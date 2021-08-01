Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Aug 1st, 2021 07:00 am

Kelly’s Dugout Opening on Layton Avenue

1. Kelly’s Dugout Opening on Layton Avenue

The family owners of Kelly’s Bleachers and Dug Out 54 are opening a new place in the Town of Lake neighborhood.

Jul 29th, 2021 by Angeline Terry

Transportation: Streetcar Study Draws Controversy

2. Transportation: Streetcar Study Draws Controversy

Study of Walker’s Point extension moves forward.

Jul 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: New Upscale Mexican Restaurant Opens

3. Now Serving: New Upscale Mexican Restaurant Opens

Plus: The Diplomat on Brady St. reopens. And a new Third Ward wine bar and tasting room.

Jul 26th, 2021 by Michael Holloway

New Bar Planned for Oakland and North

4. New Bar Planned for Oakland and North

Upper East Bar will occupy space that was long the Eastsider and even longer, O’Reilly’s.

Jul 28th, 2021 by Angeline Terry

Two-Thirds of All Milwaukee Auto Thefts Are Kia and Hyundai Vehicles

5. Two-Thirds of All Milwaukee Auto Thefts Are Kia and Hyundai Vehicles

Milwaukee on track for record breaking year, having already eclipsed all of 2020.

Jul 24th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Historic Designation Could Block East Side Apartments

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Historic Designation Could Block East Side Apartments

A seven-story 90 unit apartment complex versus two modest 1899 homes.

Jul 29th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: SNAP Food Benefits Fall Short in State, Nation

7. Murphy’s Law: SNAP Food Benefits Fall Short in State, Nation

In 27 counties and 40% of the nation benefits fall short of average cost of a meal.

Jul 27th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy

Plats and Parcels: City Selling Large Bronzeville Development Site

8. Plats and Parcels: City Selling Large Bronzeville Development Site

Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Jul 25th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Wants a New Subsidy?

9. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Wants a New Subsidy?

Deal to build electric cars for Fisker may depend on yet another taxpayer giveaway.

Jul 26th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy

The Wërd Bar, Now Closed, For Sale

10. The Wërd Bar, Now Closed, For Sale

Short-lived far-south-side tavern with glitzy interior available for $449,000.

Jul 27th, 2021 by Angeline Terry

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Milwaukee Bucks Aquire Draft Rights to Two Players in Trade with Indiana Pacers

1. Milwaukee Bucks Aquire Draft Rights to Two Players in Trade with Indiana Pacers

 

Jul 30th, 2021 by Milwaukee Bucks

Ron Johnson Once Again Votes Against Debating Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, Delivering Another Blow To Wisconsin Workers and Small Businesses

2. Ron Johnson Once Again Votes Against Debating Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, Delivering Another Blow To Wisconsin Workers and Small Businesses

 

Jul 28th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Summerfest 2021 FULL Lineup Announced

3. Summerfest 2021 FULL Lineup Announced

Over 30 New Headliners Added

Jul 27th, 2021 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Statement on Recent Election Misinformation

4. Statement on Recent Election Misinformation

 

Jul 27th, 2021 by Wisconsin Elections Commission

The Hop Returning to Regular Hours and Service Levels Aug. 1

5. The Hop Returning to Regular Hours and Service Levels Aug. 1

Streetcar to welcome back riders with ‘Hop Summer Nights’ featuring free live music, free ‘hopsicles’ and free chances to win a great downtown prize package

Jul 24th, 2021 by The Hop

City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update

6. City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update

 

Jul 23rd, 2021 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

What They’re Saying: Wisconsin Businesses Beg for Help as Assembly Considers Veto Override

7. What They’re Saying: Wisconsin Businesses Beg for Help as Assembly Considers Veto Override

 

Jul 27th, 2021 by Republican Party of Wisconsin

Milwaukee’s First Intern Challenge to Light Up the Hoan Bridge, Presented by Northwestern Mutual

8. Milwaukee’s First Intern Challenge to Light Up the Hoan Bridge, Presented by Northwestern Mutual

Local interns compete to design a light show that best reflects their company

Jul 26th, 2021 by Light the Hoan

Rebecca Sue Button joins Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 as Marketing, Events and Social Media Director

9. Rebecca Sue Button joins Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 as Marketing, Events and Social Media Director

 

Jul 21st, 2021 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

10. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

