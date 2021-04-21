Urban Milwaukee
626 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported 3 COVID-19 deaths.

By - Apr 21st, 2021 07:06 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 626 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday from 5,065 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 4,701, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 32,041, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 14.67%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 16.06%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 364 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 14 from the day prior and an increase of 47 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 203.

The state reported 70 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 28,764 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 427 in the past week.

DHS reported 3 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,721 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,280 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 4.83, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 9.73.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,073.9 cases per 100,000 residents (unchanged). Dodge County has recorded 13,114.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 13,104.6). Jackson, Barron, Brown, Trempealeau, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Juneau, Chippewa, Shawano, Pepin, Kewaunee, Calumet, Eau Claire and Outagamie are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,987.0 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 10,978.1) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,244.9 (up from 10,234.1).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 16th and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a high transmission level (110.5) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (100-149 is high transmission).

The city has moderate transmission based on the positive test rate (5.6%). Moderate transmission is defined as between 5% and 7.9%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 20.2%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,689 8,378 181 11 5 8,241.0 53.7 0.7%
Ashland 1,226 7,371 84 16 0 7,728.7 100.9 1.3%
Barron 5,661 19,859 156 77 0 12,338.7 167.8 1.4%
Bayfield 1,120 7,128 117 19 0 7,366.5 125.0 1.7%
Brown 31,152 134,604 3,353 234 40 11,966.4 89.9 0.8%
Buffalo 1,342 5,516 34 7 0 9,934.1 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,324 6,271 140 22 0 8,571.2 142.4 1.7%
Calumet 5,718 22,091 648 46 4 11,108.1 89.4 0.8%
Chippewa 7,279 29,988 192 94 2 11,334.5 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,208 11,151 399 58 4 9,234.0 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,303 27,863 390 57 12 9,282.7 99.8 1.1%
Crawford 1,700 7,678 58 17 0 10,268.8 102.7 1.0%
Dane 43,666 338,985 1,473 293 23 8,262.3 55.4 0.7%
Dodge 11,699 42,293 908 162 21 13,114.7 181.6 1.4%
Door 2,574 14,544 215 22 6 9,176.1 78.4 0.9%
Douglas 3,931 19,721 761 33 17 8,959.7 75.2 0.8%
Dunn 4,569 19,464 398 32 0 10,203.9 71.5 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,410 50,986 344 106 12 11,089.2 103.0 0.9%
Florence 442 1,640 54 12 0 9,997.7 271.4 2.7%
Fond du Lac 12,240 46,550 1,218 105 9 11,840.6 101.6 0.9%
Forest 946 4,448 77 23 3 10,302.8 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4,857 24,006 763 85 5 9,273.7 162.3 1.8%
Green 3,446 17,338 115 17 6 9,347.9 46.1 0.5%
Green Lake 1,557 8,061 440 19 3 8,157.0 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 1,991 11,444 88 10 1 8,365.9 42.0 0.5%
Iron 571 2,671 117 21 19 9,770.7 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,607 9,539 62 26 2 12,628.4 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,246 37,059 1,159 108 23 9,738.4 127.5 1.3%
Juneau 3,079 14,761 110 21 5 11,442.7 78.0 0.7%
Kenosha 15,319 76,012 2,637 305 15 9,105.9 181.3 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,319 7,682 333 25 9 11,233.3 121.1 1.1%
La Crosse 12,565 56,808 771 80 0 10,618.3 67.6 0.6%
Lafayette 1,542 6,781 150 7 1 9,133.4 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,977 7,325 163 32 14 9,996.5 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 3,033 11,123 215 60 28 10,663.8 211.0 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,435 31,554 1,213 69 18 9,264.3 86.0 0.9%
Marathon 14,337 52,873 1,498 185 34 10,640.4 137.3 1.3%
Marinette 4,063 19,272 430 65 3 9,924.8 158.8 1.6%
Marquette 1,360 6,392 185 22 5 8,843.8 143.1 1.6%
Menominee 792 3,844 8 11 0 18,073.9 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 103,770 499,483 9,796 1,280 45 10,987.0 135.5 1.2%
Monroe 4,447 19,498 113 37 1 9,667.8 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4,373 17,469 520 50 8 11,519.4 131.7 1.1%
Oneida 3,586 15,351 157 68 6 9,985.2 189.3 1.9%
Outagamie 20,361 90,914 2,917 201 16 11,077.8 109.4 1.0%
Ozaukee 8,063 43,112 981 83 7 9,125.2 93.9 1.0%
Pepin 829 3,188 26 7 0 11,280.4 95.3 0.8%
Pierce 3,794 17,438 959 36 6 9,112.5 86.5 0.9%
Polk 4,259 20,096 124 43 6 9,701.6 97.9 1.0%
Portage 6,651 27,444 558 67 3 9,404.8 94.7 1.0%
Price 1,213 5,750 105 7 0 8,784.8 50.7 0.6%
Racine 21,201 101,126 2,955 337 28 10,861.0 172.6 1.6%
Richland 1,293 8,211 73 15 0 7,300.1 84.7 1.2%
Rock 15,393 77,587 1,816 167 20 9,604.7 104.2 1.1%
Rusk 1,282 5,224 51 16 1 8,820.7 110.1 1.2%
Sauk 5,680 35,372 268 46 6 9,061.0 73.4 0.8%
Sawyer 1,612 8,528 46 24 1 9,729.0 144.8 1.5%
Shawano 4,667 17,981 574 69 12 11,311.2 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,590 48,874 894 135 9 11,867.4 117.9 1.0%
St. Croix 7,367 37,622 1,676 50 7 8,355.5 56.7 0.7%
Taylor 1,851 6,097 233 24 8 8,994.2 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,499 12,648 105 39 3 11,929.0 133.0 1.1%
Vernon 1,896 12,883 70 39 3 6,260.1 128.8 2.1%
Vilas 2,221 9,217 145 39 2 10,255.8 180.1 1.8%
Walworth 9,308 42,964 2,748 136 19 9,070.8 132.5 1.5%
Washburn 1,414 6,751 83 18 2 8,919.4 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,415 56,567 1,999 143 10 10,718.6 106.3 1.0%
Waukesha 43,173 182,610 4,825 514 50 10,830.0 128.9 1.2%
Waupaca 4,853 21,291 1,109 117 44 9,381.2 226.2 2.4%
Waushara 2,142 11,165 322 32 3 8,815.5 131.7 1.5%
Winnebago 17,885 84,597 3,019 191 21 10,561.3 112.8 1.1%
Wood 6,879 32,938 484 77 13 9,292.7 104.0 1.1%

