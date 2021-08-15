The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Now Serving: Tandem Owner Giving Away Restaurant For Free
Plus: The Vanguard reopens. And Franklin Heights gets a new pizza place.
Aug 9th, 2021 by Michael Holloway
2. Op Ed: Milwaukee Missed Golden Opportunity with Bucks Championship
A 1% sales tax would have generated new revenue for parks and public transit.
Aug 5th, 2021 by David Salmon, Nick DeMarsh, Caressa Givens and James Davies
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Hines Seeks Zoning Change To Allow Third Ward Tower
32-story, luxury apartment tower would be built on landmark site in Third Ward.
Aug 12th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Plats and Parcels: East Town Post Office Sold
Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Aug 8th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
5. New Polling Shows Declining Approval of Ron Johnson
Marquette University Law School poll also shows Evers approval holding steady.
Aug 11th, 2021 by Rich Kremer
6. Op Ed: Republican Lawmakers Defunding Milwaukee Police
Republican controlled Legislature refuses proposals that would provide Milwaukee with additional annual revenue.
Aug 12th, 2021 by Jordan Morales
7. Supermoon Beer Co. Quietly Taking Root in Bay View
New brewery plans to open taproom in 2022, but is already offering bottles-to-go and a draft patio.
Aug 10th, 2021 by Hope Moses
8. Amorphic Beer Coming to Riverwest
Brewery owners plan to make beer that eschews classification.
Aug 9th, 2021 by Michael Holloway
9. Back in the News: Fisker Wants State Law Changed For Potential Foxconn Car Factory
The electric vehicle company wants to sell cars directly, as opposed to Wisconsin’s franchise dealer system.
Aug 11th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Office Building Being Renovated, Lands Tenant
Mid-rise 789 N. Water to receive updates.
Aug 9th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Homicide by reckless driving leaves two dead
Statement from Common Council President Cavalier Johnson
Aug 9th, 2021 by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson
3. We are witnessing what happens when shareholder owned utilities are accountable to no one but themselves and their shareholders
Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman August 13, 2021
Aug 13th, 2021 by Ald. Bob Bauman
6. Gov. Evers, DHS Announce 194 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered at Wisconsin State Fair
On-site vaccination clinic brings COVID-19 vaccines and free cream puffs to many during Wisconsin State Fair’s opening days
Aug 9th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers
9. Summerfest 2021 FULL Lineup Announced
Over 30 New Headliners Added
Jul 27th, 2021 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
10. WisDems Denounce GOP Subpoena Circus
Aug 6th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
