367 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported no COVID-19 deaths.

By - Apr 26th, 2021 06:22 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 367 new COVID-19 cases Monday from 3,255 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 4,218, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 32,149, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 13.12%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 14.48%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 363 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 13 from the day prior and an increase of 6 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 219.

The state reported 34 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 29,003 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 409 in the past week.

DHS reported no COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,756 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,293 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 5.27, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 6.80.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,073.9 cases per 100,000 residents (unchanged). Dodge County has recorded 13,151.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 13,142.8). Jackson, Barron, Brown, Trempealeau, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Juneau, Pepin, Chipewa, Shawano, Kewaunee, Calumet, Eau Claire and Outagamie are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 11,048.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 11,039.3) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,293.1 (up from 10,286.7).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 16th and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a high transmission level (110.5) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (100-149 is high transmission).

The city has moderate transmission based on the positive test rate (5.6%). Moderate transmission is defined as between 5% and 7.9%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 20.2%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,697 8,449 180 12 5 8,280.1 58.6 0.7%
Ashland 1,232 7,446 86 15 0 7,766.5 94.6 1.2%
Barron 5,685 19,978 156 77 0 12,391.0 167.8 1.4%
Bayfield 1,124 7,175 121 19 0 7,392.8 125.0 1.7%
Brown 31,268 135,510 3,421 235 40 12,011.0 90.3 0.8%
Buffalo 1,346 5,545 34 7 0 9,963.7 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,337 6,342 140 22 0 8,655.4 142.4 1.6%
Calumet 5,728 22,253 652 46 4 11,127.5 89.4 0.8%
Chippewa 7,288 30,107 191 94 2 11,348.5 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,215 11,225 399 58 4 9,254.2 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,335 28,041 390 57 12 9,338.7 99.8 1.1%
Crawford 1,707 7,727 58 17 0 10,311.1 102.7 1.0%
Dane 43,969 341,237 1,476 295 23 8,319.6 55.8 0.7%
Dodge 11,732 42,524 926 162 21 13,151.7 181.6 1.4%
Door 2,578 14,601 217 22 6 9,190.4 78.4 0.9%
Douglas 3,956 19,867 745 33 17 9,016.7 75.2 0.8%
Dunn 4,594 19,563 403 32 0 10,259.7 71.5 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,439 51,278 346 106 12 11,117.4 103.0 0.9%
Florence 442 1,655 54 12 0 9,997.7 271.4 2.7%
Fond du Lac 12,262 46,737 1,222 105 9 11,861.9 101.6 0.9%
Forest 949 4,478 77 23 3 10,335.4 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4,871 24,123 766 85 5 9,300.4 162.3 1.7%
Green 3,465 17,443 116 17 6 9,399.4 46.1 0.5%
Green Lake 1,560 8,112 441 19 3 8,172.7 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 2,003 11,501 89 10 1 8,416.3 42.0 0.5%
Iron 572 2,681 117 21 19 9,787.8 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,611 9,589 62 26 2 12,647.7 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,284 37,310 1,169 108 23 9,783.3 127.5 1.3%
Juneau 3,106 14,847 112 21 5 11,543.0 78.0 0.7%
Kenosha 15,386 76,625 2,660 305 16 9,145.8 181.3 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,325 7,729 333 25 9 11,262.4 121.1 1.1%
La Crosse 12,627 57,173 777 80 0 10,670.7 67.6 0.6%
Lafayette 1,546 6,812 150 7 1 9,157.1 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,985 7,376 166 32 14 10,036.9 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 3,037 11,191 214 61 28 10,677.9 214.5 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,466 31,767 1,221 69 18 9,303.0 86.0 0.9%
Marathon 14,412 53,286 1,506 185 34 10,696.1 137.3 1.3%
Marinette 4,071 19,398 434 66 3 9,944.3 161.2 1.6%
Marquette 1,365 6,433 184 22 5 8,876.3 143.1 1.6%
Menominee 792 3,855 8 11 0 18,073.9 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 104,351 503,628 9,879 1,293 45 11,048.5 136.9 1.2%
Monroe 4,469 19,618 110 37 1 9,715.6 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4,391 17,585 524 50 8 11,566.8 131.7 1.1%
Oneida 3,604 15,475 159 68 6 10,035.4 189.3 1.9%
Outagamie 20,408 91,614 2,939 202 16 11,103.4 109.9 1.0%
Ozaukee 8,085 43,440 990 84 7 9,150.1 95.1 1.0%
Pepin 841 3,232 27 7 0 11,443.7 95.3 0.8%
Pierce 3,856 17,582 969 36 6 9,261.4 86.5 0.9%
Polk 4,303 20,265 124 43 6 9,801.8 97.9 1.0%
Portage 6,671 27,663 562 68 3 9,433.1 96.2 1.0%
Price 1,223 5,795 107 7 0 8,857.2 50.7 0.6%
Racine 21,287 101,809 2,987 339 28 10,905.1 173.7 1.6%
Richland 1,296 8,250 74 15 0 7,317.1 84.7 1.2%
Rock 15,556 78,243 1,861 166 21 9,706.4 103.6 1.1%
Rusk 1,285 5,257 51 17 1 8,841.3 117.0 1.3%
Sauk 5,719 35,523 271 47 6 9,123.2 75.0 0.8%
Sawyer 1,637 8,604 50 24 1 9,879.9 144.8 1.5%
Shawano 4,669 18,103 574 70 12 11,316.0 169.7 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,624 49,243 905 136 10 11,897.1 118.8 1.0%
St. Croix 7,510 37,975 1,683 50 7 8,517.7 56.7 0.7%
Taylor 1,855 6,146 233 24 8 9,013.6 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,513 12,706 105 40 3 11,976.7 136.4 1.1%
Vernon 1,903 12,946 70 39 3 6,283.2 128.8 2.0%
Vilas 2,222 9,268 145 40 2 10,260.4 184.7 1.8%
Walworth 9,327 43,285 2,770 135 22 9,089.3 131.6 1.4%
Washburn 1,427 6,829 81 18 2 9,001.5 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,486 56,969 2,011 146 11 10,771.4 108.6 1.0%
Waukesha 43,287 184,006 4,848 517 51 10,858.6 129.7 1.2%
Waupaca 4,863 21,413 1,110 117 44 9,400.6 226.2 2.4%
Waushara 2,149 11,221 324 33 3 8,844.3 135.8 1.5%
Winnebago 17,948 85,203 3,033 192 21 10,598.5 113.4 1.1%
Wood 6,917 33,167 488 77 13 9,344.0 104.0 1.1%

