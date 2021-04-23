Urban Milwaukee
795 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported 13 COVID-19 deaths.

By - Apr 23rd, 2021 06:45 pm
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 795 new COVID-19 cases Friday from 5,408 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 4,576, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 32,716, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 13.99%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 15.13%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 353 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 7 from the day prior and an increase of 44 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 248.

The state reported 48 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 28,865 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 403 in the past week.

DHS reported 13 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,738 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,282 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 4.70, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 10.43.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,096.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 18,073.9). Dodge County has recorded 13,138.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 13,128.2). Jackson, Barron, Brown, Trempealeau, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Juneau, Pepin, Chipewa, Shawano,  Kewaunee, Calumet, Eau Claire and Outagamie are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 11,018.0 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 11,000.2) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,271.3 (up from 10,257.5).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 16th and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a high transmission level (110.5) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (100-149 is high transmission).

The city has moderate transmission based on the positive test rate (5.6%). Moderate transmission is defined as between 5% and 7.9%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 20.2%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,694 8,418 178 12 5 8,265.4 58.6 0.7%
Ashland 1,230 7,409 84 15 0 7,753.9 94.6 1.2%
Barron 5,669 19,914 156 77 0 12,356.1 167.8 1.4%
Bayfield 1,121 7,152 121 19 0 7,373.1 125.0 1.7%
Brown 31,213 135,043 3,393 235 40 11,989.8 90.3 0.8%
Buffalo 1,346 5,537 34 7 0 9,963.7 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,336 6,316 140 22 0 8,648.9 142.4 1.6%
Calumet 5,723 22,170 649 46 4 11,117.8 89.4 0.8%
Chippewa 7,285 30,032 191 94 2 11,343.8 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,213 11,187 399 58 4 9,248.4 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,315 27,935 389 57 12 9,303.7 99.8 1.1%
Crawford 1,704 7,703 58 17 0 10,293.0 102.7 1.0%
Dane 43,830 340,019 1,471 293 23 8,293.3 55.4 0.7%
Dodge 11,720 42,386 915 162 21 13,138.3 181.6 1.4%
Door 2,578 14,565 215 22 6 9,190.4 78.4 0.9%
Douglas 3,944 19,781 733 33 17 8,989.4 75.2 0.8%
Dunn 4,586 19,526 399 32 0 10,241.9 71.5 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,424 51,123 345 106 12 11,102.8 103.0 0.9%
Florence 446 1,651 52 12 0 10,088.2 271.4 2.7%
Fond du Lac 12,253 46,689 1,220 105 9 11,853.2 101.6 0.9%
Forest 950 4,462 77 23 3 10,346.3 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4,863 24,071 762 85 5 9,285.1 162.3 1.7%
Green 3,460 17,389 116 17 6 9,385.9 46.1 0.5%
Green Lake 1,560 8,090 440 19 3 8,172.7 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 1,995 11,467 88 10 1 8,382.7 42.0 0.5%
Iron 571 2,674 117 21 19 9,770.7 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,611 9,563 62 26 2 12,647.7 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,267 37,178 1,167 108 23 9,763.2 127.5 1.3%
Juneau 3,091 14,792 112 21 5 11,487.3 78.0 0.7%
Kenosha 15,366 76,334 2,644 306 16 9,133.9 181.9 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,325 7,702 334 25 9 11,262.4 121.1 1.1%
La Crosse 12,598 56,993 773 80 0 10,646.2 67.6 0.6%
Lafayette 1,545 6,796 150 7 1 9,151.2 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,983 7,350 164 32 14 10,026.8 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 3,039 11,159 214 61 28 10,684.9 214.5 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,460 31,662 1,222 69 18 9,295.5 86.0 0.9%
Marathon 14,374 53,062 1,502 185 34 10,667.9 137.3 1.3%
Marinette 4,070 19,329 433 66 3 9,941.9 161.2 1.6%
Marquette 1,363 6,412 184 22 5 8,863.3 143.1 1.6%
Menominee 793 3,852 8 11 0 18,096.8 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 104,063 501,575 9,846 1,282 45 11,018.0 135.7 1.2%
Monroe 4,458 19,555 112 37 1 9,691.7 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4,382 17,527 521 50 8 11,543.1 131.7 1.1%
Oneida 3,595 15,426 158 68 6 10,010.3 189.3 1.9%
Outagamie 20,386 91,253 2,927 201 16 11,091.4 109.4 1.0%
Ozaukee 8,080 43,302 987 84 7 9,144.4 95.1 1.0%
Pepin 835 3,218 27 7 0 11,362.1 95.3 0.8%
Pierce 3,824 17,516 959 36 6 9,184.6 86.5 0.9%
Polk 4,285 20,178 124 43 6 9,760.8 97.9 1.0%
Portage 6,662 27,550 560 67 3 9,420.4 94.7 1.0%
Price 1,220 5,770 107 7 0 8,835.5 50.7 0.6%
Racine 21,253 101,424 2,968 337 28 10,887.6 172.6 1.6%
Richland 1,296 8,228 73 15 0 7,317.1 84.7 1.2%
Rock 15,465 77,875 1,833 167 20 9,649.6 104.2 1.1%
Rusk 1,285 5,242 51 17 1 8,841.3 117.0 1.3%
Sauk 5,696 35,422 270 46 6 9,086.6 73.4 0.8%
Sawyer 1,629 8,553 49 24 1 9,831.6 144.8 1.5%
Shawano 4,668 18,051 574 70 12 11,313.6 169.7 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,609 49,063 896 136 9 11,884.0 118.8 1.0%
St. Croix 7,435 37,755 1,678 50 7 8,432.7 56.7 0.7%
Taylor 1,853 6,114 233 24 8 9,003.9 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,504 12,684 105 40 3 11,946.0 136.4 1.1%
Vernon 1,898 12,912 70 39 3 6,266.7 128.8 2.1%
Vilas 2,220 9,248 145 39 2 10,251.2 180.1 1.8%
Walworth 9,320 43,110 2,769 135 22 9,082.5 131.6 1.4%
Washburn 1,424 6,784 82 18 2 8,982.5 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,456 56,776 2,002 146 10 10,749.1 108.6 1.0%
Waukesha 43,251 183,304 4,843 517 51 10,849.6 129.7 1.2%
Waupaca 4,858 21,366 1,109 117 44 9,390.9 226.2 2.4%
Waushara 2,148 11,192 322 33 3 8,840.2 135.8 1.5%
Winnebago 17,918 84,919 3,022 191 21 10,580.8 112.8 1.1%
Wood 6,899 33,062 488 77 13 9,319.7 104.0 1.1%

