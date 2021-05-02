New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Milwaukee Public Schools Welcomes New President and Newly Elected Members
Bob Peterson will serve as Board Chair and Sequanna Taylor will serve as Vice President
Apr 27th, 2021 by Milwaukee Public Schools
North Shore Bank Announces New Branch Manager for Milwaukee Capitol Location
North Shore Bank announced Michael Williams as the new branch manager of the bank’s Milwaukee Capitol branch, located at 7927 W. Capitol Drive.
Apr 27th, 2021 by North Shore Bank
Billye Aaron to Receive Honorary Degree at Alverno College Commencement
Ceremony will take place May 17 at American Family Field
Apr 22nd, 2021 by Alverno College
Flight for Life Announces New Executive Director
Flight paramedic and long-time FFL leader Leif Erickson ascending to top leadership role
Apr 20th, 2021 by Flight for Life
Diana Gutiérrez to Co-Anchor ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’
Gutiérrez joins Pedersen at anchor desk on #1 local morning news program
Apr 19th, 2021 by WISN 12
Al Krueger and Glenn Roby are named new CEOs at Kahler Slater
Succession plan thrives with collaborative leadership model
Apr 13th, 2021 by Kahler Slater
Port Milwaukee Promotes Eric Polzin to Harbor Master With Retirement of Wayne Johnson
Harbor Master Leads Vessel Safety and Operations in and Around Port Milwaukee
Apr 8th, 2021 by Port Milwaukee
North Shore Bank Announces Veteran Wisconsin Commercial Lender as New Vice President of Business Banking
North Shore Bank announced Craig Bauer as the vice president of commercial banking.
Apr 6th, 2021 by North Shore Bank
Regents announce outstanding UW System teachers for 2021
Educators in Green Bay, La Crosse recognized with Regents’ top teaching award
Apr 5th, 2021 by University of Wisconsin System
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.