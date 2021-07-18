Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jul 18th, 2021 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Data Wonk: Trump Country Won Wisconsin For Biden

1. Data Wonk: Trump Country Won Wisconsin For Biden

40,000 vote increase in Democratic vote since 2016 election came from pro-Trump areas of state.

Jul 14th, 2021 by Bruce Thompson

Milwaukee Pride Announces ‘PridetoberFest’

2. Milwaukee Pride Announces ‘PridetoberFest’

The early October festival will be a smaller version of PrideFest.

Jul 13th, 2021 by Angeline Terry

Eyes on Milwaukee: Plan Commission Approves East Side Affordable Housing Design

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Plan Commission Approves East Side Affordable Housing Design

79-unit apartment complex on Water Street approved despite neighbors concerns.

Jul 12th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Ron Johnson Vs. Journal Sentinel

4. Murphy’s Law: Ron Johnson Vs. Journal Sentinel

A battle royal between senator and newspaper. Who’s gotten the worst of it?

Jul 12th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy

Plenty of Horne: River Hills Wetland Development Sparks Controversy

5. Plenty of Horne: River Hills Wetland Development Sparks Controversy

Residents oppose village board’s plan to build 60 homes in area of unique watershed.

Jul 13th, 2021 by Michael Horne

Op Ed: Democrats Need Alternative to Evers

6. Op Ed: Democrats Need Alternative to Evers

His lack of imagination, lack of courage, lack of strategic thinking is just stunning.

Jul 11th, 2021 by Dave Cieslewicz

COVID-19 Rising, Delta Variant Blamed

7. COVID-19 Rising, Delta Variant Blamed

A tripling in new cases per day and positivity rate in Milwaukee, reflecting national trend.

Jul 13th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: Tiny Homes Village Plan Moves Forward

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Tiny Homes Village Plan Moves Forward

24-unit veterans’ housing complex could expand to 48 units in Menomonee River Hills neighborhood.

Jul 12th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

House Confidential: Greek Freak’s $1.8 Million River Hills Home

9. House Confidential: Greek Freak’s $1.8 Million River Hills Home

Antetokounmpo is the third Bucks player to own the home and it’s clearly under-assessed.

Nov 15th, 2018 by Michael Horne

Bucks Planning Deer District Night Market

10. Bucks Planning Deer District Night Market

New event will enliven activate plaza outside Fiserv Forum.

Jul 14th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Wisconsin Parents Blast Senator Johnson for Standing Against Tax Cut for Wisconsin Families

1. Wisconsin Parents Blast Senator Johnson for Standing Against Tax Cut for Wisconsin Families

 

Jul 14th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Gov. Evers Signs “Ethan’s Law”

2. Gov. Evers Signs “Ethan’s Law”

 

Jul 15th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

MPD Partners with Hyundai and Kia to address Auto Thefts

3. MPD Partners with Hyundai and Kia to address Auto Thefts

 

Jul 13th, 2021 by Milwaukee Police Department

Johnson Calls Tax Cut for Wisconsin Families “Economic or Social Engineering”

4. Johnson Calls Tax Cut for Wisconsin Families “Economic or Social Engineering”

 

Jul 13th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Racine County Critical Incident Investigation

5. Racine County Critical Incident Investigation

 

Jul 15th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

West Allis Alderman Angelito Tenorio Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin State Treasurer

6. West Allis Alderman Angelito Tenorio Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin State Treasurer

 

Jul 15th, 2021 by West Allis Ald. Angelito Tenorio

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

7. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

What Wisconsinites are Reading and Watching: Ron Johnson Caught Lying to Voters

8. What Wisconsinites are Reading and Watching: Ron Johnson Caught Lying to Voters

 

Jul 8th, 2021 by American Bridge 21st Century

Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium Includes Wisconsin

9. Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium Includes Wisconsin

Nine people in Wisconsin and Illinois infected, with one hospitalization and no deaths

Jul 16th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Suspects Criminally Charged in Connection to Explosives Thrown at Officers

10. Suspects Criminally Charged in Connection to Explosives Thrown at Officers

 

Jul 12th, 2021 by Milwaukee Police Department

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us