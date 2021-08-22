Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Aug 22nd, 2021 07:00 am

Anti-Vaxxer GOP Senator Has COVID-19

1. Anti-Vaxxer GOP Senator Has COVID-19

Republican state Sen. André Jacque and some family members have tested positive.

Aug 17th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy

Johnson Didn’t Read Infrastructure Bill

2. Johnson Didn’t Read Infrastructure Bill

Admits this on conservative TV show. One of 30 Republican senators who voted no.

Aug 17th, 2021 by Henry Redman

Wisconsin Avenue Night Market Returns Wednesday

3. Wisconsin Avenue Night Market Returns Wednesday

Popular, free event back for first time since 2019.

Aug 16th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Cocktail Lounge Planned for Capitol Drive

4. Cocktail Lounge Planned for Capitol Drive

The Luxury Lounge is planned for 807 E. Capitol Dr.

Aug 16th, 2021 by Angeline Terry

Eyes on Milwaukee: Jeffers, MATC Celebrate Student Housing Complex

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Jeffers, MATC Celebrate Student Housing Complex

Ribbon cutting for new $29.1 million, 195 student bedroom complex, Westown Green.

Aug 17th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Construction Ramping Up on Wisconsin Center Expansion

6. Plats and Parcels: Construction Ramping Up on Wisconsin Center Expansion

Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Aug 15th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: Two New Breweries Opening in City

7. Now Serving: Two New Breweries Opening in City

Plus: New bundt cake shop, new glow-in-the-dark restaurant and Deer District bar reopens.

Aug 16th, 2021 by Michael Holloway

Eyes on Milwaukee: MSOE Developing Park, New Welcome Center

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: MSOE Developing Park, New Welcome Center

To ‘strengthen our identity’ and ensure students have ‘ample green space,’ president says.

Aug 18th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Connaughton Pursuing Bigger Brewers Hill Project

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Connaughton Pursuing Bigger Brewers Hill Project

Three Leaf expands proposed building, now needs historic commission approval.

Aug 19th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: The Community Takes Shape Within the Corridor

10. Friday Photos: The Community Takes Shape Within the Corridor

Largest private affordable housing project in state history transforming W. Center St.

Aug 20th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Sen. Larson statement on Sen. Jacque positive COVID-19 test

1. Sen. Larson statement on Sen. Jacque positive COVID-19 test

 

Aug 17th, 2021 by State Sen. Chris Larson

Food available for those hit by power outages

2. Food available for those hit by power outages

Statement of Alderwoman Chantia Lewis

Aug 18th, 2021 by Ald. Chantia Lewis

We are witnessing what happens when shareholder owned utilities are accountable to no one but themselves and their shareholders

3. We are witnessing what happens when shareholder owned utilities are accountable to no one but themselves and their shareholders

Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman August 13, 2021

Aug 13th, 2021 by Ald. Bob Bauman

Reckless driving leads to more unnecessary loss of life

4. Reckless driving leads to more unnecessary loss of life

Statement of Common Council President Cavalier Johnson August 16, 2021

Aug 16th, 2021 by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson

Gov. Evers, DHS Announce 608 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered at Wisconsin State Fair

5. Gov. Evers, DHS Announce 608 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered at Wisconsin State Fair

On-site vaccination clinic brings COVID-19 vaccines and free cream puffs to many during Wisconsin State Fair

Aug 16th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

Grocery gift cards, free food available to those impacted by power outages

6. Grocery gift cards, free food available to those impacted by power outages

 

Aug 19th, 2021 by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson

CBS 58 Announces Weekend Morning News Expansion And Adds Anchor/Reporter Melissa Zygowicz

7. CBS 58 Announces Weekend Morning News Expansion And Adds Anchor/Reporter Melissa Zygowicz

 

Aug 17th, 2021 by CBS 58

City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update

8. City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update

 

Aug 13th, 2021 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

MPD Officer Involved Shooting

9. MPD Officer Involved Shooting

 

Aug 16th, 2021 by Milwaukee Police Department

Statement on reckless and potentially deadly incidents at Marshall Campus

10. Statement on reckless and potentially deadly incidents at Marshall Campus

From Alderman Cavalier Johnson August 19, 2021

Aug 19th, 2021 by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson

