Urban Milwaukee
WI Daily

815 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported 17 COVID-19 deaths.

By - Apr 27th, 2021 03:58 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 815 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday from 3,432 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 4,228, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 31,266, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 13.52%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 14.41%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 331 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 32 from the day prior and a decrease of 19 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 230.

The state reported 100 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 29,103 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 409 in the past week.

DHS reported 17 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,773 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,293 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 5.83, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 6.63.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,096.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 18,073.9). Dodge County has recorded 13,176.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 13,151.7). Jackson, Barron, Brown, Trempealeau, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Juneau, Pepin, Chippewa, Shawano, Kewaunee, Calumet, Eau Claire and Outagamie are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 11,059.0 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 11,048.5) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,307.2 (up from 10,293.1).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 16th and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a high transmission level (110.5) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (100-149 is high transmission).

The city has moderate transmission based on the positive test rate (5.6%). Moderate transmission is defined as between 5% and 7.9%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 20.2%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,697 8,451 181 12 5 8,280.1 58.6 0.7%
Ashland 1,234 7,446 89 15 0 7,779.1 94.6 1.2%
Barron 5,686 19,987 158 78 0 12,393.2 170.0 1.4%
Bayfield 1,122 7,182 119 19 0 7,379.6 125.0 1.7%
Brown 31,296 135,628 3,444 236 40 12,021.7 90.7 0.8%
Buffalo 1,346 5,547 34 7 0 9,963.7 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,341 6,349 140 22 0 8,681.3 142.4 1.6%
Calumet 5,734 22,273 653 46 4 11,139.2 89.4 0.8%
Chippewa 7,295 30,106 191 94 2 11,359.4 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,218 11,236 400 58 4 9,262.8 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,339 28,059 390 57 12 9,345.7 99.8 1.1%
Crawford 1,709 7,731 58 17 0 10,323.2 102.7 1.0%
Dane 44,017 341,472 1,477 295 23 8,328.7 55.8 0.7%
Dodge 11,754 42,563 922 162 21 13,176.4 181.6 1.4%
Door 2,580 14,634 217 22 6 9,197.5 78.4 0.9%
Douglas 3,964 19,879 744 34 17 9,035.0 77.5 0.9%
Dunn 4,601 19,574 403 32 0 10,275.4 71.5 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,441 51,319 346 107 12 11,119.3 104.0 0.9%
Florence 442 1,658 55 12 0 9,997.7 271.4 2.7%
Fond du Lac 12,267 46,774 1,222 106 9 11,866.7 102.5 0.9%
Forest 949 4,481 77 23 3 10,335.4 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4,876 24,148 767 85 5 9,310.0 162.3 1.7%
Green 3,466 17,459 117 18 6 9,402.1 48.8 0.5%
Green Lake 1,561 8,121 441 19 3 8,177.9 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 2,004 11,515 89 10 1 8,420.5 42.0 0.5%
Iron 574 2,685 117 21 19 9,822.0 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,613 9,592 62 26 2 12,657.4 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,293 37,333 1,173 109 23 9,793.9 128.7 1.3%
Juneau 3,108 14,849 112 21 5 11,550.5 78.0 0.7%
Kenosha 15,418 76,712 2,678 305 16 9,164.8 181.3 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,326 7,733 332 25 9 11,267.2 121.1 1.1%
La Crosse 12,644 57,287 779 81 1 10,685.1 68.5 0.6%
Lafayette 1,546 6,819 150 7 1 9,157.1 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,985 7,376 166 32 14 10,036.9 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 3,039 11,199 214 61 28 10,684.9 214.5 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,479 31,787 1,222 69 19 9,319.2 86.0 0.9%
Marathon 14,425 53,339 1,509 185 34 10,705.7 137.3 1.3%
Marinette 4,091 19,421 440 66 3 9,993.2 161.2 1.6%
Marquette 1,366 6,442 186 22 5 8,882.8 143.1 1.6%
Menominee 793 3,853 8 11 0 18,096.8 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 104,450 504,178 9,874 1,293 46 11,059.0 136.9 1.2%
Monroe 4,472 19,644 107 37 1 9,722.2 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4,395 17,596 525 51 8 11,577.4 134.3 1.2%
Oneida 3,606 15,501 159 69 6 10,040.9 192.1 1.9%
Outagamie 20,459 91,668 2,942 202 16 11,131.1 109.9 1.0%
Ozaukee 8,091 43,490 992 84 7 9,156.9 95.1 1.0%
Pepin 841 3,238 27 7 0 11,443.7 95.3 0.8%
Pierce 3,863 17,601 967 36 6 9,278.3 86.5 0.9%
Polk 4,336 20,282 124 43 6 9,877.0 97.9 1.0%
Portage 6,678 27,685 563 68 3 9,443.0 96.2 1.0%
Price 1,225 5,809 106 7 0 8,871.7 50.7 0.6%
Racine 21,369 101,898 2,997 339 28 10,947.1 173.7 1.6%
Richland 1,299 8,252 74 15 0 7,334.0 84.7 1.2%
Rock 15,595 78,314 1,859 166 22 9,730.8 103.6 1.1%
Rusk 1,285 5,263 51 17 1 8,841.3 117.0 1.3%
Sauk 5,719 35,506 272 47 6 9,123.2 75.0 0.8%
Sawyer 1,647 8,610 50 24 1 9,940.2 144.8 1.5%
Shawano 4,671 18,122 575 70 12 11,320.9 169.7 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,634 49,303 905 137 10 11,905.9 119.6 1.0%
St. Croix 7,528 38,036 1,684 50 7 8,538.1 56.7 0.7%
Taylor 1,855 6,152 234 24 8 9,013.6 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,517 12,723 105 41 3 11,990.3 139.8 1.2%
Vernon 1,903 12,952 70 39 3 6,283.2 128.8 2.0%
Vilas 2,224 9,279 145 40 2 10,269.7 184.7 1.8%
Walworth 9,352 43,325 2,781 135 22 9,113.7 131.6 1.4%
Washburn 1,427 6,852 82 18 2 9,001.5 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,500 57,043 2,020 147 11 10,781.8 109.3 1.0%
Waukesha 43,385 184,180 4,870 520 51 10,883.2 130.4 1.2%
Waupaca 4,864 21,433 1,110 117 44 9,402.5 226.2 2.4%
Waushara 2,150 11,221 327 33 3 8,848.5 135.8 1.5%
Winnebago 17,963 85,270 3,041 193 21 10,607.4 114.0 1.1%
Wood 6,922 33,224 488 77 13 9,350.8 104.0 1.1%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

More about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us