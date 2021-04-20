Urban Milwaukee
805 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported 8 COVID-19 deaths.

By - Apr 20th, 2021 05:35 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 805 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday from 4,315 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 5,004, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 32,781, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 15.26%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 16.19%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 350 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 7 from the day prior and an increase of 33 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 193.

The state reported 100 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 28,694 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 450 in the past week.

DHS reported 8 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,718 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,279 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 4.73, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 10.30.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,073.9 cases per 100,000 residents (unchanged). Dodge County has recorded 13,104.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 13,093.4). Jackson, Barron, Brown, Trempealeau, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Juneau, Chippewa, Shawano, Pepin, Kewaunee, Calumet, Eau Claire and Outagamie are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,978.1 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 10,967.6) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,234.1 (up from 10,220.1).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 16th and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a high transmission level (110.5) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (100-149 is high transmission).

The city has moderate transmission based on the positive test rate (5.6%). Moderate transmission is defined as between 5% and 7.9%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 20.2%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,686 8,366 179 11 5 8,226.4 53.7 0.7%
Ashland 1,225 7,370 85 16 0 7,722.4 100.9 1.3%
Barron 5,655 19,822 155 77 0 12,325.6 167.8 1.4%
Bayfield 1,120 7,112 116 19 0 7,366.5 125.0 1.7%
Brown 31,136 134,411 3,351 234 40 11,960.3 89.9 0.8%
Buffalo 1,341 5,514 34 7 0 9,926.7 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,315 6,261 139 22 0 8,513.0 142.4 1.7%
Calumet 5,718 22,064 647 46 4 11,108.1 89.4 0.8%
Chippewa 7,274 29,937 192 94 2 11,326.7 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,205 11,129 398 58 4 9,225.4 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,297 27,822 389 57 12 9,272.2 99.8 1.1%
Crawford 1,700 7,663 58 17 0 10,268.8 102.7 1.0%
Dane 43,603 338,549 1,470 292 23 8,250.4 55.3 0.7%
Dodge 11,690 42,226 901 162 21 13,104.6 181.6 1.4%
Door 2,573 14,520 214 22 6 9,172.6 78.4 0.9%
Douglas 3,925 19,706 751 33 17 8,946.1 75.2 0.8%
Dunn 4,554 19,437 393 32 0 10,170.4 71.5 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,401 50,908 342 106 12 11,080.4 103.0 0.9%
Florence 441 1,648 54 12 0 9,975.1 271.4 2.7%
Fond du Lac 12,233 46,486 1,218 105 9 11,833.8 101.6 0.9%
Forest 945 4,442 77 23 3 10,291.9 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4,852 23,984 761 85 5 9,264.1 162.3 1.8%
Green 3,438 17,301 115 17 6 9,326.2 46.1 0.5%
Green Lake 1,557 8,049 439 19 3 8,157.0 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 1,990 11,423 88 10 1 8,361.7 42.0 0.5%
Iron 571 2,663 117 21 19 9,770.7 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,604 9,542 62 26 2 12,613.8 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,241 36,994 1,157 108 23 9,732.5 127.5 1.3%
Juneau 3,073 14,746 111 21 5 11,420.4 78.0 0.7%
Kenosha 15,302 75,892 2,633 305 15 9,095.8 181.3 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,321 7,668 331 25 9 11,243.0 121.1 1.1%
La Crosse 12,556 56,737 772 80 0 10,610.7 67.6 0.6%
Lafayette 1,542 6,769 150 7 1 9,133.4 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,976 7,317 163 32 14 9,991.4 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 3,031 11,109 215 60 28 10,656.8 211.0 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,430 31,506 1,205 69 18 9,258.1 86.0 0.9%
Marathon 14,328 52,802 1,496 184 34 10,633.7 136.6 1.3%
Marinette 4,058 19,224 432 65 3 9,912.6 158.8 1.6%
Marquette 1,359 6,376 186 22 5 8,837.3 143.1 1.6%
Menominee 792 3,840 8 11 0 18,073.9 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 103,686 498,682 9,752 1,279 45 10,978.1 135.4 1.2%
Monroe 4,443 19,468 113 37 1 9,659.1 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4,365 17,430 523 50 8 11,498.3 131.7 1.1%
Oneida 3,575 15,336 157 68 6 9,954.6 189.3 1.9%
Outagamie 20,352 90,752 2,915 201 16 11,072.9 109.4 1.0%
Ozaukee 8,056 43,031 981 83 7 9,117.2 93.9 1.0%
Pepin 829 3,186 26 7 0 11,280.4 95.3 0.8%
Pierce 3,787 17,404 955 36 6 9,095.7 86.5 1.0%
Polk 4,245 20,059 125 43 6 9,669.7 97.9 1.0%
Portage 6,651 27,410 558 67 3 9,404.8 94.7 1.0%
Price 1,210 5,743 104 7 0 8,763.0 50.7 0.6%
Racine 21,164 100,895 2,949 337 28 10,842.0 172.6 1.6%
Richland 1,291 8,205 74 15 0 7,288.8 84.7 1.2%
Rock 15,349 77,447 1,816 167 20 9,577.3 104.2 1.1%
Rusk 1,281 5,206 51 16 1 8,813.8 110.1 1.2%
Sauk 5,667 35,346 270 46 6 9,040.3 73.4 0.8%
Sawyer 1,606 8,520 44 25 1 9,692.8 150.9 1.6%
Shawano 4,666 17,955 574 69 12 11,308.8 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,575 48,793 889 135 9 11,854.3 117.9 1.0%
St. Croix 7,348 37,546 1,677 50 7 8,334.0 56.7 0.7%
Taylor 1,851 6,089 233 24 8 8,994.2 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,498 12,632 105 39 3 11,925.5 133.0 1.1%
Vernon 1,894 12,873 70 39 3 6,253.5 128.8 2.1%
Vilas 2,219 9,197 145 39 2 10,246.6 180.1 1.8%
Walworth 9,305 42,887 2,722 136 19 9,067.9 132.5 1.5%
Washburn 1,411 6,730 80 18 2 8,900.5 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,400 56,470 1,995 143 10 10,707.4 106.3 1.0%
Waukesha 43,125 182,276 4,807 513 50 10,818.0 128.7 1.2%
Waupaca 4,851 21,259 1,105 117 44 9,377.4 226.2 2.4%
Waushara 2,139 11,152 322 32 3 8,803.2 131.7 1.5%
Winnebago 17,869 84,456 3,018 191 21 10,551.9 112.8 1.1%
Wood 6,870 32,861 484 77 13 9,280.5 104.0 1.1%

