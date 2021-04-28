Urban Milwaukee
688 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported 34 COVID-19 deaths.

By - Apr 28th, 2021 07:01 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 688 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday from 5,123 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 4,290, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 31,324, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 13.70%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 14.19%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 342 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 11 from the day prior and a decrease of 22 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 227.

The state reported 79 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 29,182 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 418 in the past week.

DHS reported 34 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,807 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,296 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 6.87, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 6.30.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,096.8 cases per 100,000 residents (unchanged). Dodge County has recorded 13,185.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 13,176.4). Jackson, Barron, Brown, Trempealeau, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Juneau, Pepin, Chippewa, Shawano, Kewaunee, Calumet, Outagamie and Eau Claire are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 11,070.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 11,059.0) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,319.1 (up from 10,307.2).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 16th and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a high transmission level (110.5) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (100-149 is high transmission).

The city has moderate transmission based on the positive test rate (5.6%). Moderate transmission is defined as between 5% and 7.9%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 20.2%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,699 8,457 181 12 5 8,289.8 58.6 0.7%
Ashland 1,235 7,448 89 15 0 7,785.4 94.6 1.2%
Barron 5,701 20,012 156 81 0 12,425.9 176.5 1.4%
Bayfield 1,124 7,187 119 19 0 7,392.8 125.0 1.7%
Brown 31,319 135,833 3,453 240 42 12,030.5 92.2 0.8%
Buffalo 1,346 5,545 34 7 0 9,963.7 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,344 6,357 140 22 0 8,700.7 142.4 1.6%
Calumet 5,735 22,296 653 46 4 11,141.1 89.4 0.8%
Chippewa 7,299 30,145 191 94 2 11,365.6 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,221 11,254 401 58 4 9,271.5 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,346 28,086 390 57 12 9,357.9 99.8 1.1%
Crawford 1,708 7,748 58 17 0 10,317.1 102.7 1.0%
Dane 44,063 341,840 1,479 297 23 8,337.4 56.2 0.7%
Dodge 11,762 42,621 921 162 21 13,185.4 181.6 1.4%
Door 2,580 14,641 218 22 6 9,197.5 78.4 0.9%
Douglas 3,968 19,885 751 34 17 9,044.1 77.5 0.9%
Dunn 4,603 19,607 403 32 0 10,279.8 71.5 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,450 51,386 347 107 12 11,128.1 104.0 0.9%
Florence 442 1,658 55 12 0 9,997.7 271.4 2.7%
Fond du Lac 12,271 46,856 1,222 110 10 11,870.6 106.4 0.9%
Forest 950 4,484 77 23 3 10,346.3 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4,878 24,181 767 85 5 9,313.8 162.3 1.7%
Green 3,470 17,497 117 18 6 9,413.0 48.8 0.5%
Green Lake 1,565 8,136 439 19 3 8,198.9 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 2,005 11,524 88 10 1 8,424.7 42.0 0.5%
Iron 574 2,688 117 21 19 9,822.0 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,614 9,591 62 26 2 12,662.3 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,302 37,404 1,174 109 23 9,804.5 128.7 1.3%
Juneau 3,115 14,882 112 22 5 11,576.5 81.8 0.7%
Kenosha 15,438 76,849 2,685 306 16 9,176.7 181.9 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,327 7,752 334 25 9 11,272.0 121.1 1.1%
La Crosse 12,658 57,376 780 81 1 10,696.9 68.5 0.6%
Lafayette 1,549 6,829 150 8 1 9,174.9 47.4 0.5%
Langlade 1,985 7,405 166 32 14 10,036.9 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 3,040 11,222 214 62 28 10,688.4 218.0 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,482 31,865 1,225 69 19 9,322.9 86.0 0.9%
Marathon 14,460 53,501 1,510 186 34 10,731.7 138.0 1.3%
Marinette 4,101 19,455 440 66 3 10,017.6 161.2 1.6%
Marquette 1,368 6,449 186 22 5 8,895.8 143.1 1.6%
Menominee 793 3,851 8 11 0 18,096.8 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 104,556 505,104 9,928 1,296 46 11,070.2 137.2 1.2%
Monroe 4,481 19,678 107 37 1 9,741.7 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4,398 17,636 527 53 8 11,585.3 139.6 1.2%
Oneida 3,609 15,510 159 69 6 10,049.3 192.1 1.9%
Outagamie 20,470 91,770 2,942 202 16 11,137.1 109.9 1.0%
Ozaukee 8,102 43,570 993 84 7 9,169.3 95.1 1.0%
Pepin 845 3,252 26 7 0 11,498.2 95.3 0.8%
Pierce 3,878 17,628 970 36 6 9,314.3 86.5 0.9%
Polk 4,343 20,324 125 44 7 9,892.9 100.2 1.0%
Portage 6,688 27,718 564 68 4 9,457.1 96.2 1.0%
Price 1,225 5,819 106 7 0 8,871.7 50.7 0.6%
Racine 21,403 102,086 3,005 340 28 10,964.5 174.2 1.6%
Richland 1,299 8,256 73 15 0 7,334.0 84.7 1.2%
Rock 15,640 78,387 1,861 168 22 9,758.8 104.8 1.1%
Rusk 1,288 5,265 51 17 1 8,862.0 117.0 1.3%
Sauk 5,729 35,521 273 47 6 9,139.2 75.0 0.8%
Sawyer 1,651 8,618 50 24 1 9,964.4 144.8 1.5%
Shawano 4,673 18,149 576 70 12 11,325.7 169.7 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,639 49,380 904 138 10 11,910.2 120.5 1.0%
St. Croix 7,556 38,112 1,685 50 7 8,569.9 56.7 0.7%
Taylor 1,856 6,172 233 24 8 9,018.5 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,521 12,745 105 41 3 12,004.0 139.8 1.2%
Vernon 1,904 12,968 71 39 3 6,286.5 128.8 2.0%
Vilas 2,234 9,303 145 40 2 10,315.8 184.7 1.8%
Walworth 9,359 43,398 2,792 136 23 9,120.5 132.5 1.5%
Washburn 1,429 6,866 84 18 2 9,014.1 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,523 57,147 2,020 149 11 10,798.9 110.8 1.0%
Waukesha 43,425 184,591 4,888 522 51 10,893.2 130.9 1.2%
Waupaca 4,865 21,442 1,114 117 44 9,404.4 226.2 2.4%
Waushara 2,150 11,228 328 33 3 8,848.5 135.8 1.5%
Winnebago 17,988 85,353 3,039 194 21 10,622.2 114.6 1.1%
Wood 6,935 33,305 488 77 13 9,368.3 104.0 1.1%

