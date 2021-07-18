The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Data Wonk: Trump Country Won Wisconsin For Biden
40,000 vote increase in Democratic vote since 2016 election came from pro-Trump areas of state.
Jul 14th, 2021 by Bruce Thompson
2. Milwaukee Pride Announces ‘PridetoberFest’
The early October festival will be a smaller version of PrideFest.
Jul 13th, 2021 by Angeline Terry
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Plan Commission Approves East Side Affordable Housing Design
79-unit apartment complex on Water Street approved despite neighbors concerns.
Jul 12th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Murphy’s Law: Ron Johnson Vs. Journal Sentinel
A battle royal between senator and newspaper. Who’s gotten the worst of it?
Jul 12th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy
5. Plenty of Horne: River Hills Wetland Development Sparks Controversy
Residents oppose village board’s plan to build 60 homes in area of unique watershed.
Jul 13th, 2021 by Michael Horne
6. Op Ed: Democrats Need Alternative to Evers
His lack of imagination, lack of courage, lack of strategic thinking is just stunning.
Jul 11th, 2021 by Dave Cieslewicz
7. COVID-19 Rising, Delta Variant Blamed
A tripling in new cases per day and positivity rate in Milwaukee, reflecting national trend.
Jul 13th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Tiny Homes Village Plan Moves Forward
24-unit veterans’ housing complex could expand to 48 units in Menomonee River Hills neighborhood.
Jul 12th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
9. House Confidential: Greek Freak’s $1.8 Million River Hills Home
Antetokounmpo is the third Bucks player to own the home and it’s clearly under-assessed.
Nov 15th, 2018 by Michael Horne
10. Bucks Planning Deer District Night Market
New event will enliven activate plaza outside Fiserv Forum.
Jul 14th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
2. Gov. Evers Signs “Ethan’s Law”
Jul 15th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers
3. MPD Partners with Hyundai and Kia to address Auto Thefts
Jul 13th, 2021 by Milwaukee Police Department
5. Racine County Critical Incident Investigation
Jul 15th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
9. Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium Includes Wisconsin
Nine people in Wisconsin and Illinois infected, with one hospitalization and no deaths
Jul 16th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Health Services
