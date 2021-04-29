Urban Milwaukee
806 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported 8 COVID-19 deaths.

By - Apr 29th, 2021 06:35 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 806 new COVID-19 cases Thursday from 5,545 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 4,364, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 30,973, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 14.09%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 14.05%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 329 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 13 from the day prior and a decrease of 17 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 250.

The state reported 73 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 29,255 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 438 in the past week.

DHS reported 8 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,815 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,297 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 6.77, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 6.67.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,165.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 18,096.8). Dodge County has recorded 13,195.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 13,185.4). Jackson, Barron, Brown, Trempealeau, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Juneau, Pepin, Chippewa, Shawano, Kewaunee, Calumet, Outagamie and Eau Claire are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 11,084.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 11,070.2) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,333.0 (up from 10,319.1).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 16th and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a high transmission level (110.5) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (100-149 is high transmission).

The city has moderate transmission based on the positive test rate (5.6%). Moderate transmission is defined as between 5% and 7.9%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 20.2%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 4/29/2021 1,702 8,463 184 12 5 8,304.5 58.6 0.7%
Ashland 4/29/2021 1,240 7,464 90 15 0 7,816.9 94.6 1.2%
Barron 4/29/2021 5,704 20,020 153 81 0 12,432.4 176.5 1.4%
Bayfield 4/29/2021 1,126 7,193 119 19 0 7,405.9 125.0 1.7%
Brown 4/29/2021 31,351 136,079 3,468 240 42 12,042.8 92.2 0.8%
Buffalo 4/29/2021 1,347 5,549 34 7 0 9,971.1 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 4/29/2021 1,347 6,376 140 22 0 8,720.1 142.4 1.6%
Calumet 4/29/2021 5,738 22,339 655 47 4 11,146.9 91.3 0.8%
Chippewa 4/29/2021 7,304 30,208 192 94 2 11,373.4 146.4 1.3%
Clark 4/29/2021 3,226 11,281 403 58 4 9,285.9 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 4/29/2021 5,354 28,114 390 57 12 9,371.9 99.8 1.1%
Crawford 4/29/2021 1,708 7,755 58 17 0 10,317.1 102.7 1.0%
Dane 4/29/2021 44,141 342,399 1,479 299 23 8,352.2 56.6 0.7%
Dodge 4/29/2021 11,771 42,658 925 162 21 13,195.4 181.6 1.4%
Door 4/29/2021 2,582 14,663 218 22 6 9,204.7 78.4 0.9%
Douglas 4/29/2021 3,971 19,906 751 34 17 9,050.9 77.5 0.9%
Dunn 4/29/2021 4,605 19,628 403 32 0 10,284.3 71.5 0.7%
Eau Claire 4/29/2021 11,459 51,433 348 108 12 11,136.8 105.0 0.9%
Florence 4/29/2021 443 1,659 55 12 0 10,020.4 271.4 2.7%
Fond du Lac 4/29/2021 12,287 46,898 1,226 110 10 11,886.1 106.4 0.9%
Forest 4/29/2021 953 4,491 78 23 3 10,379.0 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4/29/2021 4,879 24,211 770 85 5 9,315.7 162.3 1.7%
Green 4/29/2021 3,473 17,529 117 18 6 9,421.1 48.8 0.5%
Green Lake 4/29/2021 1,565 8,167 439 19 3 8,198.9 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 4/29/2021 2,006 11,529 88 10 1 8,428.9 42.0 0.5%
Iron 4/29/2021 575 2,690 117 21 19 9,839.2 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 4/29/2021 2,617 9,608 62 26 2 12,676.8 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 4/29/2021 8,306 37,451 1,176 109 23 9,809.3 128.7 1.3%
Juneau 4/29/2021 3,121 14,895 112 22 5 11,598.8 81.8 0.7%
Kenosha 4/29/2021 15,461 76,987 2,687 306 16 9,190.3 181.9 2.0%
Kewaunee 4/29/2021 2,330 7,762 334 25 9 11,286.6 121.1 1.1%
La Crosse 4/29/2021 12,670 57,457 781 81 1 10,707.1 68.5 0.6%
Lafayette 4/29/2021 1,551 6,844 150 8 1 9,186.8 47.4 0.5%
Langlade 4/29/2021 1,988 7,410 166 32 14 10,052.1 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 4/29/2021 3,041 11,239 214 62 28 10,691.9 218.0 2.0%
Manitowoc 4/29/2021 7,489 31,917 1,224 69 19 9,331.6 86.0 0.9%
Marathon 4/29/2021 14,488 53,600 1,513 186 34 10,752.5 138.0 1.3%
Marinette 4/29/2021 4,104 19,487 440 66 3 10,024.9 161.2 1.6%
Marquette 4/29/2021 1,368 6,455 186 22 5 8,895.8 143.1 1.6%
Menominee 4/29/2021 796 3,878 8 11 0 18,165.2 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 4/29/2021 104,688 505,934 9,945 1,297 47 11,084.2 137.3 1.2%
Monroe 4/29/2021 4,485 19,688 107 37 1 9,750.4 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4/29/2021 4,407 17,671 529 53 8 11,609.0 139.6 1.2%
Oneida 4/29/2021 3,615 15,528 159 69 6 10,066.0 192.1 1.9%
Outagamie 4/29/2021 20,484 92,029 2,945 202 16 11,144.7 109.9 1.0%
Ozaukee 4/29/2021 8,110 43,640 994 84 7 9,178.4 95.1 1.0%
Pepin 4/29/2021 850 3,257 26 7 0 11,566.2 95.3 0.8%
Pierce 4/29/2021 3,899 17,663 969 36 6 9,364.7 86.5 0.9%
Polk 4/29/2021 4,356 20,366 125 44 7 9,922.6 100.2 1.0%
Portage 4/29/2021 6,691 27,765 564 68 4 9,461.4 96.2 1.0%
Price 4/29/2021 1,225 5,827 106 7 0 8,871.7 50.7 0.6%
Racine 4/29/2021 21,443 102,234 3,010 340 28 10,985.0 174.2 1.6%
Richland 4/29/2021 1,301 8,262 73 15 0 7,345.3 84.7 1.2%
Rock 4/29/2021 15,692 78,540 1,865 168 22 9,791.3 104.8 1.1%
Rusk 4/29/2021 1,289 5,282 52 17 1 8,868.9 117.0 1.3%
Sauk 4/29/2021 5,741 35,527 272 47 6 9,158.3 75.0 0.8%
Sawyer 4/29/2021 1,656 8,628 50 25 1 9,994.6 150.9 1.5%
Shawano 4/29/2021 4,675 18,201 575 71 11 11,330.6 172.1 1.5%
Sheboygan 4/29/2021 13,651 49,451 907 138 10 11,920.7 120.5 1.0%
St. Croix 4/29/2021 7,601 38,179 1,688 50 7 8,620.9 56.7 0.7%
Taylor 4/29/2021 1,859 6,175 233 24 8 9,033.0 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 4/29/2021 3,524 12,781 105 41 3 12,014.2 139.8 1.2%
Vernon 4/29/2021 1,906 12,978 71 39 3 6,293.1 128.8 2.0%
Vilas 4/29/2021 2,234 9,322 145 40 2 10,315.8 184.7 1.8%
Walworth 4/29/2021 9,374 43,490 2,795 136 23 9,135.1 132.5 1.5%
Washburn 4/29/2021 1,431 6,881 83 18 2 9,026.7 113.5 1.3%
Washington 4/29/2021 14,539 57,255 2,022 149 11 10,810.8 110.8 1.0%
Waukesha 4/29/2021 43,477 184,924 4,896 523 51 10,906.3 131.2 1.2%
Waupaca 4/29/2021 4,867 21,501 1,115 117 44 9,408.3 226.2 2.4%
Waushara 4/29/2021 2,151 11,249 331 33 3 8,852.6 135.8 1.5%
Winnebago 4/29/2021 17,999 85,553 3,044 194 21 10,628.7 114.6 1.1%
Wood 4/29/2021 6,951 33,370 488 77 13 9,389.9 104.0 1.1%

