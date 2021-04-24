Urban Milwaukee
WI Daily

494 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported 19 COVID-19 deaths.

By - Apr 24th, 2021 07:21 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 494 new COVID-19 cases Saturday from 4,139 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 4,343, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 32,372, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 13.42%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 14.72%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 349 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 4 from the day prior and an increase of 23 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 239.

The state reported 62 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 28,927 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 404 in the past week.

DHS reported 19 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,757 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,293 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 5.27, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 9.40.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,096.8 cases per 100,000 residents (unchanged). Dodge County has recorded 13,140.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 13,138.3). Jackson, Barron, Brown, Trempealeau, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Juneau, Pepin, Chipewa, Shawano,  Kewaunee, Calumet, Eau Claire and Outagamie are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 11,027.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 11,018.0) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,279.8 (up from 10,271.3).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 16th and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a high transmission level (110.5) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (100-149 is high transmission).

The city has moderate transmission based on the positive test rate (5.6%). Moderate transmission is defined as between 5% and 7.9%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 20.2%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,695 8,426 180 12 5 8,270.3 58.6 0.7%
Ashland 1,230 7,413 85 15 0 7,753.9 94.6 1.2%
Barron 5,679 19,936 156 77 0 12,377.9 167.8 1.4%
Bayfield 1,122 7,156 121 19 0 7,379.6 125.0 1.7%
Brown 31,228 135,222 3,415 235 40 11,995.6 90.3 0.8%
Buffalo 1,346 5,541 34 7 0 9,963.7 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,337 6,331 140 22 0 8,655.4 142.4 1.6%
Calumet 5,723 22,197 650 46 4 11,117.8 89.4 0.8%
Chippewa 7,288 30,059 191 94 2 11,348.5 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,215 11,204 399 58 4 9,254.2 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,324 27,968 389 57 12 9,319.4 99.8 1.1%
Crawford 1,705 7,712 58 17 0 10,299.0 102.7 1.0%
Dane 43,890 340,511 1,473 295 23 8,304.7 55.8 0.7%
Dodge 11,722 42,441 916 162 21 13,140.5 181.6 1.4%
Door 2,578 14,582 216 22 6 9,190.4 78.4 0.9%
Douglas 3,950 19,818 737 33 17 9,003.1 75.2 0.8%
Dunn 4,589 19,540 399 32 0 10,248.6 71.5 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,431 51,185 345 106 12 11,109.6 103.0 0.9%
Florence 443 1,655 54 12 0 10,020.4 271.4 2.7%
Fond du Lac 12,255 46,629 1,221 105 9 11,855.1 101.6 0.9%
Forest 949 4,468 77 23 3 10,335.4 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4,867 24,087 766 85 5 9,292.8 162.3 1.7%
Green 3,462 17,407 116 17 6 9,391.3 46.1 0.5%
Green Lake 1,560 8,102 441 19 3 8,172.7 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 1,995 11,483 89 10 1 8,382.7 42.0 0.5%
Iron 572 2,675 117 21 19 9,787.8 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,611 9,574 62 26 2 12,647.7 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,275 37,214 1,169 108 23 9,772.7 127.5 1.3%
Juneau 3,094 14,814 112 21 5 11,498.4 78.0 0.7%
Kenosha 15,378 76,429 2,651 306 16 9,141.0 181.9 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,325 7,713 334 25 9 11,262.4 121.1 1.1%
La Crosse 12,617 57,080 777 80 0 10,662.3 67.6 0.6%
Lafayette 1,545 6,801 150 7 1 9,151.2 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,983 7,357 165 32 14 10,026.8 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 3,036 11,173 214 61 28 10,674.4 214.5 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,466 31,692 1,221 69 18 9,303.0 86.0 0.9%
Marathon 14,392 53,153 1,509 185 34 10,681.2 137.3 1.3%
Marinette 4,070 19,354 435 66 3 9,941.9 161.2 1.6%
Marquette 1,364 6,417 184 22 5 8,869.8 143.1 1.6%
Menominee 793 3,855 8 11 0 18,096.8 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 104,150 502,353 9,876 1,293 45 11,027.2 136.9 1.2%
Monroe 4,464 19,586 110 37 1 9,704.8 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4,387 17,550 520 50 8 11,556.3 131.7 1.1%
Oneida 3,600 15,442 158 68 6 10,024.2 189.3 1.9%
Outagamie 20,392 91,387 2,931 202 16 11,094.7 109.9 1.0%
Ozaukee 8,080 43,348 990 84 7 9,144.4 95.1 1.0%
Pepin 840 3,226 27 7 0 11,430.1 95.3 0.8%
Pierce 3,838 17,545 968 36 6 9,218.2 86.5 0.9%
Polk 4,304 20,216 124 43 6 9,804.1 97.9 1.0%
Portage 6,664 27,586 563 68 3 9,423.2 96.2 1.0%
Price 1,220 5,786 107 7 0 8,835.5 50.7 0.6%
Racine 21,272 101,543 2,982 339 28 10,897.4 173.7 1.6%
Richland 1,295 8,231 74 15 0 7,311.4 84.7 1.2%
Rock 15,477 78,000 1,835 166 21 9,657.1 103.6 1.1%
Rusk 1,285 5,251 51 17 1 8,841.3 117.0 1.3%
Sauk 5,705 35,437 270 47 6 9,100.9 75.0 0.8%
Sawyer 1,632 8,567 49 24 1 9,849.7 144.8 1.5%
Shawano 4,669 18,078 574 70 12 11,316.0 169.7 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,609 49,119 899 136 10 11,884.0 118.8 1.0%
St. Croix 7,459 37,838 1,682 50 7 8,459.9 56.7 0.7%
Taylor 1,853 6,128 233 24 8 9,003.9 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,506 12,692 105 40 3 11,952.8 136.4 1.1%
Vernon 1,900 12,920 70 39 3 6,273.3 128.8 2.1%
Vilas 2,222 9,253 145 40 2 10,260.4 184.7 1.8%
Walworth 9,327 43,148 2,770 135 22 9,089.3 131.6 1.4%
Washburn 1,425 6,791 81 18 2 8,988.8 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,470 56,833 2,008 146 11 10,759.5 108.6 1.0%
Waukesha 43,287 183,545 4,848 517 51 10,858.6 129.7 1.2%
Waupaca 4,860 21,385 1,110 117 44 9,394.8 226.2 2.4%
Waushara 2,149 11,202 324 33 3 8,844.3 135.8 1.5%
Winnebago 17,927 85,020 3,030 192 21 10,586.1 113.4 1.1%
Wood 6,911 33,112 488 77 13 9,335.9 104.0 1.1%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

More about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us