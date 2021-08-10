VISIT Milwaukee Offering Deals to Dozens of Local Businesses

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Whether you’re visiting Milwaukee for the first time, or you’ve lived here forever, the city’s visitors bureau has put together a digital catalog of deals, promotions and offers for more than 70 Milwaukee businesses, to help you explore the city.

VISIT Milwaukee is calling the new resource, The Milwaukee Deals Pass.

The pass is similar to a digital coupon book, and it’s free. Many businesses have struggled, and closed, during the pandemic. The new resource is intended to encourage visitors and locals to patronize local businesses by giving them access to deals and unique offers at businesses all over the city.

The pass includes a wide variety of deals including free beers at local breweries, half off tickets to the Florentine Opera and free cheese curds at a local pub. The pass may also help you explore new interests or parts of town, as you can search the pass by category and location.

“We want visitors to make the most of their time in Milwaukee, especially during peak leisure travel season, and the Milwaukee Deals Pass will help them do so,” said Megan Suardini, chief marketing officer at VISIT Milwaukee in a statement. “Plus, we continue to add more partner businesses to the pass all the time, which makes it an even more attractive offering. I can’t think of a better way to enhance your summer and fall in Milwaukee than by taking advantage of everything in the Milwaukee Deals Pass.”

The pass is accessed through mobile devices, but it doesn’t require an app. To use the pass, go to visitmilwaukee.org/mkedeals and click on the “Get Your Milwaukee Deals Pass” tab. From there, you will be guided on next steps.