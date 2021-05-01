Urban Milwaukee
675 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported 18 COVID-19 deaths.

By - May 1st, 2021 08:51 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 675 new COVID-19 cases Saturday from 4,631 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 4,539, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 30,539, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 14.86%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 14.12%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 337 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 1 from the day prior and a decrease of 12 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 239.

The state reported 75 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 29,382 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 455 in the past week.

DHS reported 18 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,841 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,298 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 7.20, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 6.17.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,233.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 18,210.9). Dodge County has recorded 13,224.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 13,210.0). Jackson, Barron, Brown, Trempealeau, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Juneau, Pepin, Chippewa, Shawano, Kewaunee, Calumet, Outagamie and Eau Claire are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 11,116.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 11,100.8) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,358.4 (up from 10,346.7).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 16th and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a high transmission level (110.5) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (100-149 is high transmission).

The city has moderate transmission based on the positive test rate (5.6%). Moderate transmission is defined as between 5% and 7.9%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 20.2%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,707 8,495 184 12 5 8,328.9 58.6 0.7%
Ashland 1,242 7,486 91 15 0 7,829.5 94.6 1.2%
Barron 5,727 20,069 153 82 1 12,482.6 178.7 1.4%
Bayfield 1,128 7,211 123 19 0 7,419.1 125.0 1.7%
Brown 31,391 136,441 3,490 241 42 12,058.2 92.6 0.8%
Buffalo 1,351 5,552 34 7 0 10,000.7 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,352 6,405 141 22 0 8,752.5 142.4 1.6%
Calumet 5,746 22,387 657 48 4 11,162.5 93.2 0.8%
Chippewa 7,325 30,277 192 94 2 11,406.1 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,233 11,306 403 58 4 9,306.0 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,362 28,209 390 57 12 9,385.9 99.8 1.1%
Crawford 1,709 7,765 58 17 0 10,323.2 102.7 1.0%
Dane 44,259 343,438 1,480 302 23 8,374.5 57.1 0.7%
Dodge 11,797 42,716 920 163 21 13,224.6 182.7 1.4%
Door 2,585 14,700 218 22 6 9,215.4 78.4 0.9%
Douglas 3,989 19,958 752 34 17 9,091.9 77.5 0.9%
Dunn 4,611 19,676 402 32 0 10,297.7 71.5 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,465 51,561 349 108 12 11,142.6 105.0 0.9%
Florence 444 1,659 55 12 0 10,043.0 271.4 2.7%
Fond du Lac 12,314 46,999 1,226 111 10 11,912.2 107.4 0.9%
Forest 957 4,502 77 23 3 10,422.6 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4,886 24,243 773 85 5 9,329.1 162.3 1.7%
Green 3,483 17,552 120 18 6 9,448.2 48.8 0.5%
Green Lake 1,566 8,184 439 19 3 8,204.1 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 2,010 11,549 88 10 1 8,445.7 42.0 0.5%
Iron 575 2,693 117 21 19 9,839.2 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,619 9,617 62 26 2 12,686.5 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,322 37,543 1,177 109 23 9,828.2 128.7 1.3%
Juneau 3,135 14,910 112 22 5 11,650.8 81.8 0.7%
Kenosha 15,492 77,197 2,696 306 16 9,208.8 181.9 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,338 7,781 332 26 9 11,325.3 125.9 1.1%
La Crosse 12,702 57,668 782 81 1 10,734.1 68.5 0.6%
Lafayette 1,553 6,858 150 8 1 9,198.6 47.4 0.5%
Langlade 1,990 7,427 166 32 14 10,062.2 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 3,044 11,263 214 63 28 10,702.5 221.5 2.1%
Manitowoc 7,506 32,007 1,229 69 19 9,352.8 86.0 0.9%
Marathon 14,528 53,683 1,518 186 34 10,782.2 138.0 1.3%
Marinette 4,114 19,560 446 66 3 10,049.3 161.2 1.6%
Marquette 1,369 6,471 186 22 5 8,902.3 143.1 1.6%
Menominee 799 3,887 8 11 0 18,233.7 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 104,990 507,473 9,973 1,298 47 11,116.2 137.4 1.2%
Monroe 4,498 19,731 107 37 1 9,778.7 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4,417 17,713 529 53 8 11,635.3 139.6 1.2%
Oneida 3,622 15,561 159 69 6 10,085.5 192.1 1.9%
Outagamie 20,516 92,321 2,948 202 16 11,162.1 109.9 1.0%
Ozaukee 8,124 43,730 996 84 7 9,194.2 95.1 1.0%
Pepin 850 3,307 26 7 0 11,566.2 95.3 0.8%
Pierce 3,912 17,748 973 36 6 9,395.9 86.5 0.9%
Polk 4,379 20,441 124 46 7 9,974.9 104.8 1.1%
Portage 6,701 27,835 566 68 4 9,475.5 96.2 1.0%
Price 1,226 5,844 106 7 0 8,878.9 50.7 0.6%
Racine 21,499 102,381 3,023 341 28 11,013.7 174.7 1.6%
Richland 1,300 8,268 72 15 0 7,339.7 84.7 1.2%
Rock 15,797 78,821 1,856 168 22 9,856.8 104.8 1.1%
Rusk 1,293 5,292 52 17 1 8,896.4 117.0 1.3%
Sauk 5,757 35,540 275 47 6 9,183.9 75.0 0.8%
Sawyer 1,662 8,671 50 25 1 10,030.8 150.9 1.5%
Shawano 4,679 18,240 573 72 11 11,340.3 174.5 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,668 49,561 907 140 10 11,935.6 122.3 1.0%
St. Croix 7,669 38,317 1,689 50 7 8,698.1 56.7 0.7%
Taylor 1,861 6,189 234 24 8 9,042.8 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,527 12,812 105 41 3 12,024.4 139.8 1.2%
Vernon 1,911 12,994 71 39 3 6,309.6 128.8 2.0%
Vilas 2,237 9,343 146 40 2 10,329.7 184.7 1.8%
Walworth 9,391 43,594 2,796 136 23 9,151.7 132.5 1.4%
Washburn 1,439 6,920 85 18 2 9,077.1 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,564 57,384 2,031 151 11 10,829.4 112.3 1.0%
Waukesha 43,557 185,455 4,907 523 51 10,926.3 131.2 1.2%
Waupaca 4,872 21,575 1,117 118 44 9,418.0 228.1 2.4%
Waushara 2,153 11,267 330 34 3 8,860.8 139.9 1.6%
Winnebago 18,037 85,738 3,063 195 21 10,651.1 115.2 1.1%
Wood 6,989 33,521 488 81 13 9,441.3 109.4 1.2%

