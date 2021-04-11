The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Court Watch: Kegel vs. Roth for Circuit Court Branch 3
Two attorneys running for vacant seat answer questions.
Feb 24th, 2021 by Gretchen Schuldt
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Port Evicting Sea Scouts for New Tenant
Free-rent deal being canceled for undisclosed, job-creating tenant.
Apr 8th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Milwaukee Anticipates New COVID-19 Restrictions Next Week
City “anticipates” moving from Phase Six to Phase Five of its health order.
Apr 9th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: How The Milwaukee Tool Deal Works
Yes, it’s $20 million in city cash for 2,000 downtown jobs, but that barely begins to describe the complex agreement.
Apr 6th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
5. 2021 Spring General Election Results
Races for circuit court judge, school board and county supervisor.
Apr 6th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Campaign Cash: GOP Group Targets Appeals Court Race
Spends $56,000 on candidate backed by Scott Walker, to defeat Evers appointee.
Mar 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
7. Op Ed: Grogan’s Smear Campaign Against Davis
Her fear mongering ads in Court of Appeals race mislead voters about jurisprudence and the Constitution.
Apr 4th, 2021 by Casey Hoff
8. Court Watch: Why Court Voided Evers Emergency Order
Highlights of the Supreme Court ruling — and the dissent.
Apr 5th, 2021 by Gretchen Schuldt
9. Vote April 6th: Guide to Candidates in Spring Election
State Superintendent, Circuit Court Judge, County Board and School Board races on ballot.
Mar 25th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Murphy’s Law: Quagga Mussels Still Rule Lake Michigan
New study shows how mussels have transformed the lake.
Apr 7th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Deb Kerr Announces National Democratic Support
Former US Secretary of Education Arne Duncan Endorses
Apr 3rd, 2021 by Dr. Deborah Kerr
3. Susan Roth Announces Candidacy Shift to Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Branch 3
Retiring Judge Clare L. Fiorenza endorses Roth, joins large list of supporters
Nov 30th, 2020 by Susan Roth
4. Katie Kegel Announces Judicial Endorsements
Dec 3rd, 2020 by Katie Kegel
5. Katie Kegel Statement on Election Results
Apr 6th, 2021 by Katie Kegel
6. Pocan: Wisconsin GOP Must Act to Save Food Assistance
Inaction could cost taxpayers $50 million per month
Apr 6th, 2021 by U.S. Rep Mark Pocan
7. Susan Roth Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Branch 30
Milwaukee County native, state and federal litigator has commitment to community
Aug 18th, 2020 by Susan Roth
8. Prominent Electeds and Former Electeds Throw Support Behind Tom Nelson for U.S. Senate
Endorsements Led by Former Governor Tony Earl Show Geographic Diversity and Depth of Support for Nelson from Respected Leaders Across Wisconsin
Apr 6th, 2021 by Tom Nelson
10. Statement on Failure to Pass West Allis Mask Mandate
Angelito Tenorio, Alderman for the 1st District introduced the ordinance; says even though the mask mandate failed, he hopes people continue to wear masks and get vaccinated
Apr 8th, 2021 by West Allis Ald. Angelito Tenorio