929 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported 5 COVID-19 deaths.

By - Apr 14th, 2021 08:56 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 929 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday from 5,805 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 5,764, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 33,137, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 17.39%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 16.79%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 317 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, unchanged from the day prior and an increase of 49 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 214.

The state reported 93 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 28,337 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 443 in the past week.

DHS reported 5 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,695 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,273 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 5.30, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 12.50.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,073.9 cases per 100,000 residents (unchanged). Dodge County has recorded 13,060.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 13,047.5). Jackson, Barron, Brown, Trempealeau, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Oconto, Juneau, Shawano, Chippewa, Kewaunee, Pepin, Calumet, Eau Claire and Outagamie are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,879.0 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 10,859.7) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,163.6 (up from 10,147.5).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 9th and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a substantial transmission level (95.6) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (50-99 is substantial transmission).

The city has moderate transmission based on the positive test rate (5.0%). Moderate transmission is defined as between 5% and 7.9%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 16.3%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,669 8,280 176 10 5 8,143.4 48.8 0.6%
Ashland 1,219 7,251 81 16 0 7,684.5 100.9 1.3%
Barron 5,614 19,697 152 76 0 12,236.3 165.6 1.4%
Bayfield 1,115 7,042 116 19 0 7,333.6 125.0 1.7%
Brown 31,050 133,432 3,286 234 40 11,927.2 89.9 0.8%
Buffalo 1,333 5,479 33 7 0 9,867.5 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,275 6,180 137 21 1 8,254.0 135.9 1.6%
Calumet 5,688 21,906 642 46 4 11,049.8 89.4 0.8%
Chippewa 7,249 29,733 191 94 2 11,287.8 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,190 11,055 395 58 4 9,182.2 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,268 27,601 388 57 12 9,221.4 99.8 1.1%
Crawford 1,694 7,612 57 17 0 10,232.6 102.7 1.0%
Dane 43,204 336,203 1,464 290 23 8,174.9 54.9 0.7%
Dodge 11,651 41,974 884 162 21 13,060.9 181.6 1.4%
Door 2,560 14,399 214 22 6 9,126.2 78.4 0.9%
Douglas 3,865 19,534 717 32 17 8,809.3 72.9 0.8%
Dunn 4,520 19,299 382 31 0 10,094.5 69.2 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,354 50,585 342 105 12 11,034.8 102.0 0.9%
Florence 440 1,627 51 12 0 9,952.5 271.4 2.7%
Fond du Lac 12,196 46,173 1,206 105 9 11,798.1 101.6 0.9%
Forest 944 4,410 76 23 3 10,281.0 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4,815 23,830 748 85 5 9,193.5 162.3 1.8%
Green 3,423 17,170 114 17 6 9,285.5 46.1 0.5%
Green Lake 1,554 7,987 436 19 3 8,141.2 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 1,979 11,328 88 10 1 8,315.5 42.0 0.5%
Iron 571 2,639 117 21 19 9,770.7 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,596 9,501 62 26 2 12,575.1 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,189 36,674 1,147 106 22 9,671.1 125.2 1.3%
Juneau 3,054 14,672 111 21 5 11,349.8 78.0 0.7%
Kenosha 15,195 75,253 2,577 305 15 9,032.2 181.3 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,317 7,611 325 26 8 11,223.6 125.9 1.1%
La Crosse 12,530 56,376 773 80 0 10,588.8 67.6 0.6%
Lafayette 1,535 6,719 150 7 1 9,092.0 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,954 7,264 162 32 14 9,880.2 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 3,010 10,998 214 60 28 10,582.9 211.0 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,408 31,291 1,193 69 18 9,230.7 86.0 0.9%
Marathon 14,182 52,350 1,482 184 34 10,525.4 136.6 1.3%
Marinette 4,038 19,050 428 65 3 9,863.7 158.8 1.6%
Marquette 1,354 6,334 186 22 5 8,804.8 143.1 1.6%
Menominee 792 3,821 8 11 0 18,073.9 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 102,750 494,334 9,701 1,273 45 10,879.0 134.8 1.2%
Monroe 4,419 19,325 112 37 1 9,606.9 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4,341 17,286 521 49 8 11,435.1 129.1 1.1%
Oneida 3,553 15,228 152 68 6 9,893.4 189.3 1.9%
Outagamie 20,253 89,800 2,821 201 16 11,019.0 109.4 1.0%
Ozaukee 8,012 42,598 972 83 7 9,067.5 93.9 1.0%
Pepin 824 3,160 25 7 0 11,212.4 95.3 0.8%
Pierce 3,722 17,199 946 36 6 8,939.6 86.5 1.0%
Polk 4,157 19,842 123 43 6 9,469.2 97.9 1.0%
Portage 6,621 27,287 557 67 3 9,362.4 94.7 1.0%
Price 1,201 5,681 104 7 0 8,697.9 50.7 0.6%
Racine 21,014 100,027 2,915 336 28 10,765.2 172.1 1.6%
Richland 1,286 8,154 72 15 0 7,260.6 84.7 1.2%
Rock 15,171 76,660 1,761 167 20 9,466.2 104.2 1.1%
Rusk 1,276 5,160 51 16 1 8,779.4 110.1 1.3%
Sauk 5,626 35,234 269 46 6 8,974.9 73.4 0.8%
Sawyer 1,592 8,468 41 24 1 9,608.3 144.8 1.5%
Shawano 4,661 17,776 567 69 12 11,296.7 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,480 48,397 886 134 9 11,771.4 117.0 1.0%
St. Croix 7,175 37,022 1,667 50 7 8,137.8 56.7 0.7%
Taylor 1,843 6,025 232 24 8 8,955.3 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,487 12,549 105 39 3 11,888.0 133.0 1.1%
Vernon 1,892 12,780 70 39 3 6,246.9 128.8 2.1%
Vilas 2,214 9,106 144 39 2 10,223.5 180.1 1.8%
Walworth 9,234 42,501 2,675 136 19 8,998.7 132.5 1.5%
Washburn 1,394 6,669 77 18 2 8,793.3 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,325 55,947 1,971 144 10 10,651.7 107.1 1.0%
Waukesha 42,850 180,655 4,789 509 49 10,749.0 127.7 1.2%
Waupaca 4,835 21,113 1,085 117 44 9,346.4 226.2 2.4%
Waushara 2,134 11,071 317 32 3 8,782.6 131.7 1.5%
Winnebago 17,781 83,770 3,012 190 21 10,499.9 112.2 1.1%
Wood 6,844 32,566 482 77 13 9,245.4 104.0 1.1%

