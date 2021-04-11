Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Apr 11th, 2021 01:00 pm

Most popular articles in the past week.

Court Watch: Kegel vs. Roth for Circuit Court Branch 3

1. Court Watch: Kegel vs. Roth for Circuit Court Branch 3

Two attorneys running for vacant seat answer questions.

Feb 24th, 2021 by Gretchen Schuldt

Eyes on Milwaukee: Port Evicting Sea Scouts for New Tenant

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Port Evicting Sea Scouts for New Tenant

Free-rent deal being canceled for undisclosed, job-creating tenant.

Apr 8th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Anticipates New COVID-19 Restrictions Next Week

3. Milwaukee Anticipates New COVID-19 Restrictions Next Week

City “anticipates” moving from Phase Six to Phase Five of its health order.

Apr 9th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: How The Milwaukee Tool Deal Works

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: How The Milwaukee Tool Deal Works

Yes, it’s $20 million in city cash for 2,000 downtown jobs, but that barely begins to describe the complex agreement.

Apr 6th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

2021 Spring General Election Results

5. 2021 Spring General Election Results

Races for circuit court judge, school board and county supervisor.

Apr 6th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Campaign Cash: GOP Group Targets Appeals Court Race

6. Campaign Cash: GOP Group Targets Appeals Court Race

Spends $56,000 on candidate backed by Scott Walker, to defeat Evers appointee.

Mar 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign

Op Ed: Grogan’s Smear Campaign Against Davis

7. Op Ed: Grogan’s Smear Campaign Against Davis

Her fear mongering ads in Court of Appeals race mislead voters about jurisprudence and the Constitution.

Apr 4th, 2021 by Casey Hoff

Court Watch: Why Court Voided Evers Emergency Order

8. Court Watch: Why Court Voided Evers Emergency Order

Highlights of the Supreme Court ruling — and the dissent.

Apr 5th, 2021 by Gretchen Schuldt

Vote April 6th: Guide to Candidates in Spring Election

9. Vote April 6th: Guide to Candidates in Spring Election

State Superintendent, Circuit Court Judge, County Board and School Board races on ballot.

Mar 25th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Quagga Mussels Still Rule Lake Michigan

10. Murphy’s Law: Quagga Mussels Still Rule Lake Michigan

New study shows how mussels have transformed the lake.

Apr 7th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Robin Vos Must Clarify Late-Night Threat To Defund Wisconsin Schools

1. Robin Vos Must Clarify Late-Night Threat To Defund Wisconsin Schools

 

Apr 7th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Deb Kerr Announces National Democratic Support

2. Deb Kerr Announces National Democratic Support

Former US Secretary of Education Arne Duncan Endorses

Apr 3rd, 2021 by Dr. Deborah Kerr

Susan Roth Announces Candidacy Shift to Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Branch 3

3. Susan Roth Announces Candidacy Shift to Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Branch 3

Retiring Judge Clare L. Fiorenza endorses Roth, joins large list of supporters

Nov 30th, 2020 by Susan Roth

Katie Kegel Announces Judicial Endorsements

4. Katie Kegel Announces Judicial Endorsements

 

Dec 3rd, 2020 by Katie Kegel

Katie Kegel Statement on Election Results

5. Katie Kegel Statement on Election Results

 

Apr 6th, 2021 by Katie Kegel

Pocan: Wisconsin GOP Must Act to Save Food Assistance

6. Pocan: Wisconsin GOP Must Act to Save Food Assistance

Inaction could cost taxpayers $50 million per month

Apr 6th, 2021 by U.S. Rep Mark Pocan

Susan Roth Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Branch 30

7. Susan Roth Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Branch 30

Milwaukee County native, state and federal litigator has commitment to community

Aug 18th, 2020 by Susan Roth

Prominent Electeds and Former Electeds Throw Support Behind Tom Nelson for U.S. Senate

8. Prominent Electeds and Former Electeds Throw Support Behind Tom Nelson for U.S. Senate

Endorsements Led by Former Governor Tony Earl Show Geographic Diversity and Depth of Support for Nelson from Respected Leaders Across Wisconsin

Apr 6th, 2021 by Tom Nelson

For Immediate Release: Death Investigation at the Milwaukee County Jail

9. For Immediate Release: Death Investigation at the Milwaukee County Jail

 

Apr 5th, 2021 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

Statement on Failure to Pass West Allis Mask Mandate

10. Statement on Failure to Pass West Allis Mask Mandate

Angelito Tenorio, Alderman for the 1st District introduced the ordinance; says even though the mask mandate failed, he hopes people continue to wear masks and get vaccinated

Apr 8th, 2021 by West Allis Ald. Angelito Tenorio

