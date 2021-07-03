Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Jul 3rd, 2021 04:38 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Marquette adjunct psychology professor receives Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence

Dr. Kimberly Norden is the recipient of a 2021 John P. Raynor, S.J. Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence.

Jun 29th, 2021 by Marquette University

Dr. Dan Scholz Named Cardinal Stritch University’s 10th President

Scholz has served in numerous leadership roles at University since 2004

Jun 28th, 2021 by Cardinal Stritch University

Marquette tutoring assistant director receives Excellence in University Service Award

Jeanne Ezzell is the recipient of a 2021 Excellence in University Service Award.

Jun 25th, 2021 by Marquette University

County Executive David Crowley Appoints Amos Morris as the New Director of the Milwaukee County Zoo

Morris will be the first Black Director to lead the County Zoo

Jun 25th, 2021 by County Executive David Crowley

Gov. Evers Appoints Yadira Rein as Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge

Jun 25th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

Marquette chemistry professor receives Faculty Award for Research Excellence

Dr. William Donaldson is the 2021 recipient of the Lawrence G. Haggerty Faculty Award for Research Excellence.

Jun 21st, 2021 by Marquette University

UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson resigns; former UW System leader Jim Henderson named interim

Chancellor cites health condition

Jun 17th, 2021 by University of Wisconsin System

St. Thomas More High School Announces Joel Eul (TM ’79) as Next Principal

Jun 16th, 2021 by St. Thomas More High School

Jennifer Bergersen, MSW, CAPSW, Named CEO of new Granite Hills Hospital

Jun 14th, 2021 by Granite Hills Hospital

Marquette project coordinator honored with Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award

Dr. Terrie Garcia is the recipient of a 2021 Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award.

Jun 11th, 2021 by Marquette University

Marquette senior director honored with Excellence in University Service Award

Mary Czech-Mrochinski  is the recipient of a 2021 Excellence in University Service Award.

Jun 8th, 2021 by Marquette University

Lindsey Harness, Ph.D., Appointed Director of the Alverno College Research Center for Women and Girls

Jun 8th, 2021 by Alverno College

WMV Welcomes Slowey on as Spotlight Specialist; Also Introducing Two Additional Roles

Jun 3rd, 2021 by Wisconsin Music Ventures

Marquette ecology, physical therapy faculty members receive prestigious Fulbright Scholar awards

The recipients are Dr. Stefan Schnitzer and Dr. Guy Simoneau.

Jun 3rd, 2021 by Marquette University

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Welcomes Attorney Megan L. Drury to Their Family Law Team

Jun 2nd, 2021 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Marquette political science professor honored with Way Klingler Sabbatical Award

Dr. Noelle Brigden is the recipient of the 2021 Way Klingler Sabbatical Award.

Jun 1st, 2021 by Marquette University

