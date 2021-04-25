Urban Milwaukee
WI Daily

399 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported -1 COVID-19 deaths as it continues to clean up its data.

By - Apr 25th, 2021 06:21 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 399 new COVID-19 cases Sunday from 4,071 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 4,224, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 31,936, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 13.23%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 14.55%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 350 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 1 from the day prior and an increase of 32 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 226.

The state reported 42 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 28,969 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 412 in the past week.

DHS reported -1 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,756 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,293 in Milwaukee County. The DHS website includes this note regarding the potential for reporting negative values:

Our goal is to provide the highest quality COVID-19 data with full transparency. In recent weeks, DHS has been able to ramp up data quality assurance efforts in the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS), which includes correcting case status from “confirmed” or “probable” where appropriate, ensuring completeness of data fields, and reducing unknowns. Due to these efforts, data displayed on the website may change over time. In particular, dashboards and data tables that track cumulative cases or deaths, as well as those showing newly reported numbers each day may appear lower than expected – in some counties, substantially lower or even negative. For more information on this effort, and details on why the cases and deaths might go up or down from one day to the next, visit our Data 101 webpage.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 5.30, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 8.50.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,073.9 cases per 100,000 residents (adjusted down). Dodge County has recorded 13,142.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 13,140.5). Jackson, Barron, Brown, Trempealeau, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Juneau, Pepin, Chipewa, Shawano,  Kewaunee, Calumet, Eau Claire and Outagamie are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 11,039.3 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 11,027.2) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,286.7 (up from 10,279.8).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 16th and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a high transmission level (110.5) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (100-149 is high transmission).

The city has moderate transmission based on the positive test rate (5.6%). Moderate transmission is defined as between 5% and 7.9%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 20.2%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,696 8,441 180 12 5 8,275.2 58.6 0.7%
Ashland 1,230 7,432 85 15 0 7,753.9 94.6 1.2%
Barron 5,684 19,955 156 77 0 12,388.8 167.8 1.4%
Bayfield 1,122 7,170 121 19 0 7,379.6 125.0 1.7%
Brown 31,227 135,360 3,421 235 40 11,995.2 90.3 0.8%
Buffalo 1,346 5,543 34 7 0 9,963.7 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,337 6,337 140 22 0 8,655.4 142.4 1.6%
Calumet 5,727 22,222 652 46 4 11,125.6 89.4 0.8%
Chippewa 7,288 30,083 191 94 2 11,348.5 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,215 11,216 399 58 4 9,254.2 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,329 28,020 390 57 12 9,328.2 99.8 1.1%
Crawford 1,706 7,721 58 17 0 10,305.0 102.7 1.0%
Dane 43,945 340,931 1,474 295 23 8,315.1 55.8 0.7%
Dodge 11,724 42,501 924 162 21 13,142.8 181.6 1.4%
Door 2,578 14,597 217 22 6 9,190.4 78.4 0.9%
Douglas 3,954 19,840 742 33 17 9,012.2 75.2 0.8%
Dunn 4,594 19,552 403 32 0 10,259.7 71.5 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,439 51,252 346 106 12 11,117.4 103.0 0.9%
Florence 442 1,655 54 12 0 9,997.7 271.4 2.7%
Fond du Lac 12,261 46,698 1,222 105 9 11,860.9 101.6 0.9%
Forest 949 4,476 77 23 3 10,335.4 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4,869 24,108 766 85 5 9,296.6 162.3 1.7%
Green 3,465 17,430 116 17 6 9,399.4 46.1 0.5%
Green Lake 1,560 8,110 442 19 3 8,172.7 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 1,995 11,495 89 10 1 8,382.7 42.0 0.5%
Iron 572 2,681 117 21 19 9,787.8 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,611 9,584 62 26 2 12,647.7 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,275 37,259 1,169 108 23 9,772.7 127.5 1.3%
Juneau 3,098 14,838 112 21 5 11,513.3 78.0 0.7%
Kenosha 15,384 76,540 2,659 305 16 9,144.6 181.3 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,325 7,725 333 25 9 11,262.4 121.1 1.1%
La Crosse 12,617 57,123 777 80 0 10,662.3 67.6 0.6%
Lafayette 1,546 6,804 150 7 1 9,157.1 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,983 7,367 165 32 14 10,026.8 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 3,037 11,184 214 61 28 10,677.9 214.5 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,466 31,738 1,221 69 18 9,303.0 86.0 0.9%
Marathon 14,405 53,221 1,508 185 34 10,690.9 137.3 1.3%
Marinette 4,071 19,375 434 66 3 9,944.3 161.2 1.6%
Marquette 1,364 6,432 184 22 5 8,869.8 143.1 1.6%
Menominee 792 3,855 8 11 0 18,073.9 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 104,264 503,059 9,874 1,293 45 11,039.3 136.9 1.2%
Monroe 4,468 19,606 110 37 1 9,713.5 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4,391 17,569 522 50 8 11,566.8 131.7 1.1%
Oneida 3,604 15,456 158 68 6 10,035.4 189.3 1.9%
Outagamie 20,397 91,517 2,939 202 16 11,097.4 109.9 1.0%
Ozaukee 8,085 43,397 990 84 7 9,150.1 95.1 1.0%
Pepin 841 3,231 27 7 0 11,443.7 95.3 0.8%
Pierce 3,848 17,565 969 36 6 9,242.2 86.5 0.9%
Polk 4,303 20,245 124 43 6 9,801.8 97.9 1.0%
Portage 6,671 27,633 562 68 3 9,433.1 96.2 1.0%
Price 1,221 5,792 107 7 0 8,842.7 50.7 0.6%
Racine 21,287 101,703 2,987 339 28 10,905.1 173.7 1.6%
Richland 1,295 8,245 74 15 0 7,311.4 84.7 1.2%
Rock 15,526 78,129 1,846 166 21 9,687.7 103.6 1.1%
Rusk 1,284 5,256 51 17 1 8,834.5 117.0 1.3%
Sauk 5,709 35,483 270 47 6 9,107.3 75.0 0.8%
Sawyer 1,635 8,590 50 24 1 9,867.8 144.8 1.5%
Shawano 4,669 18,091 574 70 12 11,316.0 169.7 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,613 49,190 900 136 10 11,887.5 118.8 1.0%
St. Croix 7,475 37,915 1,682 50 7 8,478.0 56.7 0.7%
Taylor 1,855 6,140 233 24 8 9,013.6 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,506 12,702 105 40 3 11,952.8 136.4 1.1%
Vernon 1,902 12,937 70 39 3 6,279.9 128.8 2.1%
Vilas 2,222 9,262 145 40 2 10,260.4 184.7 1.8%
Walworth 9,327 43,218 2,770 135 22 9,089.3 131.6 1.4%
Washburn 1,427 6,821 81 18 2 9,001.5 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,486 56,909 2,012 146 11 10,771.4 108.6 1.0%
Waukesha 43,286 183,773 4,848 517 51 10,858.4 129.7 1.2%
Waupaca 4,864 21,397 1,110 117 44 9,402.5 226.2 2.4%
Waushara 2,149 11,212 324 33 3 8,844.3 135.8 1.5%
Winnebago 17,929 85,100 3,030 192 21 10,587.3 113.4 1.1%
Wood 6,915 33,150 488 77 13 9,341.3 104.0 1.1%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

More about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us