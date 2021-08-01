New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
MATC Board Elects New Officers; New Board Member Appointment Approved
Lisa Olson, superintendent, Whitnall School District, chairperson
Jul 29th, 2021 by Milwaukee Area Technical College
VISIT Milwaukee Announces Dr. Eve M. Hall as Chair of the Board of Directors
Steve Baas to continue as vice chair; Omar Shaikh concludes board service after five years
Jul 28th, 2021 by Visit Milwaukee
Forest County Potawatomi Names Dominic Ortiz CEO & General Manager at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
Longtime casino executive begins leadership role at Milwaukee property today
Jul 26th, 2021 by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
Marquette biomedical sciences professor honored with Participating Faculty Research Award
Dr. Claire Kirchhoff is the recipient of the 2021 Participating Faculty Research Awa
Jul 19th, 2021 by Marquette University
Marquette Spanish professor honored with Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award
Dr. Pilar Bellver is the recipient of a 2021 Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award.
Jul 16th, 2021 by Marquette University
President of Aspen Homes Named WBA Builder of the Year
Shelly Basso was selected as the 2020 Builder of the Year by the Wisconsin Builders Association.
Jul 15th, 2021 by Metropolitan Builders Association
Samantha D. Montgomery is named Artistic Inclusion and Community Engagement Director at First Stage
New role will help expand First Stage’s Equity, Inclusion, Diversity and Justice efforts
Jul 13th, 2021 by First Stage
Marquette selects Spanish, philosophy faculty to direct REIS program
Dr. Tara Daly and Dr. Stephanie Rivera Berruz have been named co-directors of the Race, Ethnic and Indigenous Studies program.
Jul 12th, 2021 by Marquette University
Nationally-ranked Startup Accelerator & Venture Capital Fund gener8tor Hires Finance & Giving Expert as Organization’s First Investment Director
Milwaukee Native Tonnetta D. Carter to Spearhead Market Expansion, Fundraising & Investment Opportunities
Jul 8th, 2021 by gener8tor
GRAEF President and CEO, John Kissinger Named 2021 American Society of Civil Engineers Edmund Friedman Professional Award Recipient
Kissinger is Fifth Wisconsin Award Recipient in 61 years.
Jul 8th, 2021 by GRAEF
Marquette biological sciences professor receives Way Klingler Early Career Award
Dr. Deanna Arble is the recipient of a 2021 Way Klingler Early Career Award.
Jul 2nd, 2021 by Marquette University
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.