The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

2. Milwaukee Pride Announces ‘PridetoberFest’ The early October festival will be a smaller version of PrideFest. Jul 13th, 2021 by Angeline Terry

7. COVID-19 Rising, Delta Variant Blamed A tripling in new cases per day and positivity rate in Milwaukee, reflecting national trend. Jul 13th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.