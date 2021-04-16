Urban Milwaukee
WI Daily

709 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported 5 COVID-19 deaths.

By - Apr 16th, 2021 06:40 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 709 new COVID-19 cases Friday from 4,738 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 5,278, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 32,406, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 16.29%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 16.72%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 309 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 16 from the day prior and an increase of 19 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 206.

The state reported 69 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 28,462 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 403 in the past week.

DHS reported 5 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,703 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,275 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 4.97, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 12.93.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,073.9 cases per 100,000 residents (unchanged). Dodge County has recorded 13,074.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 13,068.8). Jackson, Barron, Brown, Trempealeau, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Oconto, Juneau, Chippewa, Shawano, Pepin, Kewaunee, Calumet, Eau Claire and Outagamie are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,914.0 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 10,896.6) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,192.1 (up from 10,179.9).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 16th and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a high transmission level (110.5) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (100-149 is high transmission).

The city has moderate transmission based on the positive test rate (5.6%). Moderate transmission is defined as between 5% and 7.9%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 20.2%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,677 8,325 180 10 5 8,182.5 48.8 0.6%
Ashland 1,221 7,301 87 16 0 7,697.2 100.9 1.3%
Barron 5,635 19,738 156 76 0 12,282.0 165.6 1.3%
Bayfield 1,117 7,089 116 19 0 7,346.8 125.0 1.7%
Brown 31,069 133,795 3,314 234 40 11,934.5 89.9 0.8%
Buffalo 1,336 5,491 34 7 0 9,889.7 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,296 6,213 138 21 1 8,390.0 135.9 1.6%
Calumet 5,701 21,978 640 46 4 11,075.1 89.4 0.8%
Chippewa 7,259 29,806 193 94 2 11,303.3 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,197 11,081 397 58 4 9,202.4 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,279 27,697 388 57 12 9,240.7 99.8 1.1%
Crawford 1,696 7,633 57 17 0 10,244.6 102.7 1.0%
Dane 43,389 337,107 1,469 290 23 8,209.9 54.9 0.7%
Dodge 11,663 42,081 892 162 21 13,074.4 181.6 1.4%
Door 2,567 14,442 214 22 6 9,151.2 78.4 0.9%
Douglas 3,892 19,614 738 32 17 8,870.9 72.9 0.8%
Dunn 4,530 19,353 389 32 0 10,116.8 71.5 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,373 50,709 342 106 12 11,053.2 103.0 0.9%
Florence 441 1,637 51 12 0 9,975.1 271.4 2.7%
Fond du Lac 12,207 46,299 1,215 105 9 11,808.7 101.6 0.9%
Forest 944 4,420 77 23 3 10,281.0 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4,830 23,895 754 85 5 9,222.1 162.3 1.8%
Green 3,431 17,229 114 17 6 9,307.2 46.1 0.5%
Green Lake 1,556 8,012 439 19 3 8,151.7 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 1,982 11,379 88 10 1 8,328.1 42.0 0.5%
Iron 571 2,653 117 21 19 9,770.7 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,600 9,522 62 26 2 12,594.5 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,215 36,809 1,153 108 23 9,701.8 127.5 1.3%
Juneau 3,062 14,700 111 21 5 11,379.5 78.0 0.7%
Kenosha 15,238 75,483 2,612 305 15 9,057.8 181.3 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,319 7,630 329 25 9 11,233.3 121.1 1.1%
La Crosse 12,539 56,494 773 80 0 10,596.4 67.6 0.6%
Lafayette 1,538 6,748 150 7 1 9,109.8 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,964 7,283 162 32 14 9,930.7 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 3,015 11,043 214 60 28 10,600.5 211.0 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,419 31,362 1,200 69 18 9,244.4 86.0 0.9%
Marathon 14,239 52,542 1,489 184 34 10,567.7 136.6 1.3%
Marinette 4,046 19,113 428 65 3 9,883.2 158.8 1.6%
Marquette 1,356 6,353 186 22 5 8,817.8 143.1 1.6%
Menominee 792 3,827 8 11 0 18,073.9 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 103,080 495,974 9,721 1,275 45 10,914.0 135.0 1.2%
Monroe 4,430 19,367 113 37 1 9,630.9 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4,355 17,337 523 49 8 11,472.0 129.1 1.1%
Oneida 3,559 15,273 156 68 6 9,910.1 189.3 1.9%
Outagamie 20,297 90,170 2,850 201 16 11,043.0 109.4 1.0%
Ozaukee 8,025 42,788 975 83 7 9,082.2 93.9 1.0%
Pepin 827 3,167 26 7 0 11,253.2 95.3 0.8%
Pierce 3,743 17,257 951 36 6 8,990.0 86.5 1.0%
Polk 4,194 19,952 124 43 6 9,553.5 97.9 1.0%
Portage 6,625 27,312 557 67 3 9,368.1 94.7 1.0%
Price 1,207 5,699 104 7 0 8,741.3 50.7 0.6%
Racine 21,080 100,338 2,927 337 28 10,799.0 172.6 1.6%
Richland 1,288 8,176 72 15 0 7,271.9 84.7 1.2%
Rock 15,258 76,981 1,783 167 20 9,520.5 104.2 1.1%
Rusk 1,275 5,173 51 16 1 8,772.5 110.1 1.3%
Sauk 5,648 35,275 265 46 6 9,010.0 73.4 0.8%
Sawyer 1,597 8,493 41 24 1 9,638.5 144.8 1.5%
Shawano 4,663 17,854 569 69 12 11,301.5 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,520 48,546 886 134 9 11,806.3 117.0 1.0%
St. Croix 7,251 37,190 1,672 50 7 8,224.0 56.7 0.7%
Taylor 1,844 6,045 232 24 8 8,960.2 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,490 12,587 105 39 3 11,898.3 133.0 1.1%
Vernon 1,894 12,815 70 39 3 6,253.5 128.8 2.1%
Vilas 2,221 9,142 144 39 2 10,255.8 180.1 1.8%
Walworth 9,267 42,652 2,702 136 19 9,030.8 132.5 1.5%
Washburn 1,401 6,694 77 18 2 8,837.4 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,347 56,172 1,981 143 10 10,668.0 106.3 1.0%
Waukesha 42,978 181,364 4,794 512 49 10,781.1 128.4 1.2%
Waupaca 4,837 21,195 1,102 117 44 9,350.3 226.2 2.4%
Waushara 2,136 11,096 320 32 3 8,790.8 131.7 1.5%
Winnebago 17,817 84,043 3,014 190 21 10,521.2 112.2 1.1%
Wood 6,858 32,694 485 77 13 9,264.3 104.0 1.1%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

More about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us