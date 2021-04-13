Urban Milwaukee
WI Daily

922 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported 10 COVID-19 deaths.

By - Apr 13th, 2021 08:40 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 922 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday from 3,885 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 5,562, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 32,480, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 17.12%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 13.61%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 317 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 13 from the day prior and an increase of 42 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 212.

The state reported 70 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 28,244 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 373 in the past week.

DHS reported 10 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,690 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,273 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 5.13, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 12.83.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,073.9 cases per 100,000 residents (unchanged). Dodge County has recorded 13,047.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 13,036.3). Jackson, Barron, Brown, Trempealeau, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Oconto, Juneau, Shawano, Chippewa, Kewaunee, Pepin, Calumet, Eau Claire and Outagamie are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,859.7 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 10,846.2) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,147.5 (up from 10,131.5).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 9th and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a substantial transmission level (95.6) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (50-99 is substantial transmission).

The city has moderate transmission based on the positive test rate (5.0%). Moderate transmission is defined as between 5% and 7.9%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 16.3%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,665 8,254 175 10 5 8,123.9 48.8 0.6%
Ashland 1,218 7,240 80 16 0 7,678.2 100.9 1.3%
Barron 5,608 19,664 152 76 0 12,223.2 165.6 1.4%
Bayfield 1,115 7,021 114 19 0 7,333.6 125.0 1.7%
Brown 31,029 133,233 3,282 234 39 11,919.1 89.9 0.8%
Buffalo 1,331 5,469 33 7 0 9,852.7 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,275 6,167 137 21 1 8,254.0 135.9 1.6%
Calumet 5,685 21,864 641 46 4 11,044.0 89.4 0.8%
Chippewa 7,236 29,690 191 94 2 11,267.5 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,184 11,032 395 58 4 9,165.0 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,261 27,574 389 57 12 9,209.1 99.8 1.1%
Crawford 1,690 7,599 57 17 0 10,208.4 102.7 1.0%
Dane 43,107 335,783 1,469 290 23 8,156.5 54.9 0.7%
Dodge 11,639 41,908 875 162 21 13,047.5 181.6 1.4%
Door 2,552 14,377 215 22 5 9,097.7 78.4 0.9%
Douglas 3,861 19,515 715 32 17 8,800.2 72.9 0.8%
Dunn 4,511 19,255 384 31 0 10,074.4 69.2 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,344 50,537 341 105 12 11,025.0 102.0 0.9%
Florence 438 1,627 51 12 0 9,907.3 271.4 2.7%
Fond du Lac 12,175 46,122 1,208 105 9 11,777.7 101.6 0.9%
Forest 944 4,403 75 23 3 10,281.0 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4,809 23,792 748 85 5 9,182.0 162.3 1.8%
Green 3,417 17,121 113 17 6 9,269.2 46.1 0.5%
Green Lake 1,553 7,979 435 19 3 8,136.0 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 1,976 11,309 88 10 1 8,302.9 42.0 0.5%
Iron 571 2,634 117 21 19 9,770.7 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,596 9,502 62 26 2 12,575.1 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,180 36,610 1,145 106 22 9,660.5 125.2 1.3%
Juneau 3,052 14,649 110 21 5 11,342.4 78.0 0.7%
Kenosha 15,174 75,105 2,568 304 15 9,019.7 180.7 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,318 7,599 323 26 8 11,228.4 125.9 1.1%
La Crosse 12,522 56,278 773 80 0 10,582.0 67.6 0.6%
Lafayette 1,529 6,708 152 7 1 9,056.4 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,952 7,257 162 32 14 9,870.1 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 3,005 10,975 212 60 27 10,565.4 211.0 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,403 31,238 1,191 69 18 9,224.5 86.0 0.9%
Marathon 14,152 52,261 1,487 184 34 10,503.1 136.6 1.3%
Marinette 4,034 19,014 426 65 3 9,853.9 158.8 1.6%
Marquette 1,353 6,322 186 21 6 8,798.3 136.6 1.6%
Menominee 792 3,816 8 11 0 18,073.9 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 102,568 493,442 9,686 1,273 45 10,859.7 134.8 1.2%
Monroe 4,411 19,288 111 37 1 9,589.5 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4,337 17,258 521 49 8 11,424.6 129.1 1.1%
Oneida 3,545 15,198 152 68 6 9,871.1 189.3 1.9%
Outagamie 20,219 89,608 2,811 201 16 11,000.5 109.4 1.0%
Ozaukee 8,000 42,489 969 83 7 9,053.9 93.9 1.0%
Pepin 823 3,157 25 7 0 11,198.8 95.3 0.9%
Pierce 3,711 17,160 945 35 6 8,913.2 84.1 0.9%
Polk 4,155 19,810 122 43 6 9,464.7 97.9 1.0%
Portage 6,615 27,264 556 67 3 9,353.9 94.7 1.0%
Price 1,196 5,674 102 7 0 8,661.6 50.7 0.6%
Racine 20,981 99,766 2,901 337 28 10,748.3 172.6 1.6%
Richland 1,286 8,140 72 15 0 7,260.6 84.7 1.2%
Rock 15,134 76,518 1,762 167 20 9,443.1 104.2 1.1%
Rusk 1,275 5,152 51 16 1 8,772.5 110.1 1.3%
Sauk 5,604 35,191 270 46 6 8,939.8 73.4 0.8%
Sawyer 1,591 8,457 41 23 1 9,602.3 138.8 1.4%
Shawano 4,658 17,745 563 69 12 11,289.4 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,462 48,318 884 134 9 11,755.7 117.0 1.0%
St. Croix 7,134 36,952 1,666 50 7 8,091.3 56.7 0.7%
Taylor 1,842 6,014 232 24 8 8,950.4 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,486 12,534 105 39 3 11,884.6 133.0 1.1%
Vernon 1,892 12,756 70 39 3 6,246.9 128.8 2.1%
Vilas 2,213 9,092 144 39 2 10,218.9 180.1 1.8%
Walworth 9,213 42,394 2,665 136 19 8,978.2 132.5 1.5%
Washburn 1,389 6,660 75 18 2 8,761.7 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,309 55,835 1,993 144 10 10,639.8 107.1 1.0%
Waukesha 42,781 180,235 4,780 507 48 10,731.7 127.2 1.2%
Waupaca 4,828 21,084 1,087 117 44 9,332.9 226.2 2.4%
Waushara 2,131 11,046 316 32 3 8,770.3 131.7 1.5%
Winnebago 17,750 83,605 3,015 190 21 10,481.6 112.2 1.1%
Wood 6,837 32,509 482 77 13 9,235.9 104.0 1.1%
Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us