 17th, 2021 by State Sen. Chris Larson
2. Food available for those hit by power outages
Statement of Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Aug 18th, 2021 by Ald. Chantia Lewis
3. We are witnessing what happens when shareholder owned utilities are accountable to no one but themselves and their shareholders
Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman August 13, 2021
Aug 13th, 2021 by Ald. Bob Bauman
4. Reckless driving leads to more unnecessary loss of life
Statement of Common Council President Cavalier Johnson August 16, 2021
Aug 16th, 2021 by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson
5. Gov. Evers, DHS Announce 608 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered at Wisconsin State Fair
On-site vaccination clinic brings COVID-19 vaccines and free cream puffs to many during Wisconsin State Fair
Aug 16th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers
8. City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update
Aug 13th, 2021 by City of Milwaukee Health Department
9. MPD Officer Involved Shooting
Aug 16th, 2021 by Milwaukee Police Department
10. Statement on reckless and potentially deadly incidents at Marshall Campus
From Alderman Cavalier Johnson August 19, 2021
Aug 19th, 2021 by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson
