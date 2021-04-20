Live Stream From Justice 4 George Floyd Rally

© 2021, Urban Milwaukee, Inc. All rights reserved.

by Ald. Khalif Rainey and Ald. Russell W. Stamper, II

by Republican Party of Wisconsin

Read more about 2020 Racial Justice Protests here

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

This ad will close automatically in 15 seconds.

Tired of seeing banner ads on Urban Milwaukee? Become a member for $9/month.