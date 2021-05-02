New Faces in New Places

Urban Milwaukee

Brandon Goldbeck has been appointed as the CEO of The Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin

Apr 28th, 2021 by Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin

Milwaukee Public Schools Welcomes New President and Newly Elected Members

Bob Peterson will serve as Board Chair and Sequanna Taylor will serve as Vice President

Apr 27th, 2021 by Milwaukee Public Schools

North Shore Bank Announces New Branch Manager for Milwaukee Capitol Location

North Shore Bank announced Michael Williams as the new branch manager of the bank’s Milwaukee Capitol branch, located at 7927 W. Capitol Drive.

Apr 27th, 2021 by North Shore Bank

Rep. Hintz Appoints Awais Khaleel to Wisconsin Ethics Commission

Apr 26th, 2021 by State Rep. Gordon Hintz

Wisconsin DFI’s Kim Santos Honored with Top NASCUS Award

Apr 22nd, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Welcomes Attorney Jorge Fragoso to Their Appellate, Criminal Defense and Civil Litigation Team

Apr 22nd, 2021 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Billye Aaron to Receive Honorary Degree at Alverno College Commencement

Ceremony will take place May 17 at American Family Field

Apr 22nd, 2021 by Alverno College

Francesca Mayca Wegner is named executive director of Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee

Apr 21st, 2021 by Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee

Flight for Life Announces New Executive Director

Flight paramedic and long-time FFL leader Leif Erickson ascending to top leadership role

Apr 20th, 2021 by Flight for Life

Diederich College of Communication announces 2021-22 O’Brien Fellows

Apr 19th, 2021 by Marquette University

Diana Gutiérrez to Co-Anchor ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’

Gutiérrez joins Pedersen at anchor desk on #1 local morning news program

Apr 19th, 2021 by WISN 12

Al Krueger and Glenn Roby are named new CEOs at Kahler Slater

Succession plan thrives with collaborative leadership model

Apr 13th, 2021 by Kahler Slater

Walsh Named Dean of School of Adult Learning and New Initiatives

Apr 12th, 2021 by Alverno College

Port Milwaukee Promotes Eric Polzin to Harbor Master With Retirement of Wayne Johnson

Harbor Master Leads Vessel Safety and Operations in and Around Port Milwaukee

Apr 8th, 2021 by Port Milwaukee

North Shore Bank Announces Veteran Wisconsin Commercial Lender as New Vice President of Business Banking

North Shore Bank announced Craig Bauer as the vice president of commercial banking.

Apr 6th, 2021 by North Shore Bank

BBB Wisconsin CEO Jim Temmer Elected IABBB Chair

Apr 6th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Regents announce outstanding UW System teachers for 2021

Educators in Green Bay, La Crosse recognized with Regents’ top teaching award

Apr 5th, 2021 by University of Wisconsin System

Gov. Evers Appoints Kalvin D. Barrett as Dane County Sheriff

Apr 2nd, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

Sheryl Schnering Named Interim CEO/General Manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Apr 2nd, 2021 by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

