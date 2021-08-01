The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Kelly’s Dugout Opening on Layton Avenue
The family owners of Kelly’s Bleachers and Dug Out 54 are opening a new place in the Town of Lake neighborhood.
Jul 29th, 2021 by Angeline Terry
2. Transportation: Streetcar Study Draws Controversy
Study of Walker’s Point extension moves forward.
Jul 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Now Serving: New Upscale Mexican Restaurant Opens
Plus: The Diplomat on Brady St. reopens. And a new Third Ward wine bar and tasting room.
Jul 26th, 2021 by Michael Holloway
4. New Bar Planned for Oakland and North
Upper East Bar will occupy space that was long the Eastsider and even longer, O’Reilly’s.
Jul 28th, 2021 by Angeline Terry
5. Two-Thirds of All Milwaukee Auto Thefts Are Kia and Hyundai Vehicles
Milwaukee on track for record breaking year, having already eclipsed all of 2020.
Jul 24th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Historic Designation Could Block East Side Apartments
A seven-story 90 unit apartment complex versus two modest 1899 homes.
Jul 29th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Murphy’s Law: SNAP Food Benefits Fall Short in State, Nation
In 27 counties and 40% of the nation benefits fall short of average cost of a meal.
Jul 27th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy
8. Plats and Parcels: City Selling Large Bronzeville Development Site
Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Jul 25th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Wants a New Subsidy?
Deal to build electric cars for Fisker may depend on yet another taxpayer giveaway.
Jul 26th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy
10. The Wërd Bar, Now Closed, For Sale
Short-lived far-south-side tavern with glitzy interior available for $449,000.
Jul 27th, 2021 by Angeline Terry
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
3. Summerfest 2021 FULL Lineup Announced
Over 30 New Headliners Added
Jul 27th, 2021 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
4. Statement on Recent Election Misinformation
Jul 27th, 2021 by Wisconsin Elections Commission
5. The Hop Returning to Regular Hours and Service Levels Aug. 1
Streetcar to welcome back riders with ‘Hop Summer Nights’ featuring free live music, free ‘hopsicles’ and free chances to win a great downtown prize package
Jul 24th, 2021 by The Hop
6. City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update
Jul 23rd, 2021 by City of Milwaukee Health Department
8. Milwaukee’s First Intern Challenge to Light Up the Hoan Bridge, Presented by Northwestern Mutual
Local interns compete to design a light show that best reflects their company
Jul 26th, 2021 by Light the Hoan
