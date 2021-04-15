Urban Milwaukee
943 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported 3 COVID-19 deaths.

By - Apr 15th, 2021 06:15 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 943 new COVID-19 cases Thursday from 5,891 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 5,661, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 33,182, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 17.06%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 17.13%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 293 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 24 from the day prior and an increase of 7 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 215.

The state reported 56 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 28,393 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 422 in the past week.

DHS reported 3 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,698 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,273 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 5.30, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 12.57.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,073.9 cases per 100,000 residents (unchanged). Dodge County has recorded 13,068.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 13,060.9). Jackson, Barron, Brown, Trempealeau, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Oconto, Juneau, Chippewa, Shawano, Kewaunee, Pepin, Calumet, Eau Claire and Outagamie are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,896.6 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 10,879.0) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,179.9 (up from 10,163.6).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 9th and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a substantial transmission level (95.6) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (50-99 is substantial transmission).

The city has moderate transmission based on the positive test rate (5.0%). Moderate transmission is defined as between 5% and 7.9%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 16.3%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,672 8,305 179 10 5 8,158.1 48.8 0.6%
Ashland 1,219 7,273 84 16 0 7,684.5 100.9 1.3%
Barron 5,625 19,719 153 76 0 12,260.2 165.6 1.4%
Bayfield 1,117 7,080 116 19 0 7,346.8 125.0 1.7%
Brown 31,078 133,640 3,296 234 40 11,938.0 89.9 0.8%
Buffalo 1,333 5,488 34 7 0 9,867.5 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,287 6,194 137 21 1 8,331.7 135.9 1.6%
Calumet 5,694 21,953 641 46 4 11,061.5 89.4 0.8%
Chippewa 7,258 29,786 192 94 2 11,301.8 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,194 11,071 396 58 4 9,193.7 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,276 27,651 388 57 12 9,235.4 99.8 1.1%
Crawford 1,696 7,622 57 17 0 10,244.6 102.7 1.0%
Dane 43,302 336,703 1,468 290 23 8,193.4 54.9 0.7%
Dodge 11,658 42,040 888 162 21 13,068.8 181.6 1.4%
Door 2,565 14,427 214 22 6 9,144.1 78.4 0.9%
Douglas 3,883 19,570 730 32 17 8,850.3 72.9 0.8%
Dunn 4,525 19,322 384 32 0 10,105.6 71.5 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,361 50,675 339 105 12 11,041.6 102.0 0.9%
Florence 441 1,633 51 12 0 9,975.1 271.4 2.7%
Fond du Lac 12,200 46,236 1,208 105 9 11,801.9 101.6 0.9%
Forest 944 4,414 77 23 3 10,281.0 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4,819 23,865 750 85 5 9,201.1 162.3 1.8%
Green 3,426 17,196 114 17 6 9,293.6 46.1 0.5%
Green Lake 1,555 8,001 438 19 3 8,146.5 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 1,980 11,349 88 10 1 8,319.7 42.0 0.5%
Iron 571 2,649 117 21 19 9,770.7 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,597 9,514 62 26 2 12,579.9 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,202 36,745 1,146 108 23 9,686.4 127.5 1.3%
Juneau 3,058 14,685 111 21 5 11,364.6 78.0 0.7%
Kenosha 15,223 75,365 2,592 305 15 9,048.9 181.3 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,318 7,624 325 26 8 11,228.4 125.9 1.1%
La Crosse 12,537 56,440 773 80 0 10,594.7 67.6 0.6%
Lafayette 1,538 6,733 150 7 1 9,109.8 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,958 7,276 162 32 14 9,900.4 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 3,015 11,023 214 60 28 10,600.5 211.0 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,415 31,320 1,199 69 18 9,239.4 86.0 0.9%
Marathon 14,218 52,457 1,484 184 34 10,552.1 136.6 1.3%
Marinette 4,045 19,085 427 65 3 9,880.8 158.8 1.6%
Marquette 1,354 6,351 187 22 5 8,804.8 143.1 1.6%
Menominee 792 3,826 8 11 0 18,073.9 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 102,916 495,301 9,718 1,273 45 10,896.6 134.8 1.2%
Monroe 4,420 19,354 112 37 1 9,609.1 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4,352 17,317 520 49 8 11,464.1 129.1 1.1%
Oneida 3,552 15,251 155 68 6 9,890.6 189.3 1.9%
Outagamie 20,279 89,988 2,831 201 16 11,033.2 109.4 1.0%
Ozaukee 8,024 42,715 974 83 7 9,081.0 93.9 1.0%
Pepin 824 3,168 26 7 0 11,212.4 95.3 0.8%
Pierce 3,730 17,226 946 36 6 8,958.8 86.5 1.0%
Polk 4,188 19,900 123 43 6 9,539.9 97.9 1.0%
Portage 6,622 27,279 557 67 3 9,363.8 94.7 1.0%
Price 1,203 5,690 104 7 0 8,712.3 50.7 0.6%
Racine 21,053 100,200 2,920 336 28 10,785.2 172.1 1.6%
Richland 1,287 8,160 72 15 0 7,266.3 84.7 1.2%
Rock 15,217 76,816 1,764 167 20 9,494.9 104.2 1.1%
Rusk 1,276 5,164 51 16 1 8,779.4 110.1 1.3%
Sauk 5,643 35,253 267 46 6 9,002.0 73.4 0.8%
Sawyer 1,593 8,482 41 24 1 9,614.3 144.8 1.5%
Shawano 4,661 17,820 569 69 12 11,296.7 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,503 48,480 890 134 9 11,791.5 117.0 1.0%
St. Croix 7,228 37,120 1,670 50 7 8,197.9 56.7 0.7%
Taylor 1,844 6,042 232 24 8 8,960.2 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,489 12,580 105 39 3 11,894.9 133.0 1.1%
Vernon 1,894 12,798 70 39 3 6,253.5 128.8 2.1%
Vilas 2,218 9,127 144 39 2 10,242.0 180.1 1.8%
Walworth 9,252 42,573 2,689 136 19 9,016.2 132.5 1.5%
Washburn 1,399 6,683 77 18 2 8,824.8 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,339 56,077 1,973 144 10 10,662.1 107.1 1.0%
Waukesha 42,920 181,028 4,797 509 49 10,766.6 127.7 1.2%
Waupaca 4,841 21,148 1,089 117 44 9,358.0 226.2 2.4%
Waushara 2,134 11,085 318 32 3 8,782.6 131.7 1.5%
Winnebago 17,805 83,914 3,007 190 21 10,514.1 112.2 1.1%
Wood 6,849 32,633 484 77 13 9,252.2 104.0 1.1%

