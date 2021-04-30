Urban Milwaukee
789 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported 8 COVID-19 deaths.

Apr 30th, 2021
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 789 new COVID-19 cases Friday from 4,482 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 4,358, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 30,047, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 14.50%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 14.23%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 338 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 9 from the day prior and a decrease of 15 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 233.

The state reported 52 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 29,307 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 442 in the past week.

DHS reported 8 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,823 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,298 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 6.70, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 7.00.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,210.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 18,165.2). Dodge County has recorded 13,210.0 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 13,195.4). Jackson, Barron, Brown, Trempealeau, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Juneau, Pepin, Chippewa, Shawano, Kewaunee, Calumet, Outagamie and Eau Claire are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 11,100.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 11,084.2) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,346.7 (up from 10,333.0).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 16th and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a high transmission level (110.5) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (100-149 is high transmission).

The city has moderate transmission based on the positive test rate (5.6%). Moderate transmission is defined as between 5% and 7.9%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 20.2%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,705 8,477 184 12 5 8,319.1 58.6 0.7%
Ashland 1,242 7,470 91 15 0 7,829.5 94.6 1.2%
Barron 5,713 20,051 153 81 0 12,452.0 176.5 1.4%
Bayfield 1,127 7,203 121 19 0 7,412.5 125.0 1.7%
Brown 31,376 136,248 3,483 240 42 12,052.4 92.2 0.8%
Buffalo 1,349 5,558 34 7 0 9,985.9 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,351 6,394 141 22 0 8,746.0 142.4 1.6%
Calumet 5,744 22,356 655 47 4 11,158.6 91.3 0.8%
Chippewa 7,312 30,244 192 94 2 11,385.9 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,228 11,291 403 58 4 9,291.6 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,360 28,173 390 57 12 9,382.4 99.8 1.1%
Crawford 1,709 7,762 58 17 0 10,323.2 102.7 1.0%
Dane 44,216 342,980 1,480 299 23 8,366.4 56.6 0.7%
Dodge 11,784 42,689 923 162 21 13,210.0 181.6 1.4%
Door 2,584 14,677 218 22 6 9,211.8 78.4 0.9%
Douglas 3,979 19,932 751 34 17 9,069.2 77.5 0.9%
Dunn 4,608 19,668 403 32 0 10,291.0 71.5 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,465 51,503 349 108 12 11,142.6 105.0 0.9%
Florence 443 1,658 55 12 0 10,020.4 271.4 2.7%
Fond du Lac 12,304 46,961 1,227 110 10 11,902.5 106.4 0.9%
Forest 955 4,497 77 23 3 10,400.8 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4,884 24,227 772 85 5 9,325.2 162.3 1.7%
Green 3,481 17,540 119 18 6 9,442.8 48.8 0.5%
Green Lake 1,565 8,171 439 19 3 8,198.9 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 2,008 11,539 88 10 1 8,437.3 42.0 0.5%
Iron 575 2,691 117 21 19 9,839.2 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,618 9,611 62 26 2 12,681.7 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,311 37,509 1,177 109 23 9,815.2 128.7 1.3%
Juneau 3,123 14,904 112 22 5 11,606.2 81.8 0.7%
Kenosha 15,473 77,082 2,690 306 16 9,197.5 181.9 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,331 7,770 333 25 9 11,291.4 121.1 1.1%
La Crosse 12,680 57,564 781 81 1 10,715.5 68.5 0.6%
Lafayette 1,552 6,852 150 8 1 9,192.7 47.4 0.5%
Langlade 1,990 7,416 166 32 14 10,062.2 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 3,044 11,250 214 63 28 10,702.5 221.5 2.1%
Manitowoc 7,494 31,984 1,229 69 19 9,337.9 86.0 0.9%
Marathon 14,516 53,651 1,516 186 34 10,773.3 138.0 1.3%
Marinette 4,111 19,505 440 66 3 10,042.0 161.2 1.6%
Marquette 1,369 6,455 186 22 5 8,902.3 143.1 1.6%
Menominee 798 3,875 8 11 0 18,210.9 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 104,845 506,599 9,956 1,298 47 11,100.8 137.4 1.2%
Monroe 4,493 19,702 107 37 1 9,767.8 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4,411 17,690 529 53 8 11,619.5 139.6 1.2%
Oneida 3,618 15,547 160 69 6 10,074.3 192.1 1.9%
Outagamie 20,501 92,115 2,945 202 16 11,154.0 109.9 1.0%
Ozaukee 8,114 43,669 996 84 7 9,182.9 95.1 1.0%
Pepin 850 3,301 26 7 0 11,566.2 95.3 0.8%
Pierce 3,909 17,709 971 36 6 9,388.7 86.5 0.9%
Polk 4,376 20,404 124 46 7 9,968.1 104.8 1.1%
Portage 6,694 27,793 564 68 4 9,465.6 96.2 1.0%
Price 1,225 5,834 106 7 0 8,871.7 50.7 0.6%
Racine 21,473 102,263 3,017 340 28 11,000.3 174.2 1.6%
Richland 1,300 8,264 73 15 0 7,339.7 84.7 1.2%
Rock 15,748 78,692 1,854 168 22 9,826.2 104.8 1.1%
Rusk 1,293 5,288 52 17 1 8,896.4 117.0 1.3%
Sauk 5,750 35,548 272 47 6 9,172.7 75.0 0.8%
Sawyer 1,660 8,655 49 25 1 10,018.7 150.9 1.5%
Shawano 4,676 18,210 573 71 11 11,333.0 172.1 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,659 49,488 907 138 10 11,927.7 120.5 1.0%
St. Croix 7,642 38,240 1,688 50 7 8,667.4 56.7 0.7%
Taylor 1,861 6,181 233 24 8 9,042.8 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,528 12,794 105 41 3 12,027.8 139.8 1.2%
Vernon 1,910 12,990 71 39 3 6,306.3 128.8 2.0%
Vilas 2,236 9,335 145 40 2 10,325.1 184.7 1.8%
Walworth 9,383 43,541 2,797 136 23 9,143.9 132.5 1.4%
Washburn 1,436 6,900 82 18 2 9,058.2 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,556 57,327 2,025 150 11 10,823.4 111.5 1.0%
Waukesha 43,514 185,222 4,904 523 51 10,915.6 131.2 1.2%
Waupaca 4,872 21,515 1,114 118 44 9,418.0 228.1 2.4%
Waushara 2,151 11,255 332 33 3 8,852.6 135.8 1.5%
Winnebago 18,016 85,632 3,050 194 21 10,638.7 114.6 1.1%
Wood 6,970 33,445 489 79 13 9,415.6 106.7 1.1%

