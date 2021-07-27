Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A group of Milwaukee Common Council members want to see a more proactive approach by Mayor Tom Barrett and Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson to combat COVID-19.

In a letter submitted Thursday, six council members asked for a plan to restore a citywide, indoor mask mandate and institute a requirement that city workers be vaccinated or receive regular COVID-19 testing.

“It is disappointing that, as the number of new cases rises, our city’s vaccination rate has remained stagnant, remaining dangerously low in many parts of the city,” wroteand

The city allowed its emergency health order to expire on June 1st, eliminating the associated mask mandate. Barrett has repeatedly said Milwaukee’s approach is to “follow the science.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued updated guidance Tuesday that even vaccinated people should wear masks in areas where COVID-19 is spreading at “substantial” or “high” rates. More than 46% of U.S. counties fall into that classification, including Milwaukee.

The City of Milwaukee reported a rate of 50.7 cases per 100,000 residents last week, putting the city back into the “substantial” category.

“We certainly have the hope that Milwaukeeans will embrace masks once more,” said Barrett during a media briefing Tuesday, but he said he did not expect Johnson to use her health commissioner authority to issue a new mandate.

The six council members are asking Johnson to reinstitute the mandate if the rate again reaches 100 cases per 100,000 residents. “To support this effort legislatively, the Common Council has introduced an ordinance requiring masks indoors should the transmission level stated above be reached. Introducing this file allows us to act swiftly on the matter, should the need arise,” they wrote.

The six council members also want to see a vaccination policy created for the more than 6,000 city workers. “We would also encourage you to consider using your executive authority to enact a policy, similar to ones in New York City and the State of California, requiring government employees to provide proof of vaccination or face regular COVID-19 testing,” they wrote. “This act would show that the city is whole-heartedly committed to fighting the spread of this virus, protecting our workers and the people we serve, while setting an example for other employers in our city.”

The city’s vaccine rollout remains incredibly uneven. Residents of the 53203 ZIP Code, which encompasses the Westown neighborhood, have a best in the city vaccination rate of 68.8% (at least one shot), while residents of the 53206 ZIP Code have a city-worst vaccination rate of 29.3% according to state data. The citywide rate is 42.3%.

Johnson previously said the city is exploring offering more incentives. But the most popular event in Milwaukee in two years apparently wasn’t much of a draw. A chance to win a pair of tickets to game six of the NBA Finals, selling for more than $1,000 each, in exchange for receiving a vaccine shot yielded only 19 participants.

As of mid-May, the census tract bordered by W. Brown St., W. Vliet St., N. 35th St. and Washington Park has a vaccination rate of only 20.7% (at least one dose), the lowest in the county. Two months later it climbed to 22.4% and is now only the fourth worst. The worst is now a census tract along N. 60th St. just north of W. Silver Spring Dr., 21.3%.