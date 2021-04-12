Urban Milwaukee
WI Daily

402 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported 3 COVID-19 deaths.

By - Apr 12th, 2021 06:44 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 402 new COVID-19 cases Monday from 3,181 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 5,526, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 31,903, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 17.32%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 13.18%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 304 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 16 from the day prior and an increase of 63 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 226.

The state reported 21 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 28,140 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 373 in the past week.

DHS reported 3 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,680 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,271 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 4.73, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 13.27.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,073.9 cases per 100,000 residents (unchanged). Dodge County has recorded 13,036.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 13,028.4). Jackson, Barron, Brown, Trempealeau, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Oconto, Juneau, Shawano, Chippewa, Kewaunee, Pepin, Calumet, Eau Claire and Outagamie are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,846.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 10,834.0) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,131.5 (up from 10,124.6).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 9th and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a substantial transmission level (95.6) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (50-99 is substantial transmission).

The city has moderate transmission based on the positive test rate (5.0%). Moderate transmission is defined as between 5% and 7.9%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 16.3%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,664 8,249 175 10 5 8,119.1 48.8 0.6%
Ashland 1,217 7,227 80 16 0 7,671.9 100.9 1.3%
Barron 5,605 19,653 152 76 0 12,216.7 165.6 1.4%
Bayfield 1,116 7,012 110 19 0 7,340.2 125.0 1.7%
Brown 30,970 133,103 3,243 234 39 11,896.5 89.9 0.8%
Buffalo 1,329 5,460 33 7 0 9,837.9 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,272 6,160 137 21 1 8,234.6 135.9 1.7%
Calumet 5,679 21,831 640 46 4 11,032.3 89.4 0.8%
Chippewa 7,222 29,659 191 94 2 11,245.7 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,182 11,017 395 58 4 9,159.2 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,258 27,548 387 57 12 9,203.9 99.8 1.1%
Crawford 1,690 7,589 57 17 0 10,208.4 102.7 1.0%
Dane 43,061 335,530 1,460 290 23 8,147.8 54.9 0.7%
Dodge 11,629 41,882 874 161 21 13,036.3 180.5 1.4%
Door 2,551 14,352 214 21 5 9,094.1 74.9 0.8%
Douglas 3,851 19,489 715 32 17 8,777.4 72.9 0.8%
Dunn 4,508 19,244 385 31 0 10,067.7 69.2 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,338 50,468 340 105 12 11,019.2 102.0 0.9%
Florence 436 1,626 50 12 0 9,862.0 271.4 2.8%
Fond du Lac 12,166 46,120 1,207 105 9 11,769.0 101.6 0.9%
Forest 942 4,392 75 23 3 10,259.2 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4,800 23,769 746 85 5 9,164.9 162.3 1.8%
Green 3,417 17,111 113 17 6 9,269.2 46.1 0.5%
Green Lake 1,550 7,975 431 19 3 8,120.3 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 1,969 11,299 88 10 1 8,273.5 42.0 0.5%
Iron 570 2,631 116 21 19 9,753.6 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,591 9,496 62 26 2 12,550.9 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,167 36,580 1,134 106 22 9,645.1 125.2 1.3%
Juneau 3,050 14,644 111 21 4 11,334.9 78.0 0.7%
Kenosha 15,132 75,027 2,565 304 15 8,994.8 180.7 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,319 7,590 321 26 8 11,233.3 125.9 1.1%
La Crosse 12,515 56,187 772 80 0 10,576.1 67.6 0.6%
Lafayette 1,527 6,694 152 7 1 9,044.6 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,952 7,236 162 32 14 9,870.1 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 2,998 10,960 209 60 27 10,540.7 211.0 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,393 31,224 1,186 69 18 9,212.0 86.0 0.9%
Marathon 14,130 52,181 1,485 184 34 10,486.8 136.6 1.3%
Marinette 4,025 18,994 422 65 3 9,831.9 158.8 1.6%
Marquette 1,352 6,318 186 21 6 8,791.8 136.6 1.6%
Menominee 792 3,811 8 11 0 18,073.9 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 102,440 492,944 9,673 1,271 45 10,846.2 134.6 1.2%
Monroe 4,404 19,269 108 37 1 9,574.3 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4,331 17,239 519 49 8 11,408.8 129.1 1.1%
Oneida 3,543 15,177 151 68 6 9,865.5 189.3 1.9%
Outagamie 20,204 89,462 2,802 201 16 10,992.4 109.4 1.0%
Ozaukee 7,981 42,441 966 83 7 9,032.4 93.9 1.0%
Pepin 823 3,156 25 7 0 11,198.8 95.3 0.9%
Pierce 3,705 17,133 945 35 6 8,898.8 84.1 0.9%
Polk 4,129 19,794 121 43 6 9,405.5 97.9 1.0%
Portage 6,599 27,247 558 67 3 9,331.3 94.7 1.0%
Price 1,194 5,671 102 7 0 8,647.2 50.7 0.6%
Racine 20,914 99,615 2,897 336 28 10,714.0 172.1 1.6%
Richland 1,286 8,132 72 15 0 7,260.6 84.7 1.2%
Rock 15,104 76,440 1,755 167 20 9,424.4 104.2 1.1%
Rusk 1,274 5,142 51 16 1 8,765.7 110.1 1.3%
Sauk 5,600 35,183 271 45 6 8,933.4 71.8 0.8%
Sawyer 1,590 8,444 41 23 1 9,596.2 138.8 1.4%
Shawano 4,645 17,716 563 69 12 11,257.9 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,451 48,270 883 134 9 11,746.1 117.0 1.0%
St. Croix 7,113 36,903 1,663 49 7 8,067.5 55.6 0.7%
Taylor 1,841 6,009 231 24 8 8,945.6 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,485 12,520 105 39 3 11,881.2 133.0 1.1%
Vernon 1,892 12,747 70 38 3 6,246.9 125.5 2.0%
Vilas 2,210 9,077 144 39 2 10,205.0 180.1 1.8%
Walworth 9,193 42,335 2,651 136 19 8,958.7 132.5 1.5%
Washburn 1,385 6,649 75 18 2 8,736.5 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,286 55,772 1,963 144 10 10,622.7 107.1 1.0%
Waukesha 42,661 180,029 4,756 506 48 10,701.6 126.9 1.2%
Waupaca 4,818 21,054 1,089 116 44 9,313.6 224.2 2.4%
Waushara 2,128 11,033 316 32 3 8,757.9 131.7 1.5%
Winnebago 17,711 83,499 3,017 190 21 10,458.6 112.2 1.1%
Wood 6,835 32,451 482 77 13 9,233.2 104.0 1.1%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us