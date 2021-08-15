Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Aug 15th, 2021 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Now Serving: Tandem Owner Giving Away Restaurant For Free

1. Now Serving: Tandem Owner Giving Away Restaurant For Free

Plus: The Vanguard reopens. And Franklin Heights gets a new pizza place.

Aug 9th, 2021 by Michael Holloway

Op Ed: Milwaukee Missed Golden Opportunity with Bucks Championship

2. Op Ed: Milwaukee Missed Golden Opportunity with Bucks Championship

A 1% sales tax would have generated new revenue for parks and public transit.

Aug 5th, 2021 by David Salmon, Nick DeMarsh, Caressa Givens and James Davies

Eyes on Milwaukee: Hines Seeks Zoning Change To Allow Third Ward Tower

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Hines Seeks Zoning Change To Allow Third Ward Tower

32-story, luxury apartment tower would be built on landmark site in Third Ward.

Aug 12th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: East Town Post Office Sold

4. Plats and Parcels: East Town Post Office Sold

Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Aug 8th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

New Polling Shows Declining Approval of Ron Johnson

5. New Polling Shows Declining Approval of Ron Johnson

Marquette University Law School poll also shows Evers approval holding steady.

Aug 11th, 2021 by Rich Kremer

Op Ed: Republican Lawmakers Defunding Milwaukee Police

6. Op Ed: Republican Lawmakers Defunding Milwaukee Police

Republican controlled Legislature refuses proposals that would provide Milwaukee with additional annual revenue.

Aug 12th, 2021 by Jordan Morales

Supermoon Beer Co. Quietly Taking Root in Bay View

7. Supermoon Beer Co. Quietly Taking Root in Bay View

New brewery plans to open taproom in 2022, but is already offering bottles-to-go and a draft patio.

Aug 10th, 2021 by Hope Moses

Amorphic Beer Coming to Riverwest

8. Amorphic Beer Coming to Riverwest

Brewery owners plan to make beer that eschews classification.

Aug 9th, 2021 by Michael Holloway

Back in the News: Fisker Wants State Law Changed For Potential Foxconn Car Factory

9. Back in the News: Fisker Wants State Law Changed For Potential Foxconn Car Factory

The electric vehicle company wants to sell cars directly, as opposed to Wisconsin’s franchise dealer system.

Aug 11th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Office Building Being Renovated, Lands Tenant

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Office Building Being Renovated, Lands Tenant

Mid-rise 789 N. Water to receive updates.

Aug 9th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Homicide by reckless driving leaves two dead

1. Homicide by reckless driving leaves two dead

Statement from Common Council President Cavalier Johnson

Aug 9th, 2021 by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson

Suspects Criminally Charged in Connection to Double Fatal Accident

2. Suspects Criminally Charged in Connection to Double Fatal Accident

 

Aug 12th, 2021 by Milwaukee Police Department

We are witnessing what happens when shareholder owned utilities are accountable to no one but themselves and their shareholders

3. We are witnessing what happens when shareholder owned utilities are accountable to no one but themselves and their shareholders

Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman August 13, 2021

Aug 13th, 2021 by Ald. Bob Bauman

Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes Stand With ‘Defunding the Police’

4. Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes Stand With ‘Defunding the Police’

 

Aug 9th, 2021 by Republican Party of Wisconsin

Neil Albrecht Joins Charles Allis / Villa Terrace as Interim Executive Director

5. Neil Albrecht Joins Charles Allis / Villa Terrace as Interim Executive Director

 

Aug 10th, 2021 by Charles Allis Art Museum

Gov. Evers, DHS Announce 194 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered at Wisconsin State Fair

6. Gov. Evers, DHS Announce 194 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered at Wisconsin State Fair

On-site vaccination clinic brings COVID-19 vaccines and free cream puffs to many during Wisconsin State Fair’s opening days

Aug 9th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

7. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Gov. Evers Announces More Than $70 Million in Grants Distributed to Wisconsin’s Lodging Industry

8. Gov. Evers Announces More Than $70 Million in Grants Distributed to Wisconsin’s Lodging Industry

 

Aug 9th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

Summerfest 2021 FULL Lineup Announced

9. Summerfest 2021 FULL Lineup Announced

Over 30 New Headliners Added

Jul 27th, 2021 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

WisDems Denounce GOP Subpoena Circus

10. WisDems Denounce GOP Subpoena Circus

 

Aug 6th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us