New Faces in New Places

Street Angels gives the first Jeanne Lowry Service Award to Don Timmerman of Casa Maria

Jul 29th, 2021 by Street Angels

MATC Board Elects New Officers; New Board Member Appointment Approved

Lisa Olson, superintendent, Whitnall School District, chairperson

Jul 29th, 2021 by Milwaukee Area Technical College

VISIT Milwaukee Announces Dr. Eve M. Hall as Chair of the Board of Directors

Steve Baas to continue as vice chair; Omar Shaikh concludes board service after five years

Jul 28th, 2021 by Visit Milwaukee

McGinty Named Executive Chef At Milwaukee Athletic Club

Jul 27th, 2021 by Milwaukee Athletic Club

Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel Promotes Samantha Timm to Curator

Jul 26th, 2021 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Forest County Potawatomi Names Dominic Ortiz CEO & General Manager at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Longtime casino executive begins leadership role at Milwaukee property today

Jul 26th, 2021 by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Rebecca Sue Button joins Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 as Marketing, Events and Social Media Director

Jul 21st, 2021 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21

Marquette biomedical sciences professor honored with Participating Faculty Research Award

Dr. Claire Kirchhoff is the recipient of the 2021 Participating Faculty Research Awa

Jul 19th, 2021 by Marquette University

Marquette Spanish professor honored with Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award

Dr. Pilar Bellver is the recipient of a 2021 Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award.

Jul 16th, 2021 by Marquette University

AACCW promotes Jona Moore to Vice President

Jul 15th, 2021 by African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin

President of Aspen Homes Named WBA Builder of the Year

Shelly Basso was selected as the 2020 Builder of the Year by the Wisconsin Builders Association.

Jul 15th, 2021 by Metropolitan Builders Association

Samantha D. Montgomery is named Artistic Inclusion and Community Engagement Director at First Stage

New role will help expand First Stage’s Equity, Inclusion, Diversity and Justice efforts

Jul 13th, 2021 by First Stage

Kunkel-Jordan Appointed Dean of the JoAnn McGrath School of Nursing and Health Professions

Jul 13th, 2021 by Alverno College

Marquette selects Spanish, philosophy faculty to direct REIS program

Dr. Tara Daly and Dr. Stephanie Rivera Berruz have been named co-directors of the Race, Ethnic and Indigenous Studies program.

Jul 12th, 2021 by Marquette University

Nationally-ranked Startup Accelerator & Venture Capital Fund gener8tor Hires Finance & Giving Expert as Organization’s First Investment Director

Milwaukee Native Tonnetta D. Carter to Spearhead Market Expansion, Fundraising & Investment Opportunities

Jul 8th, 2021 by gener8tor

GRAEF President and CEO, John Kissinger Named 2021 American Society of Civil Engineers Edmund Friedman Professional Award Recipient

Kissinger is Fifth Wisconsin Award Recipient in 61 years.

Jul 8th, 2021 by GRAEF

Marquette biological sciences professor receives Way Klingler Early Career Award

Dr. Deanna Arble is the recipient of a 2021 Way Klingler Early Career Award.

Jul 2nd, 2021 by Marquette University

