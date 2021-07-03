New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Marquette adjunct psychology professor receives Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence
Dr. Kimberly Norden is the recipient of a 2021 John P. Raynor, S.J. Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence.
Jun 29th, 2021 by Marquette University
Dr. Dan Scholz Named Cardinal Stritch University’s 10th President
Scholz has served in numerous leadership roles at University since 2004
Jun 28th, 2021 by Cardinal Stritch University
Marquette tutoring assistant director receives Excellence in University Service Award
Jeanne Ezzell is the recipient of a 2021 Excellence in University Service Award.
Jun 25th, 2021 by Marquette University
County Executive David Crowley Appoints Amos Morris as the New Director of the Milwaukee County Zoo
Morris will be the first Black Director to lead the County Zoo
Jun 25th, 2021 by County Executive David Crowley
Marquette chemistry professor receives Faculty Award for Research Excellence
Dr. William Donaldson is the 2021 recipient of the Lawrence G. Haggerty Faculty Award for Research Excellence.
Jun 21st, 2021 by Marquette University
UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson resigns; former UW System leader Jim Henderson named interim
Chancellor cites health condition
Jun 17th, 2021 by University of Wisconsin System
Marquette project coordinator honored with Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award
Dr. Terrie Garcia is the recipient of a 2021 Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award.
Jun 11th, 2021 by Marquette University
Marquette senior director honored with Excellence in University Service Award
Mary Czech-Mrochinski is the recipient of a 2021 Excellence in University Service Award.
Jun 8th, 2021 by Marquette University
Marquette ecology, physical therapy faculty members receive prestigious Fulbright Scholar awards
The recipients are Dr. Stefan Schnitzer and Dr. Guy Simoneau.
Jun 3rd, 2021 by Marquette University
Marquette political science professor honored with Way Klingler Sabbatical Award
Dr. Noelle Brigden is the recipient of the 2021 Way Klingler Sabbatical Award.
Jun 1st, 2021 by Marquette University